Attorney for Matt Gaetz’s ‘Wingman’ Facing Child Sex Trafficking Charges Calls Congressman ‘Potential Co-Defendant’

The attorney for Joel Greenberg, the former Florida tax collector who Rep. Matt Gaetz once called his “wingman,” just labeled the Republican Congressman a “potential co-defendant.” He also said, “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” and refused to answer if Greenberg introduced Gaetz to underaged girls.

Greenberg is facing 33 federal charges. Here’s a screenshot of just the beginning of prosecutors’ new charges:

On Thursday Greenberg’s attorney and federal prosecutors told a judge a plea was expected in the coming weeks. That puts a great deal of pressure on Gaetz, if Greenberg has relevant information against the Florida Republican Congressman who confirms he is under DOJ investigation.

Gaetz according to reports allegedly is being looked at for possible child sex trafficking and a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl. He also allegedly showed nude photos of people he had sex with to his colleagues on the House floor.

In 2017 Greenberg posted this photo of himself with Gaetz and now-pardoned seven-time felon Roger Stone.

Here’s Greenberg’s attorney on Thursday saying that “based on what my client knows, I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” and calling Gaetz a “potential co-defendant.”

And he refused to answer this question:

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license