OPINION
‘Sending People to Their Deaths’: Internet Explodes in Outrage at Tucker Carlson Promoting Vaccine Skepticism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being accused of promoting coronavirus vaccine skepticism and anti-vaxxer talking points when he posed questions Monday night as if they were unanswered and legitimate – questions that have been very publicly answered for months.
“So all of this should prompt some pretty tough questions for our public health experts in this country,” Carlson insisted to several hundred thousand viewers. “And one of those questions is, how effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine? Don’t dismiss those questions from ‘anti-vaxxers,'” he said scornfully.
“Don’t kick people off social media for asking them, answer the questions.”
“The administration would like you to take this vaccine. Joe Biden told you last week if you don’t you can’t celebrate the Fourth of July. But it turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine — and all vaccines by the way.”
Americans generally agree that the job of a journalist is to inform, to deliver news and information, not to ask basic questions that are easily answered because – in this case – the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers have already answered them.
These are not state secrets, but as many on social media noted, when you posed them as if they were, you’re promoting anti-vaxx skepticism, and during a pandemic, that is potentially deadly.
Watch Carlson from his Monday night show:
These questions Tucker thinks you aren’t allowed to ask are literally just a google search away, theres so many answers to these questions available on the computer you keep in your pocket pic.twitter.com/kcnTVciA6O
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 16, 2021
Last year CNN reported Carlson makes $10 million a year. And while the combined annual salaries of everyone I know don’t reach that staggering umber, let’s do Tucker’s job for him.
Just going to Google and entering “how e” literally gave me the answer:
And, as most Americans already know, the vaccines range between about 85% effective (Johnson & Johnson, one dose shot) to about 95% effective (Moderna and Pfizer, two-dose shots.)
But Carlson thinks the government is hiding this information. It’s not.
Media Matters has a longer clip here.
Here’s how some are reacting:
The vaccines are hugely effective that’s why Rupert Murdoch got it as soon as he possibly could. You’ll remember Rupert Murdoch, he’s Tuckers boss.
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2021
No hyperbole: Tucker Carlson is assuming responsibility for the deaths of thousands who are watching this and deciding to forego a vaccine or the folks coming into contact with them. Understand the gravity of this moment. Carlson is sending people to their deaths. https://t.co/Xln7Qi2TvC
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) March 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson is leading his show undermining public confidence in the Covid vaccines, saying public health experts need to face questions about them: “One of those questions is: ‘How effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine?'”
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson is pushing anti-vaxxer talking points pic.twitter.com/rh3AzoTrGM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2021
I can’t stand Rupar but gotta agree with him on this. That was one of the worst Tucker Carlson episodes in memory. On top of the overt vaccine skepticism and alarmism…he followed that segment with a visit from Tusli Gabbard, who is not exactly pro-vaccine.
— Don Quixotic (@DonQuixotic7) March 16, 2021
Tucker is on his show right now pushing vaccine skepticism, so he’s prob out…🤦♀️
— kdenn98 (@kdenn98) March 16, 2021
Your reminder that Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox, immediately got himself a Covid vaccine when he was able to in December. Yet he pays for his top host to go on TV and undermine the public's confidence in them. https://t.co/KOLI0skXuR
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2021
Tonight on Fox Propaganda, white supremacist rape apologist Tucker Carlson did a segment to criticize the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine.
His evil employer Rupert Murdoch went to the UK to get a vaccine once they had it ready way before the US, that’s how effective, dirtbag.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 16, 2021
Tucker asks, “How effective is this coronavirus vaccine?”
Answer: 100% effective against hospitalization and death.
Tucker asks, “How necessary is it to take the vaccine?”
Answer: The lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans depend on it. https://t.co/35WvClHCPM
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) March 16, 2021
Anybody airing Tucker Carlson: @comcast @CoxComm @Verizon @ATT needs to be boycotted if they don’t demand his removal from the fox network. Spreading false information about the covid vaccine is going to literally kill Americans. The death toll rises every day.
— Tim (@brainboygenius) March 16, 2021
I came here to say that exact thing. Tucker Carlson spewing lies about the vaccine while his employer Rupert Murdoch couldn’t get it fast enough. Smh
— Virginia Buysse (@VirginiaBuysse) March 16, 2021
Well I guess Tucker is into eliminating half his audience by scaring them into avoiding vaccines. There’s going to be a massive Darwin Awards hand out later this year. https://t.co/hgsDQ0x5Jb
— Alice aka Moon Cat (@mooncat_alice) March 16, 2021
Well tucker, a man of your intelligence has the ability to read the data and studies. And wouldn’t you know it, they’re easily accessible. Either commit them to memory so you don’t sound stupid or better prepare for your next segment when talking about vaccines and their safety https://t.co/1gQlgPI0J9
— matt (@Arthur85Matt) March 16, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Ron Johnson: My Racist BLM Remarks Weren’t Racist, I Didn’t Think They Would Be Seen as Racist Even Though I Said I Did
Response to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson‘s remarks to a right wing radio host that he felt safe during the January 6 insurrection has exploded over the past few days, and now the embattled Republican lawmaker from Wisconsin is fighting back.
“It has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with riots,” Johnson told WISN-AM radio Monday, as the AP reports. “I completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist. It’s not.”
He added, “there’s no racism involved.”
Johnson last week told talk show host Joe Pags he did not feel threatened during the domestic terror riots, but if they MAGA protestors had been members of Black Lives Matter he would not have felt safe.
“I’ve made the comment that on January 6 I never felt threatened. Because I didn’t,” he stressed, meaning that he did not feel threatened.
“And mainly because I knew that even though those thousands of people there, they were marching the Capitol, were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those are people that love this country that truly respect law enforcement would never do anything to break a law. And so I wasn’t concerned.”
And despite his claim that he “completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist,” he even prefaced his remarks last week, saying thy “could get me in trouble,” which they did.
“Now had the tables been turned – Joe, this could get me in trouble – had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters. I might have been a little concerned.”
Blatant racism from @RonJohnsonWI here. He says he wasn’t worried on 1/6 because the majority-white insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol “love this country,” but says if they were Black Lives Matter protestors he would’ve been concerned for his safety. #WISen pic.twitter.com/V3gm4cLw8v
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 12, 2021
139 law enforcement officers were injured during the January 6 insurrection, what many are calling a domestic terrorism attack. One Capitol Police Officer, Brian Sicknick, died after being attacked. (Two men were just arrested for the assault. No cause of death has yet been determined.) Another officer had his eye gouged out. The MAGA “protestors” set up a a noose, were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” and were hunting for the Vice President.
The Dept. of Justice last week said an additional 100 people will be charged and called it the largest law enforcement investigation in U.S. history.
There are countless numbers of people who disagree with Sen. Johnson, and are calling his remarks racist.
OPINION
‘Disgusting’ Lara Trump Faces Furious Backlash for Funneling Dog Rescue Donations to Mar-a-Lago
According to a report from the HuffPost, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has been helping funnel donations made to a Florida dog rescue organization into the family’s pockets with pricey fundraisers at the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
The report states, “A dog rescue charity with links to Lara Trump has spent as much as $1.9 million at former President Donald Trump‘s properties over the last seven years and will drop an additional quarter-million at his Mar-a-Lago country club this weekend,” before adding, “According to a permit filed with the town of Palm Beach, Florida, Big Dog Ranch Rescue estimates it will spend $225,000 at the club where Donald Trump has taken up full-time residence since leaving the White House. All the profit from that spending winds up in his pocket.”
The report goes on to note the IRS shows the group has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs at Mar-a-Lago and that “Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, started being listed as a chairwoman for charity events in 2018.”
That report had critics of the family fuming at the stunning amount of cash ending up in the pockets of the Trump family and not used for pet rescue, with many saying it’s just another “grift” by the family.
You can see some responses below:
The entire family is corrupt.
Dog Rescue Charity Linked To Lara Trump Funneling Money Into Donald Trump’s Pocket https://t.co/DjAwxlVzB7 via @Yahoo
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 13, 2021
Holy cow this family even grifts on animals
— Human Being (@Human1Being2) March 13, 2021
They will steal money from anyone.
— Nick Bergermeister (@nicknak2016) March 13, 2021
It’s a crime family
— Julie (@fitswimmer09) March 13, 2021
Found some interesting stuff out…they say they "try" to rescue 5K dogs a year but it seems they spend a lot of time overseas to visit dog rescues. The employees give the org a pretty low rating. The Director is paid 240K/yr
— blazebaby (@blazingkarin) March 13, 2021
Directly into his pockets provided by his daughter in law as chairwoman of the dog rescue business. How many dogs are getting rescued? Are they a kill shelter? In what condition is the actual shelter. I want to see it. Why Trump. Why $2 million . I have questions……
— Jesse Elin Browne (@effiedog) March 13, 2021
Starting to think these guys aren’t totally on the up and up
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 13, 2021
Wonder what that mark-up on normal rates is for this event and how many vague and hidden charges will be added to the bill?
— Bruce Harper (@GooseHonks) March 13, 2021
Of all things, a dog rescue charity? He’s never even had a dog!! Like WTF is the matter with these people. Well I hope they’re all ready to pay the price!!
— seriously?!?! (@prima1956) March 13, 2021
That family is just one big crime syndicate! When are there going to be charged??? They all belong in prison.
— Angie 😷 😷 😷 (@angieo73) March 13, 2021
Please tell me this woman will never represent the great state of North Carolina
— Anesa Miller (@anesam98) March 13, 2021
OPINION
CNN Anchor Destroys ‘Propaganda Host’ Tucker Carlson for Attack on Women in the Military – Then Blasts Entire Network
“What is he talking about? Pregnant pilots are just pilots, who are pregnant,” says Brianna Keilar who indicts Tucker Carlson ands Fox News for defending male soldiers accused of war crimes while “denigrating honorable female service members.”
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar is making a high-level attack one Fox News’ low-life “propaganda host” Tucker Carlson, blasting the conservative cable network’s star for his comments attacking women, especially pregnant women, in the U.S. Military.
Keilar expanded her attack to include all of Fox News, intelligently noting that not only is Carlson, the face of the Rupert Murdoch propaganda machine, “denigrating honorable female service members” but it has been defending their male counterparts who have been accused of committing crimes, including war crimes – in quite the “double standard.”
Calling Fox News “a highly rated propaganda arm that usually professes to support the men and women who wear the uniform of the United States Armed Forces,” she slammed Carlson for taking “aim at service members who not only fight for this country, but schedule the growing of human beings around deployments off into war zones.”
She also played Carlson’s response to the countless social media posts berating him for attacking women who wear the uniform of their country to defend it – including his right to free speech attacking them.
“Today, Department of Defense launched a large and coordinated public relations offensive against this show,” Carlson said on-air Thursday night. “Pentagon brass issued hostile statements, people in uniform set up videos on social media. The DoD even issued a news release attacking us. ‘Press Secretary Smites Fox News Host’,” he said, mocking a Dept. of Defense article on its own website. “‘Smites,’ like we’re a hostile foreign power,” Carlson complained.
“This is bigger than a feud with some flak at the Pentagon. This is genuinely worrisome. The Department of Defense has never been more aggressively or openly political,” he claimed.
Keilar then gave it all context.
“Carlson had to respond because the backlash was fierce, so he chose to respond by pretending the backlash was just the Pentagon, just Biden political appointees rebuking him, but that is not what this is. The military at every level is rebuking Carlson’s comments because they’re sexist and because they’re anti-military. Military spouses rebuked Carlson,” she noted. “Active Duty women and men skewered Carlson, it was extraordinary that they spoke up, but Carlson ignored that trying to say he was just focusing on making sure the military is strong.”
She then played another clip of Carlson:
“Nothing matters more than the job it does to our US military. Our military is the last functional institution of any size in this country, is the last institution most people trust and respect. It is by far the most important, a weak military means no country, period.”
“Now,” she continued, “if Tucker Carlson thinks that, then why is he actively trying to weaken it by denigrating essential members of the armed services for no reason other than that they are women? Maybe he doesn’t realize his comments are weakening the military, after all he wouldn’t know deployment from a trip to Nantucket or a rocket launcher from a lacrosse stick, but that’s what he is doing maligning pregnant service members.”
In response to Carlson defending himself, his show, and Fox News as “pro-pregnancy” after attacking flight suits and uniforms for pregnant women, Keilar, frustrated, asked: “What is he talking about?”
“Pregnant pilots are just pilots who are pregnant. They are no worse or better because they’re pregnant. They are just highly-qualified women, and in an all volunteer force in a country where most people wouldn’t qualify to join, the military needs highly qualified women. It’s not surprising that Tucker Carlson doesn’t understand that, or that Fox doesn’t. The network has a double standard, they have used their platform to effectively lobby for the pardons of male service members and military contractors convicted, or accused of war crimes.”
“Tucker Carlson’s predictable play would be to make this about free speech,” she continued, wrapping up her prosecution of Carlson and Fox News. “Well, he is free to say whatever the hell he wants. He is free to wake up in the morning and figure out who he wants to insult and what nutso thing he wants to rant about to get the attention he seems to need. But keep in mind the highest rated show on the network is Carlson’s. He is Fox, and as Fox tries to right its rating ship, its Tucker rising its other programming, as well. Laughlan Murdoch said out loud that his network would be the ‘loyal opposition’ to the Biden administration. Well. Is he cool with his top rated host acting like the loyal opposition to the rank and file of the US military that the network says it champions? What say you? Fox can come to the aid of convicted war criminals, but denigrate honorable female service members? We tried to find out more about this contradiction from Fox, they’ve had more than 24 hours to respond to our questions and they have not.”
Watch:
.@brikeilarCNN on Tucker Carlson’s sexist comments on women serving in the armed forces: “Why is he actively trying to weaken [the military] by denigrating essential members of the armed services for no reason other than that they are women?” https://t.co/5Os4MfmxZE #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/TmC4BjxtNt
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 12, 2021
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Disgusting’ Lara Trump Faces Furious Backlash for Funneling Dog Rescue Donations to Mar-a-Lago
- News2 days ago
Proud Boys Leader Reveals Feds Met With Him Multiple Times Before Violent Rallies and Provided Him With Tips: NYT
- BIGOTRY3 days ago
‘MAGA Life Coach’ Uses Ugly Anti-Gay Smears to Attack Joe Biden’s Vaccine Speech
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM16 hours ago
Trump Lies He Had ‘Many Meetings’ About Helping Dogs After Taking $1.8 Million From Animal Rescue Charity
- SO MUCH FOR BEING 'PRO-LIFE'2 days ago
‘What Is the Problem Here?’: Fauci Concerned About MAGA Crowd Refusing COVID Vaccine for ‘Political Consideration’
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY20 hours ago
‘Cannot Bless Sin’: Vatican Launches Unprovoked Attack on Same-Sex Marriages
- RACISM IS RACISM18 hours ago
GOP’s Ron Johnson Slammed by Black Christian Historian for His ‘Chilling’ and ‘Racist’ Comments
- INSURRECTION17 hours ago
Feds Arrest Two MAGA Insurrectionists for Assault on Capitol Police Officer Sicknick, Who Died