Trump Ally Matt Gaetz Under DOJ Investigation for Possible Sexual Relationship With 17-Year Old: NYT

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) since late 2020 has been under investigation by the Dept. of Justice for a possible sexual relationship with a teenaged girl, including for possibly violating federal sex trafficking laws, according to The New York Times.

“Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws,” The Times reveals, citing three sources. The investigation includes “whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.”

The Times notes that a “variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.”

The Times says no charges have been filed against the Florida Republican.

NEW: Gaetz Claims $25 Million ‘Extortion Effort Against My Family’ – Denies Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Teen

Gaetz at least twice this year has discussed resigning. The first time was to defend President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, the second more recently, reportedly considering quitting Congress to join Newsmax.