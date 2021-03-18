OPINION
‘Moron & Huckster’: Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist Dan Bongino Mocked on News He Will Take Over Rush Limbaugh Slot
Right wing conspiracy theorist and thrice-failed GOP congressional candidate Dan Bongino has been named to take over Rush Limbaugh’s daily 3-hour time slot on Cumulus Media’s Westwood One radio network, Fox News reports.
Bongino, a former police officer and Secret Service agent who is now a Fox News contributor, has become a well-known name in the world of MAGA politics. He says he also has an “ownership stake” in Parler, the social media platform that reportedly has been popular with white nationalists and white supremacists, the QAnon cult, and Trump supporters for its lack of content moderation. The Daily Sentinel‘s Josh Edwards in 2020 called it “a coffee shop with a sign on the door saying ‘Nazis welcome.'”
“Parler and I share common values,” Bongino announced when he invested in the platform. “We are resolutely committed to free speech, and the marketplace of ideas.”
Just before the 2018 election when he was an NRA TV show host Bongino bragged, “My entire life right now is about owning the libs. That’s it.”
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis expressed her excitement on the news Bongino will take Limbaugh’s time slot:
LOVE THIS! Dan Bongino is the perfect pick for this. He, like Rush, is a conservative trailblazer and not afraid to speak the truth. He’s also one of the truly nicest people and I’m proud to know him! https://t.co/2ruEen3txA
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 18, 2021
Conservative pundit and Mediaite columnist John Ziegler weighs in:
This is not technically accurate, and it is weird that that Rush’s producer is promoting this narrative.
It is also quite symbolic of the demise of the credibility of talk radio that Rush Limbaugh’s time slot would be taken in at least part of the country by a moron & huckster. https://t.co/ITqIkhxWkx
— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 18, 2021
But former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was thrilled:
Rush Limbaugh is the reason I’m in politics & media. No one will ever replace him.
I could not be more excited to see @dbongino picking up the 12-3 PM ET slot!
He is immensely talented, incredibly savvy & (like Rush) a friend & mentor to those in his industry (including me!) 🙌🏻 https://t.co/eB2VlnJD3i
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 18, 2021
Here’s how some others are responding to the Bongino news:
Dan Bongino has the ideal resume to take over Rush’s radio slot: he has spent $3.5 million turning himself into a failed congressional candidate many times over, is an investor in an app that aided insurrectionists, & recently lost a laughable defamation lawsuit.
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 18, 2021
Dan Bongino is now taking over Rush Limbaugh’s spot.
I didn’t think they could anyone worse, but they did!
— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) March 18, 2021
Dan Bongino taking over Rush Limbaugh radio time slot is like
Rabies taking over Syphilis
— Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) March 18, 2021
Kimberly Guilfoyle goes from Gavin Newsom to Donald Trump, Jr., and people who like to listen to hateful ignorance on the radio go from Rush Limbaugh to the far more stupid Dan Bongino.
Conservatives love to trade-down. https://t.co/UYO061PQpp
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 18, 2021
PM news:
– Bigot Misogynist Rush Limbaugh replaced by Mouth-breathing Dolt Dan Bongino
– GOP supports women by [checks notes] opposing Violence Against Women Act ?
– The Onion rejects Glenn Greenwald resume
– Louie Gohmert still awful
– John Kerry don’t need no stinking mask
— Eric the editor 🇺🇸🍻⚽️🌊 (@Editor_of_Eric) March 18, 2021
Dan Bongino has his own radio show and Kelly Ann Sleazebag has a book deal.
I have no clue how much money still rests in MAGAville – but you better get your grift started soon folks before the money runs out.
— Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸 (@JGaffneyUSN) March 18, 2021
If your entire life’s work can be immediately replaced by Dan Bongino, then you pissed away your existence.
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) March 18, 2021
Bongino wouldn’t know “truth” if covered every square inch of his house. He’s incapable of logical thought & accepts any lie that is based in his toxic ideology.
— Heather e^‑1/x^2 (@HeatherMoAndCo) March 18, 2021
I wish I could tell you what Dan Bongino was tweeting, but you see, he blocked me.
I can’t even congratulate him on becoming the new Rush. That failed Congressional campaign was the PERFECT preparation for this job! The show’s record of hiring losers is intact!
— John C. Roemer (@jcroemer) March 18, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘Sending People to Their Deaths’: Internet Explodes in Outrage at Tucker Carlson Promoting Vaccine Skepticism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being accused of promoting coronavirus vaccine skepticism and anti-vaxxer talking points when he posed questions Monday night as if they were unanswered and legitimate – questions that have been very publicly answered for months.
“So all of this should prompt some pretty tough questions for our public health experts in this country,” Carlson insisted to several hundred thousand viewers. “And one of those questions is, how effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine? Don’t dismiss those questions from ‘anti-vaxxers,'” he said scornfully.
“Don’t kick people off social media for asking them, answer the questions.”
“The administration would like you to take this vaccine. Joe Biden told you last week if you don’t you can’t celebrate the Fourth of July. But it turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine — and all vaccines by the way.”
Americans generally agree that the job of a journalist is to inform, to deliver news and information, not to ask basic questions that are easily answered because – in this case – the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers have already answered them.
These are not state secrets, but as many on social media noted, when you posed them as if they were, you’re promoting anti-vaxx skepticism, and during a pandemic, that is potentially deadly.
Watch Carlson from his Monday night show:
These questions Tucker thinks you aren’t allowed to ask are literally just a google search away, theres so many answers to these questions available on the computer you keep in your pocket pic.twitter.com/kcnTVciA6O
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 16, 2021
Last year CNN reported Carlson makes $10 million a year. And while the combined annual salaries of everyone I know don’t reach that staggering umber, let’s do Tucker’s job for him.
Just going to Google and entering “how e” literally gave me the answer:
And, as most Americans already know, the vaccines range between about 85% effective (Johnson & Johnson, one dose shot) to about 95% effective (Moderna and Pfizer, two-dose shots.)
But Carlson thinks the government is hiding this information. It’s not.
Media Matters has a longer clip here.
Here’s how some are reacting:
The vaccines are hugely effective that’s why Rupert Murdoch got it as soon as he possibly could. You’ll remember Rupert Murdoch, he’s Tuckers boss.
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2021
No hyperbole: Tucker Carlson is assuming responsibility for the deaths of thousands who are watching this and deciding to forego a vaccine or the folks coming into contact with them. Understand the gravity of this moment. Carlson is sending people to their deaths. https://t.co/Xln7Qi2TvC
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) March 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson is leading his show undermining public confidence in the Covid vaccines, saying public health experts need to face questions about them: “One of those questions is: ‘How effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine?'”
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson is pushing anti-vaxxer talking points pic.twitter.com/rh3AzoTrGM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2021
I can’t stand Rupar but gotta agree with him on this. That was one of the worst Tucker Carlson episodes in memory. On top of the overt vaccine skepticism and alarmism…he followed that segment with a visit from Tusli Gabbard, who is not exactly pro-vaccine.
— Don Quixotic (@DonQuixotic7) March 16, 2021
Tucker is on his show right now pushing vaccine skepticism, so he’s prob out…????
— kdenn98 (@kdenn98) March 16, 2021
Your reminder that Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox, immediately got himself a Covid vaccine when he was able to in December. Yet he pays for his top host to go on TV and undermine the public's confidence in them. https://t.co/KOLI0skXuR
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2021
Tonight on Fox Propaganda, white supremacist rape apologist Tucker Carlson did a segment to criticize the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine.
His evil employer Rupert Murdoch went to the UK to get a vaccine once they had it ready way before the US, that’s how effective, dirtbag.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 16, 2021
Tucker asks, “How effective is this coronavirus vaccine?”
Answer: 100% effective against hospitalization and death.
Tucker asks, “How necessary is it to take the vaccine?”
Answer: The lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans depend on it. https://t.co/35WvClHCPM
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) March 16, 2021
Anybody airing Tucker Carlson: @comcast @CoxComm @Verizon @ATT needs to be boycotted if they don’t demand his removal from the fox network. Spreading false information about the covid vaccine is going to literally kill Americans. The death toll rises every day.
— Tim (@brainboygenius) March 16, 2021
I came here to say that exact thing. Tucker Carlson spewing lies about the vaccine while his employer Rupert Murdoch couldn’t get it fast enough. Smh
— Virginia Buysse (@VirginiaBuysse) March 16, 2021
Well I guess Tucker is into eliminating half his audience by scaring them into avoiding vaccines. There’s going to be a massive Darwin Awards hand out later this year. https://t.co/hgsDQ0x5Jb
— Alice aka Moon Cat (@mooncat_alice) March 16, 2021
Well tucker, a man of your intelligence has the ability to read the data and studies. And wouldn’t you know it, they’re easily accessible. Either commit them to memory so you don’t sound stupid or better prepare for your next segment when talking about vaccines and their safety https://t.co/1gQlgPI0J9
— matt (@Arthur85Matt) March 16, 2021
OPINION
Ron Johnson: My Racist BLM Remarks Weren’t Racist, I Didn’t Think They Would Be Seen as Racist Even Though I Said I Did
Response to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson‘s remarks to a right wing radio host that he felt safe during the January 6 insurrection has exploded over the past few days, and now the embattled Republican lawmaker from Wisconsin is fighting back.
“It has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with riots,” Johnson told WISN-AM radio Monday, as the AP reports. “I completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist. It’s not.”
He added, “there’s no racism involved.”
Johnson last week told talk show host Joe Pags he did not feel threatened during the domestic terror riots, but if they MAGA protestors had been members of Black Lives Matter he would not have felt safe.
“I’ve made the comment that on January 6 I never felt threatened. Because I didn’t,” he stressed, meaning that he did not feel threatened.
“And mainly because I knew that even though those thousands of people there, they were marching the Capitol, were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those are people that love this country that truly respect law enforcement would never do anything to break a law. And so I wasn’t concerned.”
And despite his claim that he “completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist,” he even prefaced his remarks last week, saying thy “could get me in trouble,” which they did.
“Now had the tables been turned – Joe, this could get me in trouble – had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters. I might have been a little concerned.”
Blatant racism from @RonJohnsonWI here. He says he wasn’t worried on 1/6 because the majority-white insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol “love this country,” but says if they were Black Lives Matter protestors he would’ve been concerned for his safety. #WISen pic.twitter.com/V3gm4cLw8v
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 12, 2021
139 law enforcement officers were injured during the January 6 insurrection, what many are calling a domestic terrorism attack. One Capitol Police Officer, Brian Sicknick, died after being attacked. (Two men were just arrested for the assault. No cause of death has yet been determined.) Another officer had his eye gouged out. The MAGA “protestors” set up a a noose, were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” and were hunting for the Vice President.
The Dept. of Justice last week said an additional 100 people will be charged and called it the largest law enforcement investigation in U.S. history.
There are countless numbers of people who disagree with Sen. Johnson, and are calling his remarks racist.
OPINION
‘Disgusting’ Lara Trump Faces Furious Backlash for Funneling Dog Rescue Donations to Mar-a-Lago
According to a report from the HuffPost, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has been helping funnel donations made to a Florida dog rescue organization into the family’s pockets with pricey fundraisers at the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
The report states, “A dog rescue charity with links to Lara Trump has spent as much as $1.9 million at former President Donald Trump‘s properties over the last seven years and will drop an additional quarter-million at his Mar-a-Lago country club this weekend,” before adding, “According to a permit filed with the town of Palm Beach, Florida, Big Dog Ranch Rescue estimates it will spend $225,000 at the club where Donald Trump has taken up full-time residence since leaving the White House. All the profit from that spending winds up in his pocket.”
The report goes on to note the IRS shows the group has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs at Mar-a-Lago and that “Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, started being listed as a chairwoman for charity events in 2018.”
That report had critics of the family fuming at the stunning amount of cash ending up in the pockets of the Trump family and not used for pet rescue, with many saying it’s just another “grift” by the family.
You can see some responses below:
The entire family is corrupt.
Dog Rescue Charity Linked To Lara Trump Funneling Money Into Donald Trump’s Pocket https://t.co/DjAwxlVzB7 via @Yahoo
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 13, 2021
Holy cow this family even grifts on animals
— Human Being (@Human1Being2) March 13, 2021
They will steal money from anyone.
— Nick Bergermeister (@nicknak2016) March 13, 2021
It’s a crime family
— Julie (@fitswimmer09) March 13, 2021
Found some interesting stuff out…they say they "try" to rescue 5K dogs a year but it seems they spend a lot of time overseas to visit dog rescues. The employees give the org a pretty low rating. The Director is paid 240K/yr
— blazebaby (@blazingkarin) March 13, 2021
Directly into his pockets provided by his daughter in law as chairwoman of the dog rescue business. How many dogs are getting rescued? Are they a kill shelter? In what condition is the actual shelter. I want to see it. Why Trump. Why $2 million . I have questions……
— Jesse Elin Browne (@effiedog) March 13, 2021
Starting to think these guys aren’t totally on the up and up
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 13, 2021
Wonder what that mark-up on normal rates is for this event and how many vague and hidden charges will be added to the bill?
— Bruce Harper (@GooseHonks) March 13, 2021
Of all things, a dog rescue charity? He’s never even had a dog!! Like WTF is the matter with these people. Well I hope they’re all ready to pay the price!!
— seriously?!?! (@prima1956) March 13, 2021
That family is just one big crime syndicate! When are there going to be charged??? They all belong in prison.
— Angie ? ? ? (@angieo73) March 13, 2021
Please tell me this woman will never represent the great state of North Carolina
— Anesa Miller (@anesam98) March 13, 2021
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
Trump Lies He Had ‘Many Meetings’ About Helping Dogs After Taking $1.8 Million From Animal Rescue Charity
- QANON DRAMA QUEEN2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains to the Pentagon a Guam Military Unit ‘Ambushed’ Her Congressional Office
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM2 days ago
Fort Lauderdale to Honor Pastor Whose Ministry Appears on Southern Poverty Law Center’s Anti-LGBT Hate Group List
- News3 days ago
MAGA Rioter Just Arrested for Assaulting Capitol Cops Refers to Himself as the ‘Sandwich Nazi’
- 'DEMOCRATS SHOULD BE FURIOUS'2 days ago
‘Joker Threatening Gotham City’: McConnell Mocked for Threatening to Go ‘Scorched Earth’ if Dems Kill Filibuster
- News3 days ago
Cuomo Accuser Gave Investigators 120 Pages of Records, Says Governor Has ‘Preoccupation With His Hand Size’: Attorney
- CRIME1 day ago
Georgia Spa Shooting Massacre Suspect Was ‘Big Into Religion’ Says 21-Year Old’s Former Schoolmate: Report
- OPINION3 days ago
Ron Johnson: My Racist BLM Remarks Weren’t Racist, I Didn’t Think They Would Be Seen as Racist Even Though I Said I Did