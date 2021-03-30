Gaetz Out? Florida Firebrand May Flee Politics for Newsmax: Axios

During the 2016 presidential campaign candidate Donald Trump was mocked for repeatedly saying, “I alone can fix it.”

It appears he’s following that thinking once again, as he speeds faster and faster away from the advice of his most-trusted advisor, son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to Axios’s Jonathan Swan.

“President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts,” Axios reports.

“One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: ‘No more of Jared’s woke s***.’ Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner’s advice has harmed him politically.”

As proof of his move away from Kushner and police reform, Swan points to Trump’s recent tweets.

“He’s tweeted enthusiastically about arresting people who are looting or damaging statues, and has promised to veto must-pass defense spending legislation if it removes Confederate generals’ names from military bases,” Swan writes.

And as recently as this morning, “Trump described ‘Black Lives Matter’ as a ‘symbol of hate.'”

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Photo: One year ago, President Trump at the G20 with Jared Kushner.

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr