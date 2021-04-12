‘Treason Trophy’: Trump and GOP Mocked for Making Up ‘Champion for Freedom’ Award for Ex-President

'INSURRECTION PARTICIPATION TROPHY'
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and Donald Trump are taking heat after the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which the Florida Senator currently heads, created an new award, the “Champion for Freedom,” specifically for the former President, who incited an insurrection designed to overturn a free and fair election.
“This award is presented to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats’ socialist agenda,” the NRSC said in a press release.
Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman notes that the award comes after Trump called the highest ranking elected Republican in the country a “dumb son of a bitch,” which he did on Saturday.
The @NRSC gave an award to Donald trump. Over the weekend, trump called @LeaderMcConnell — senate gop leader — a dumb son of a bitch. Below is the photo of @SenRickScott giving trump the award, included in an email the nrsc sent out this morning. pic.twitter.com/VCr3a4gy0C
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 12, 2021
The mockery came quickly.
They gave him a literal participation trophy? https://t.co/Ak83qZTvZo
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) April 12, 2021
I still can’t believe that republicans let Trump walk on treason. They let him attack the US Capitol in broad daylight to try to overthrow the election/government. Then he gets a treason trophy for it. Their gall is matched only by their contempt for the American people they fail
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 12, 2021
“Inaugural”. Made shit up just to make big baby happy
— kevin romeis (@KevinRomeis) April 12, 2021
So they made up an award to stroke the ego of their dear leader. How fitting.
— Manatee Dreams (@MakeYourBed1) April 12, 2021
Congrats on your (insurrection) participation trophy! https://t.co/s0nkf38mVf
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 12, 2021
So now they’re making up awards so he can feel special? Is his ego really that fragile?
— MoreWorkToDo (@IResister) April 12, 2021
Awe, look, they’re giving him a participation trophy. Nothing weird or cultish about this picture at all…🙄
— CJSeahorse Mom (@CJSeahorseMom) April 12, 2021
Florida Man Qualifies for Participation Trophy. https://t.co/xeG26L0fOo
— Mike Gehrke (@mikegehrke) April 12, 2021
Mans incited an insurrection against the U.S. government and Republicans presented him with an award 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/027yXAYfqJ
— Brad’s Imaginarium Emporium 🎨 (@BradRadcock) April 12, 2021
Republicans have been complaining about participation trophies for kids for years. Now they just gave Trump a participation trophy. https://t.co/tviYiYs7tN
— Živilee 🛹 (@zivinilee) April 12, 2021
