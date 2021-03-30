CRIME
Devastating Testimony About George Floyd’s Final Moments From Teen Who Recorded Video: ‘He Knew It Was Over for Him.’
The teenager who recorded video documenting the killing of George Floyd delivered devastating testimony on Tuesday, telling jurors that she could tell the 46-year old Black man whose neck was under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin for up to 9 minutes and 30 seconds seemed to know he was dying.
The prosecutor asked Darnella Frazier, who was a minor at the time and is testifying via audio only, to “tell the jury what you observed, what you heard, when you stopped to look at what was happening there at the scene.”
“I heard George Floyd, saying, ‘I can’t breathe, please. Get off of me. I can’t breathe,'” Frazier responded. “He, he cried for his mom. He was in pain.”
“It seemed like, he knew, it seemed like he knew it was over for him. He was terrified. He was suffering. This was a cry for help.”
Frazier “became emotional as she described seeing Floyd ‘suffering’ and begging for his life,” CBS News reports.
“Another teenage witness who also videotaped the encounter said she could see that Floyd was ‘fighting to breathe’ and that ‘time was running out, or that it had already.'”
Watch:
The teenager who filmed the fatal arrest of George Floyd testified today at the trial of Derek Chauvin:
“It seemed like he knew it was over for him. He was terrified, he was suffering.”https://t.co/QnRBWQKPnK pic.twitter.com/ujxuVGUODM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Trump Ally Matt Gaetz Under DOJ Investigation for Possible Sexual Relationship With 17-Year Old: NYT
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) since late 2020 has been under investigation by the Dept. of Justice for a possible sexual relationship with a teenaged girl, including for possibly violating federal sex trafficking laws, according to The New York Times.
“Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws,” The Times reveals, citing three sources. The investigation includes “whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.”
The Times notes that a “variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.”
The Times says no charges have been filed against the Florida Republican.
Gaetz at least twice this year has discussed resigning. The first time was to defend President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, the second more recently, reportedly considering quitting Congress to join Newsmax.
CRIME
Georgia Prosecutors Looking to Charge Giuliani and Trump for Making False Statements About Election: Report
Georgia prosecutors are looking into possible criminal charges for making false statements against Rudy Giuliani and other allies of Donald Trump as they attempted to overturn the former president’s election loss in the state.
Giuliani twice gave phony evidence and presented wild conspiracy theories in an effort to toss out votes against the Republican president, who made specific false claims that were recorded in two separate phone calls to state election officials — and Fulton County prosecutors are considering charges, reported The Daily Beast.
Several former district attorneys from Georgia told the website that investigators could be looking at a state law making it a felony crime to “knowingly and willingly” give false statements on “any matter within the jurisdiction” of the state government, a charge that carries a prison term of one to five years.
The Fulton County district attorney’s public integrity team is said to be focusing on false claims Giuliani made about “phantom votes” and a misleadingly edited video to state legislators, as well as Trump’s false assertions in phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and an elections investigator.
“[Giuliani] knows that he’s lying when he says that — there are no secret ballots,” said Titus T. Nichols, a former violent crimes prosecutor in Augusta. “That’s him presenting false information, and with him being an attorney, it’s even more clear that he’s lying. As a lawyer, you can’t just make up ridiculous theories.”
Prosecutors would face an a steep challenge, according to one former district attorney, because they would almost certainly encounter jurors who believe those election conspiracy theories, and defense attorneys could present conservative state legislators who don’t believe Giuliani’s statements were lies.
“I think it’s clearly going to be an uphill climb,” said Kenneth W. Mauldin, the longtime district attorney for the area covering of Athens.
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
DOJ Charges 19 Year Old in Attempted Plot to Kidnap, Murder and Eat Gay Men: Reports
Local Police Initially Refused to Pursue Hate Crime Charges
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has charged 19-year old Chance Seneca of Louisiana in an “overarching scheme” to kidnap, murder, and eat gay men, “dismember” them, and save parts of their bodies as trophies, the AP and The Daily Beast report. Seneca said he used the gay dating app Grindr as a “hunting ground.”
Seneca, the DOJ’s indictment alleges, last year, “attempted to kidnap one man and successfully kidnapped two other men through his use of Grindr, a dating application for gay and bisexual men. The indictment further alleges that the defendant attempted to murder one of these men because of his gender and sexual orientation, and that the defendant intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim’s body as trophies, mementos and food.”
Buzzfeed posted the criminal complaint, which includes gruesome details. It claims Seneca slit his 18-year old vicim’s wrists “to the bone,” and was going to save the hands as trophies but could not complete the act. He repeatedly told his victim, “let go…I’m setting you free.”
Last year Towleroad reported “Seneca’s Facebook profile has featured an image of Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys from 1978-91.”
Despite all the evidence, including the use of Grindr, the Dahmer profile photo, and Seneca’s alleged admission he was setting the victim “free” by trying to kill him, “Lafayette police had initially declined to pursue hate crime charges against Seneca, saying there was not enough evidence,” Buzzfeed notes. “Authorities then reversed course in January.”
Seneca, the DOJ adds, “tried to cover up his actions by deleting communications between himself and the victim of the attempted murder.”
Additionally, he “possessed a firearm in furtherance of the hate crime, and that he tried to cover up his actions by deleting communications between himself and the victim of the attempted murder.”
He is being charge with six felonies, including hate crime charges, kidnapping, firearm, and obstruction charges.
Image: Lafayette County Sheriff
Trending
- NOT A PATRIOT2 days ago
Watch: Donald Trump Hijacks Mar-a-Lago Wedding Reception to Rant About Biden
- POWER GRAB2 days ago
Georgia’s ‘Jim Crow’ Voting Bill Is Likely to Blow Up in Republicans’ Faces: Analysis
- LOL - NOPE!1 day ago
‘The Election of 2020 Is Going Bye-Bye’: Mike Lindell Tells Steve Bannon ‘Trump Will Be Back in Office in August’
- LITERALLY CALLING IT 'COMMUNISM'1 day ago
‘Biden’s Mark of the Beast’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan Lead Extremists Revolting Against Vaccine Passports
- OMG1 day ago
‘Breathtaking’ Interviews Show Trump Was ‘Impervious’ to Pleas to Take Pandemic Seriously: NYT’s Haberman
- NO1 day ago
Watch: Michele Bachmann Tells Prayer Network Pals 2020 Election Was a ‘Coup’
- News1 day ago
‘Right Now, I’m Scared’: CDC Director Warns of ‘Impending Doom’ Over Rise in COVID Cases
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS1 day ago
Fox News Hires ‘Unofficial Member of the Team’ Lara Trump Despite Her ‘Absolutely’ Considering US Senate Run