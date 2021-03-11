OPINION
Watch: GOP Congressman Opposes Gun Control Because Murder Is in the Bible
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) delivered what amounted to an almost religious sermon Thursday, not “on the mount,” but on the floor of the House of Representatives. Higgins was moved to speak out against the Democrats’ gun control bill which includes provisions that 90 percent of Americans support.
The Louisiana Republican, a former police officer who was accused by his chief of police for using “unnecessary force on a subject during the execution of a warrant and later gave false statements during an internal investigation,” opposes any form of gun control, including closing the “gun show loophole.”
Democrats on Thursday passed legislation which does exactly that – two bills strengthening background checks. Eight House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to pass one of the bills.
But to Higgins, gun control is blasphemy, and he appeared to suggest if murder was OK for the son of Adam it’s OK for Americans.
“The modern hysteria over guns is another example of our weakened society,” Higgins has written, according to VICE.
“Captain” Higgins also once appeared to have threatened a retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
“Judge John Paul Stevens, Your Honor, whatever… put together any badass socialists you can muster,” he wrote on Facebook. “As their attorney, make sure they have their affairs in order. Molon Labe. Captain Clay Higgins.”
On Thursday he reiterated his opposition to gun control measures in a more biblical fashion, appearing to suggest it is in man’s nature to kill, and that America is a Christian nation.
“That laws designed to restrict Second Amendment rights and freedoms are about a veil to conceal the violence of man born since Adam, firstborn son of Adam killed his brother, in a violent rage,” Higgins preached, opposing the gun control bill. “I’m rather certain he did not use a firearm. The Second Amendment protections that we have as American citizens ‘shall not be infringed.’ Remember these words, and that they are born of a nation that recognized our service to our Lord.”
Watch:
Here’s Rep. Clay Higgins suggesting on the House floor that gun control laws aren’t necessary because Biblical figures killed each other without firearms (ht @owillis) pic.twitter.com/it3fupB1Ym
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘End of Freedom’: Glenn Beck Melts Down Over ‘Fascism’ of Dr. Seuss Copyright Owner Discontinuing Six Books
Glenn Beck, the far right wing conspiracy theorist and multi-millionaire broadcaster, went on a disinformation rant Tuesday, falsely claiming that Dr. Seuss’s children’s books are being “banned.”
In truth, out of the 60 or so books written by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as “Dr. Seuss,” who died 30 years ago, the organization that owns the copyright to his works announced it is ceasing publication and licensing of six of his mostly lesser-known works because of racist depictions.
“Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer,” their statement reads. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
Like any business or copyright owner they have the right to produce or not produce what they want.
But according to Glenn Beck, that’s “fascism” and the “end of freedom in America.”
“They have now banned six books from Dr. Seuss,” Beck lied to his viewers Tuesday, not bothering to explain that “they” is Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
“Dr. Seuss,” he repeated, aghast. “You can no longer print these six books,” he declared, naming several of them.
“This according to a panel of educators and ‘experts,'” he said, with disdain for experts.
“They are banning Dr. Seuss books,” he repeated, again lying.
“How much more do you need to see before all of America wakes up and goes, ‘This is fascism. This is fascism.'”
“You don’t destroy books,” he continued, despite the fact that the books aren’t being destroyed, they are merely not printing more of them or licensing more of them.
There are no book burnings taking place at anti-Dr. Seuss rallies, the police are not showing up at schools, libraries, or homes with school-aged children. No “experts” are scrounging in anyone’s attic or tag sales. The “book police” are not getting search warrants to examine Amazon and Barnes & Noble sales data to track down Dr. Seuss fans.
But Beck wasn’t finished.
“What is wrong with us America?” he asked, not realizing what is wrong with America is staring at him in the mirror.
“Go out and buy those books today, find out if you can get ’em. Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head,” he added, jumping on the lie they too have been banned.
“It’s the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America, where you are bullied, to the point to where you better not have that book.”
Watch:
“Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head because it’s the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America” pic.twitter.com/VokzfOj8b6
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 3, 2021
OPINION
‘It Is Time’: Mississippi Joins Texas in Lifting All COVID Restrictions Despite Doing Terrible Job Controlling Virus
Barely one hour after Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, also a Republican, joined in, tweeting “it is time” to get rid of his state’s mask mandate. Next to a vaccine, wearing a mask is the single most effective action anyone can take to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
“Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” Reeves declared on Twitter, revealing that he has blocked other “lockdown” protocols. “Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”
Governor Reeves, dubbed a “Trump acolyte” by The New Yorker, early on in the pandemic refused to take any action, and worse, overrode local officials who had ordered lockdowns and other protective measures. Instead, Reeves told Mississippi residents to trust the “power of prayer” over the deadly virus. And then he flew to Europe for a family trip.
Reeves has a strong background in finance, and he says he’s looking at the coronavirus numbers, but it appears he isn’t actually looking at the important coronavirus numbers for his state.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference Reeves said he’s focused on the numbers, he looks at them every morning.
But, he declared, “the total number of daily cases is not the end-all be-all,” If you’re not testing much, like Mississippi, Reeves would be correct – but not in a good way.
“What is the end-all be-all, and the single most important issues, are what do the total number of hospitalizations look like, what are the total number of patients that are in ICU beds, and what is the total number of patients that are on ventilators?”
Those are the “single most important” numbers you would look at if your only goal is ensuring hospitals are not over capacity. They are the most short-term numbers you could look at to manage the pandemic in the worst possible way. Those are numbers to focus on if your main goal is merely preventing “last-mile” problems. They do not take into account “long COVID,” those patients who contract the virus and never fully recover. In fact, they are numbers to look at if you literally don’t care how many people contract the disease, or spread it.
Meanwhile, we did look at the numbers, the really important ones, to determine how well – or poorly – Governor Reeves is managing the pandemic.
It’s not good.
Here are some stats the first-term GOP governor might want to be paying attention to.
Mississippi ranks 32nd in total population across the U.S., but ranks 23rd in total coronavirus cases. That means Reeves’ state is outpacing the average – not good.
Those numbers are probably a lot worse, since Mississippi ranks 36th in per capita coronavirus testing.
Worse, just 14 percent of Governor Reeves’ residents have had their first COVID-19 vaccination shot, which means his state ranks 43rd, per The New York Times. That’s pretty bad.
Governor Reeves claims that “hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted,” but Mississippi, according to Bloomberg, ranks number 13 in hospitalizations (number one is the worst.)
And here’s the worst number: Mississippi ranks number 5 in per capita coronavirus deaths. There are just four states that are in a worst position.
Despite all this, Reeves is opening up his state, immediately.
Stats via WorldOMeter
OPINION
Pompeo Mocked for ‘Fake Victimization’ After Bragging He Was Called ‘Worst Secretary of State in History’
Pompeo Is a Likely 2024 Presidential Hopeful
Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being chided and criticized for bragging on social media he was labeled the “worst Secretary of State in history” by The New York Times.
He’s a little off.
A May New York Times opinion piece, “Mike Pompeo Is the Worst Secretary of State Ever” called Pompeo the “worst Secretary of State in American history.”
Just days earlier the Times also reported, “As he leaves office, Mr. Pompeo, 57, has been tagged by a number of officials and analysts with the dubious distinction of the worst secretary of state in American history. That will come back to haunt him as he considers running for president in 2024 or seeking another elected office, as he is widely believed to be doing.”
There’s also this passage from a January 20 opinion column, which reads:
In recent weeks, the Chinese state media had dismissed Mr. Pompeo as “crazy” and the “worst secretary of state in history.”
Not many are denying that Pompeo was the worst Secretary of State in history. In fact, last summer the Washington Post’s Deputy Editorial Page Editor called him just that in a piece aptly titled, “Opinion: Mike Pompeo is the worst secretary of state in history.”
Regardless, today it’s Pompeo’s “fake victimization” and bragging about being labeled the “worst Secretary of State in history” that has many up in arms – especially given his poor record.
No one is trying to cancel you by calling you “the worst secretary of state in history.”
We are describing you and how terrible you are.
— Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) March 1, 2021
Man who lied for his president and lied for himself now claims he will never stop speaking truth, which itself is a lie.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 1, 2021
The best thing about this tweet is he reference to a description of himself as the “worst Secretary of State in history” as if it’s some kind of petty, personal insult, rather than an assessment of his performance in the most important job he’ll ever have. https://t.co/CWD1AE9ciG
— Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) March 1, 2021
Dear @mikepompeo
I know you want to classify all the negative comments about as “liberal media,” etc…
But explain this.
If you guys did such a great job, HOW THE FUCK DID YOU LOSE THE HOUSE, THE SENATE AND THE WHITE HOUSE?
Spin that you soulless POS. https://t.co/XTzF0ibYJp
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 1, 2021
Weird that he thinks being judged to be bad at his job is the same thing as being “canceled.” https://t.co/Lr3sT9ntlF
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 1, 2021
Dear Ex Secretary of State @mikepompeo: The American people didn’t just try, they in fact cancelled you when they fired the Administration in which you worked.
On @HouseForeign, we found you lied; covered up misconduct; & corruptly used taxpayer funds to benefit you & your wife. https://t.co/XB8OshpN4j
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 1, 2021
When most people who understand your job think you were bad at it, and you failed at your own stated goals, leaving things worse than when you started, and rather than prompt introspection you declare this a source of pride, it says something about you & those you’re appealing to https://t.co/saGvLXN3Cl
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) March 1, 2021
More fake victimization plays by the former West Pointer, Secretary of State who continued to fail up his entire life. https://t.co/XH1rbhh3ss
— Jon “WEAR A MASK” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) March 1, 2021
I was proud to be the worst Secretary of State in history and, if you’ll have me, I would be honored to be the worst president in history as well. Thanks and God bless. https://t.co/wTQzofcLOQ
— derek davison (@dwdavison) March 1, 2021
It’s like they can’t even see how Trump utilized actual name calling as a pillar of his “governing” style. Calling mike the worst Secretary of State isn’t name-calling. It’s a judgement based on historical observation. https://t.co/4svGoQtCGp
— Stranger in the Night (@planetJoseph) March 1, 2021
“I’m shit at my job… but I’m proud of it!” – Mike Pompeo https://t.co/y1zYTgvu2d
— ? Mx. Scott Kelley Ernest ???? ????? (@scottkernest) March 1, 2021
Coups have consequences, @mikepompeo
It’s called consequences culture. https://t.co/fjCZOf71HP
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) March 1, 2021
Trending
- TRUE COLORS1 day ago
Ivanka Trump Chooses Anti-LGBTQ Prosperity Gospel ‘Charlatan’ as Partner for First Appearance Since Leaving White House
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
‘Monumental Imbecile’ Devin Nunes Mocked for Comparing Democrats to Soviet Russia
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Ted Cruz Smacked Down by Dick Durbin After Lying About LGBTQ Equality Act and ‘Religious Liberty’
- AT WHAT POINT DO WE CALL THIS RACISM AND MISOGYNY?2 days ago
Anti-Science Senator Daines Puts Hold on Deb Haaland Nomination for Interior Secretary – Comes Up With New ‘Concern’
- REPUBLICAN EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Delays Passage of $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief After Blocking Child Abuse Legislation
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Leaked Texts Contradict DeSantis’s Claims About Vaccine Scandal
- GO TO JAIL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL2 days ago
Federal Judge: Trump State Dept. Appointee Charged in Insurrection Swore an Oath Then ‘Switched Sides’
- IRONY2 days ago
‘Pro-Life’ Texas Lawmaker and Pastor Files Bill Making Abortion ‘Homicide’ and Punishable by the Death Penalty