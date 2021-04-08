CRIME
Gaetz Facing More Pressure as His ‘Wingman’ at Center of Sex Trafficking Investigation Expected to Enter Plea Deal
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s “wingman,” Joel Greenberg, is expected to enter a plea deal with prosecutors and a federal court, according to multiple reports. Greenberg is facing dozens of “superseding indictments tied to stalking, illegally obtaining person information, identity theft, wire fraud, and sex trafficking of a minor,” according to Tom Winter, NBC News Correspondent for Investigations.
It’s not currently known if that plea deal includes a cooperation agreement, but either way, as CNN Congressional Correspondent Ryan Nobles reports, a “deal would put pressure Gaetz, as Greenberg would have to share what he knows about his friend and associate.”
“Federal government lawyers and Greenberg’s attorney told a judge the deal was not finalized but there is an expectation that within the next couple of months it could be resolved,” CNN’s Paul Reid adds.
New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner, who co-wrote several of the Times’ bombshell reports on Gaetz, adds a “deadline has been set for May 15.”
Lawyers say they expect the Joel Greenberg case to be resolved with a plea, with a deadline set for May 15, per @PatriciaMazzei in Orlando. A plea would presumably give DOJ more evidence against Gaetz & others, but if deal talks fall apart a trial will begin in July.
Gaetz is being investigated by the DOJ, allegedly for possible child sex trafficking and for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old. On Wednesday news broke the investigation includes his trip to the Bahamas, where a marijuana merchant, physician, and donor allegedly “may have paid” for airline flights, hotel stays, and escorts.
Earlier this week Politico reported that Greenberg, a Florida tax collector had an office in Seminole County which “was the only one in the state where employees were armed with pistols and body armor. He wore his own law enforcement badge and carried a sidearm at tax collector conferences. He let people pay property taxes with Bitcoin. He tweeted Islamophobic comments, installed a remote-controlled sprinkler system to spray petition gatherers he didn’t like and doled out fat contracts to his groomsmen shortly after winning the usually humdrum Orlando-area office with a campaign to stop ‘crony capitalism.'”
Gaetz and Greenberg “shared more than one girlfriend, according to interviews with eight friends and associates who know the two men. Gaetz described Greenberg as a ‘wingman’ to some acquaintances, and even promoted him as a potential congressional candidate. Now some suspect Greenberg might be cooperating with prosecutors to build a case against Gaetz.”
CRIME
DOJ Investigating Gaetz for Trip to Bahamas With Pot Purveyor Who Allegedly Paid for Female Escorts: CBS
The Dept. of Justice’s investigation into U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz includes a trip the Florida Republican took with a marijuana merchant, physician, and donor who allegedly “may have paid” for airline flights, hotel stays, and escorts.
CBS News reports “investigators are scrutinizing a trip Congressman Matt Gaetz took to the Bahamas with Jason Pirozzolo, a marijuana entrepreneur, Orlando hand surgeon and donor to Gaetz.”
“Multiple sources familiar with the federal probe tell CBS News Pirozzolo and Gaetz traveled to the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019 and Pirozzolo paid for travel expenses, accommodations, and female escorts,” CBS’s Major Garrett reports.
“Investigators also want to know if Gates was accepting paid escorts in exchange for political access or legislative favors,” Garrett adds. “In a 2018 podcast Pirozzolo highlighted Gaetz’s push for legislation expanding federal cannabis research, something that could have been a boon to Pirozzolo and other marijuana merchants.”
Former federal prosecutor Arlo Devlin-Brown told CBS, “traveling across state lines is what creates a federal ‘hook’ for a prosecution.”
It “doesn’t matter” if Gaetz “personally paid them as long as he knows someone is doing that,” Devlin-Brown says. “If there’s evidence of a quid pro quo, that the Congressman was provided with benefits in return for him sponsoring some legislation that’s of interest to the donor, that’s a federal crime.”
“Investigators also want to know if Gaetz was accepting paid escorts in exchange for political access or legislative favors,” Garrett reports.
Gaetz has denied the allegations.
Watch:
NEW: CBS News has learned that investigators are scrutinizing a trip Rep. Gaetz (R-FL) took to the Bahamas with Jason Pirozzolo, a marijuana entrepreneur and donor.@MajorCBS reports that investigators are looking into whether female escorts on the trip were illegally trafficked
Image via Instagram
CRIME
Police Chief Testifies Derek Chauvin Did Not Follow Procedure With George Floyd: He ‘Should Have Stopped’
Testifying in court Monday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo explained that former Officer Derek Chauvin didn’t follow police procedure when he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.
“Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting — and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that — that should have stopped,” the chief said after explaining police department policy on the use of force compared to de-escalation tactics.
“There’s an initial reasonableness of trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds,” the chief went on, “but once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy, part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values.”
There was a claim that Chauvin was using “moderate pressure” but the chief disputed that from his observation. “When I look at [the video] and when I look at the facial expression of Mr. Floyd, that does not appear in any way shape or form [to be] moderate pressure.”
“It is my firm belief that the one singular incident we will be judged forever on will be our use of force. While it is absolutely imperative that our officers go home at the end of their shift, we want to make sure our community members do too,” he also said.
See the testimony below:
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says Derek Chauvin’s position on George Floyd “is not” reasonable use of force:
“The severity of that … is not part of our policy. That is not what we teach.”
Warning: Photo of the scene appears for an elongated period of time. pic.twitter.com/ozvWNR8l6R
CRIME
Matt Gaetz Handed Investigators a ‘Tremendous Gift’ After Sex Trafficking Accusations Revealed: Legal Experts
According to former prosecutors and attorneys who watched Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL ) appear on Fox News and then fire off a series of tweets following the leak that he is under investigation for sex trafficking, the Florida conservative may have critically damaged his defense if he is indicted and headed to trial.
In a report from USA Today, legal experts were stunned that Gaetz’s advisors allowed him to go on Tucker Carlson’s show and discuss the accusations — with Carlson calling the appearance “the weirdest interview I’ve ever conducted” — and then make other public pronouncements
“Denying allegations before charges are filed is rare in general, although more common for political figures as a way to counter accusations in the court of public opinion,” USA Today reports. “Gaetz went on a full-court press when the allegations arose Tuesday, providing print and television interviews to confirm the investigation and promote his extortion claim. His public appearances declined later in the week, but he continued to proclaim his innocence and draw attention to news stories about the probe on Twitter.”
Former federal prosecutor Patrick Cotter called Gaetz’s comments a “tremendous gift” for the investigating Justice Department.
“The reason good lawyers don’t let clients talk to people who are investigating them usually is because it is so dangerous,. Even if you are completely innocent of the actual allegation, you may make statements which either open you up to an allegation that you’re making false statements to obstruct justice or otherwise mislead the investigators,” Cotter explained, adding, “It’s very dangerous because it paints him into a particular story, which later facts may show he’s not telling the truth about or honestly mistaken. It’s a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad idea legally.”
Jimmy Gurulé, a University of Notre Dame law professor and former federal prosecutor concurred.
“If Gaetz is trying to somehow trying to sway public opinion in his favor, which appears to be the case here, I think it comes at a very high price,” Gurulé explained. “There is a substantial downside and incredible risk. I think it’s his ego that is driving his conduct at this point and it’s very dangerous.”
Crisis communication expert Richard Levick added, “The strategy would be: go away. He’s trying desperately to save his career when really what he might want to be saving is his liberty.”
You can read more here.
