‘Treason Trophy’: Trump and GOP Mocked for Making Up ‘Champion for Freedom’ Award for Ex-President

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and Donald Trump are taking heat after the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which the Florida Senator currently heads, created an new award, the “Champion for Freedom,” specifically for the former President, who incited an insurrection designed to overturn a free and fair election.

“This award is presented to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats’ socialist agenda,” the NRSC said in a press release.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman notes that the award comes after Trump called the highest ranking elected Republican in the country a “dumb son of a bitch,” which he did on Saturday.

The mockery came quickly.

