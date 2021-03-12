OPINION
CNN Anchor Destroys ‘Propaganda Host’ Tucker Carlson for Attack on Women in the Military – Then Blasts Entire Network
“What is he talking about? Pregnant pilots are just pilots, who are pregnant,” says Brianna Keilar who indicts Tucker Carlson ands Fox News for defending male soldiers accused of war crimes while “denigrating honorable female service members.”
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar is making a high-level attack one Fox News’ low-life “propaganda host” Tucker Carlson, blasting the conservative cable network’s star for his comments attacking women, especially pregnant women, in the U.S. Military.
Keilar expanded her attack to include all of Fox News, intelligently noting that not only is Carlson, the face of the Rupert Murdoch propaganda machine, “denigrating honorable female service members” but it has been defending their male counterparts who have been accused of committing crimes, including war crimes – in quite the “double standard.”
Calling Fox News “a highly rated propaganda arm that usually professes to support the men and women who wear the uniform of the United States Armed Forces,” she slammed Carlson for taking “aim at service members who not only fight for this country, but schedule the growing of human beings around deployments off into war zones.”
She also played Carlson’s response to the countless social media posts berating him for attacking women who wear the uniform of their country to defend it – including his right to free speech attacking them.
“Today, Department of Defense launched a large and coordinated public relations offensive against this show,” Carlson said on-air Thursday night. “Pentagon brass issued hostile statements, people in uniform set up videos on social media. The DoD even issued a news release attacking us. ‘Press Secretary Smites Fox News Host’,” he said, mocking a Dept. of Defense article on its own website. “‘Smites,’ like we’re a hostile foreign power,” Carlson complained.
“This is bigger than a feud with some flak at the Pentagon. This is genuinely worrisome. The Department of Defense has never been more aggressively or openly political,” he claimed.
Keilar then gave it all context.
“Carlson had to respond because the backlash was fierce, so he chose to respond by pretending the backlash was just the Pentagon, just Biden political appointees rebuking him, but that is not what this is. The military at every level is rebuking Carlson’s comments because they’re sexist and because they’re anti-military. Military spouses rebuked Carlson,” she noted. “Active Duty women and men skewered Carlson, it was extraordinary that they spoke up, but Carlson ignored that trying to say he was just focusing on making sure the military is strong.”
She then played another clip of Carlson:
“Nothing matters more than the job it does to our US military. Our military is the last functional institution of any size in this country, is the last institution most people trust and respect. It is by far the most important, a weak military means no country, period.”
“Now,” she continued, “if Tucker Carlson thinks that, then why is he actively trying to weaken it by denigrating essential members of the armed services for no reason other than that they are women? Maybe he doesn’t realize his comments are weakening the military, after all he wouldn’t know deployment from a trip to Nantucket or a rocket launcher from a lacrosse stick, but that’s what he is doing maligning pregnant service members.”
In response to Carlson defending himself, his show, and Fox News as “pro-pregnancy” after attacking flight suits and uniforms for pregnant women, Keilar, frustrated, asked: “What is he talking about?”
“Pregnant pilots are just pilots who are pregnant. They are no worse or better because they’re pregnant. They are just highly-qualified women, and in an all volunteer force in a country where most people wouldn’t qualify to join, the military needs highly qualified women. It’s not surprising that Tucker Carlson doesn’t understand that, or that Fox doesn’t. The network has a double standard, they have used their platform to effectively lobby for the pardons of male service members and military contractors convicted, or accused of war crimes.”
“Tucker Carlson’s predictable play would be to make this about free speech,” she continued, wrapping up her prosecution of Carlson and Fox News. “Well, he is free to say whatever the hell he wants. He is free to wake up in the morning and figure out who he wants to insult and what nutso thing he wants to rant about to get the attention he seems to need. But keep in mind the highest rated show on the network is Carlson’s. He is Fox, and as Fox tries to right its rating ship, its Tucker rising its other programming, as well. Laughlan Murdoch said out loud that his network would be the ‘loyal opposition’ to the Biden administration. Well. Is he cool with his top rated host acting like the loyal opposition to the rank and file of the US military that the network says it champions? What say you? Fox can come to the aid of convicted war criminals, but denigrate honorable female service members? We tried to find out more about this contradiction from Fox, they’ve had more than 24 hours to respond to our questions and they have not.”
Watch:
.@brikeilarCNN on Tucker Carlson's sexist comments on women serving in the armed forces: "Why is he actively trying to weaken [the military] by denigrating essential members of the armed services for no reason other than that they are women?"
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 12, 2021
OPINION
Watch: GOP Congressman Opposes Gun Control Because Murder Is in the Bible
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) delivered what amounted to an almost religious sermon Thursday, not “on the mount,” but on the floor of the House of Representatives. Higgins was moved to speak out against the Democrats’ gun control bill which includes provisions that 90 percent of Americans support.
The Louisiana Republican, a former police officer who was accused by his chief of police for using “unnecessary force on a subject during the execution of a warrant and later gave false statements during an internal investigation,” opposes any form of gun control, including closing the “gun show loophole.”
Democrats on Thursday passed legislation which does exactly that – two bills strengthening background checks. Eight House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to pass one of the bills.
But to Higgins, gun control is blasphemy, and he appeared to suggest if murder was OK for the son of Adam it’s OK for Americans.
“The modern hysteria over guns is another example of our weakened society,” Higgins has written, according to VICE.
“Captain” Higgins also once appeared to have threatened a retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
“Judge John Paul Stevens, Your Honor, whatever… put together any badass socialists you can muster,” he wrote on Facebook. “As their attorney, make sure they have their affairs in order. Molon Labe. Captain Clay Higgins.”
On Thursday he reiterated his opposition to gun control measures in a more biblical fashion, appearing to suggest it is in man’s nature to kill, and that America is a Christian nation.
“That laws designed to restrict Second Amendment rights and freedoms are about a veil to conceal the violence of man born since Adam, firstborn son of Adam killed his brother, in a violent rage,” Higgins preached, opposing the gun control bill. “I’m rather certain he did not use a firearm. The Second Amendment protections that we have as American citizens ‘shall not be infringed.’ Remember these words, and that they are born of a nation that recognized our service to our Lord.”
Watch:
Here's Rep. Clay Higgins suggesting on the House floor that gun control laws aren't necessary because Biblical figures killed each other without firearms
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2021
OPINION
‘End of Freedom’: Glenn Beck Melts Down Over ‘Fascism’ of Dr. Seuss Copyright Owner Discontinuing Six Books
Glenn Beck, the far right wing conspiracy theorist and multi-millionaire broadcaster, went on a disinformation rant Tuesday, falsely claiming that Dr. Seuss’s children’s books are being “banned.”
In truth, out of the 60 or so books written by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as “Dr. Seuss,” who died 30 years ago, the organization that owns the copyright to his works announced it is ceasing publication and licensing of six of his mostly lesser-known works because of racist depictions.
“Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer,” their statement reads. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
Like any business or copyright owner they have the right to produce or not produce what they want.
But according to Glenn Beck, that’s “fascism” and the “end of freedom in America.”
“They have now banned six books from Dr. Seuss,” Beck lied to his viewers Tuesday, not bothering to explain that “they” is Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
“Dr. Seuss,” he repeated, aghast. “You can no longer print these six books,” he declared, naming several of them.
“This according to a panel of educators and ‘experts,'” he said, with disdain for experts.
“They are banning Dr. Seuss books,” he repeated, again lying.
“How much more do you need to see before all of America wakes up and goes, ‘This is fascism. This is fascism.'”
“You don’t destroy books,” he continued, despite the fact that the books aren’t being destroyed, they are merely not printing more of them or licensing more of them.
There are no book burnings taking place at anti-Dr. Seuss rallies, the police are not showing up at schools, libraries, or homes with school-aged children. No “experts” are scrounging in anyone’s attic or tag sales. The “book police” are not getting search warrants to examine Amazon and Barnes & Noble sales data to track down Dr. Seuss fans.
But Beck wasn’t finished.
“What is wrong with us America?” he asked, not realizing what is wrong with America is staring at him in the mirror.
“Go out and buy those books today, find out if you can get ’em. Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head,” he added, jumping on the lie they too have been banned.
“It’s the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America, where you are bullied, to the point to where you better not have that book.”
Watch:
"Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head because it's the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America"
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 3, 2021
OPINION
‘It Is Time’: Mississippi Joins Texas in Lifting All COVID Restrictions Despite Doing Terrible Job Controlling Virus
Barely one hour after Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, also a Republican, joined in, tweeting “it is time” to get rid of his state’s mask mandate. Next to a vaccine, wearing a mask is the single most effective action anyone can take to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
“Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” Reeves declared on Twitter, revealing that he has blocked other “lockdown” protocols. “Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”
Governor Reeves, dubbed a “Trump acolyte” by The New Yorker, early on in the pandemic refused to take any action, and worse, overrode local officials who had ordered lockdowns and other protective measures. Instead, Reeves told Mississippi residents to trust the “power of prayer” over the deadly virus. And then he flew to Europe for a family trip.
Reeves has a strong background in finance, and he says he’s looking at the coronavirus numbers, but it appears he isn’t actually looking at the important coronavirus numbers for his state.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference Reeves said he’s focused on the numbers, he looks at them every morning.
But, he declared, “the total number of daily cases is not the end-all be-all,” If you’re not testing much, like Mississippi, Reeves would be correct – but not in a good way.
“What is the end-all be-all, and the single most important issues, are what do the total number of hospitalizations look like, what are the total number of patients that are in ICU beds, and what is the total number of patients that are on ventilators?”
Those are the “single most important” numbers you would look at if your only goal is ensuring hospitals are not over capacity. They are the most short-term numbers you could look at to manage the pandemic in the worst possible way. Those are numbers to focus on if your main goal is merely preventing “last-mile” problems. They do not take into account “long COVID,” those patients who contract the virus and never fully recover. In fact, they are numbers to look at if you literally don’t care how many people contract the disease, or spread it.
Meanwhile, we did look at the numbers, the really important ones, to determine how well – or poorly – Governor Reeves is managing the pandemic.
It’s not good.
Here are some stats the first-term GOP governor might want to be paying attention to.
Mississippi ranks 32nd in total population across the U.S., but ranks 23rd in total coronavirus cases. That means Reeves’ state is outpacing the average – not good.
Those numbers are probably a lot worse, since Mississippi ranks 36th in per capita coronavirus testing.
Worse, just 14 percent of Governor Reeves’ residents have had their first COVID-19 vaccination shot, which means his state ranks 43rd, per The New York Times. That’s pretty bad.
Governor Reeves claims that “hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted,” but Mississippi, according to Bloomberg, ranks number 13 in hospitalizations (number one is the worst.)
And here’s the worst number: Mississippi ranks number 5 in per capita coronavirus deaths. There are just four states that are in a worst position.
Despite all this, Reeves is opening up his state, immediately.
Stats via WorldOMeter
