BYE?
Gaetz Out? Florida Firebrand May Flee Politics for Newsmax: Axios
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the far right outspoken conspiracy theory promoter who recently offered to quit his job to defend then-President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial, is reportedly once again thinking of leaving elected office.
“Gaetz has told some of his allies he’s interested in becoming a media personality, and floated taking a role at Newsmax,” Axios reports, noting the Florida Republican “has privately told confidants he’s seriously considering not seeking re-election and possibly leaving Congress early for a job at Newsmax,”
The far right media outlet is owned by Trump pal and defender Christopher Ruddy.
An Axios source “said Gaetz has had early conversations with the network about what a position could look like.”
Recently: Matt Gaetz Blasted After Standing Up for Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group While Promoting ‘Fascist Sympathizer’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BYE?
Trump Regrets Following Kushner’s Advice as He Speeds to Embrace Only His Own Instincts: Report
During the 2016 presidential campaign candidate Donald Trump was mocked for repeatedly saying, “I alone can fix it.”
It appears he’s following that thinking once again, as he speeds faster and faster away from the advice of his most-trusted advisor, son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to Axios’s Jonathan Swan.
“President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts,” Axios reports.
“One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: ‘No more of Jared’s woke s***.’ Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner’s advice has harmed him politically.”
As proof of his move away from Kushner and police reform, Swan points to Trump’s recent tweets.
“He’s tweeted enthusiastically about arresting people who are looting or damaging statues, and has promised to veto must-pass defense spending legislation if it removes Confederate generals’ names from military bases,” Swan writes.
And as recently as this morning, “Trump described ‘Black Lives Matter’ as a ‘symbol of hate.'”
….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
Photo: One year ago, President Trump at the G20 with Jared Kushner.
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
BYE?
Lindsey Graham Has Political Problems at Home in South Carolina — and May Lose His Senate Seat in 2020
For the second time in his political career, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham is playing a starring role in the impeachment of a United States president. This time, it may end his time in elected office.
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday examined Graham’s transformation from being one of President Bill Clinton’s biggest critics as a member of the House of Representatives to becoming one of President Donald Trump’s most passionate defenders in the U.S. Senate.
“I could probably spend an entire hour just documenting the hilarious hypocrisy of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on the impeachment trial process. He was famously a House manager during the Clinton impeachment, and he’s done basically a 180 on literally everything he said then on what constitutes an impeachment offense.”
Hayes noted a recent poll had shown Graham’s favorability rating to only be at 38%.
Hayes interviewed Jaime Harrison, a South Carolina Democrat challenging Graham in the 2020 election.
“In my house, we were taught you have to have strong values and integrity and that you kept your promises and you stood by your oath,” Harrison said. “But right now what we’re seeing with Lindsey Graham is that his word is like mud.”
“This guy is not someone we can take seriously. There should be a big flashing sign above Lindsey Graham’s head that says ‘voters beware.’ This guy doesn’t keep his promises,” Harrison said.
Watch:
Trending
- NOT A PATRIOT2 days ago
Watch: Donald Trump Hijacks Mar-a-Lago Wedding Reception to Rant About Biden
- POWER GRAB2 days ago
Georgia’s ‘Jim Crow’ Voting Bill Is Likely to Blow Up in Republicans’ Faces: Analysis
- LOL - NOPE!1 day ago
‘The Election of 2020 Is Going Bye-Bye’: Mike Lindell Tells Steve Bannon ‘Trump Will Be Back in Office in August’
- OPINION3 days ago
Kemp Chose a ‘Monument to Georgia’s History of Brutal White Supremacy’ as a Backdrop When Signing His Voter Suppression Law: Columnist
- OMG1 day ago
‘Breathtaking’ Interviews Show Trump Was ‘Impervious’ to Pleas to Take Pandemic Seriously: NYT’s Haberman
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS1 day ago
Fox News Hires ‘Unofficial Member of the Team’ Lara Trump Despite Her ‘Absolutely’ Considering US Senate Run
- News24 hours ago
‘Right Now, I’m Scared’: CDC Director Warns of ‘Impending Doom’ Over Rise in COVID Cases
- LITERALLY CALLING IT 'COMMUNISM'19 hours ago
‘Biden’s Mark of the Beast’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan Lead Extremists Revolting Against Vaccine Passports