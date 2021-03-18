Connect with us

‘Moron & Huckster’: Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist Dan Bongino Mocked on News He Will Take Over Rush Limbaugh Slot

Right wing conspiracy theorist and thrice-failed GOP congressional candidate Dan Bongino has been named to take over Rush Limbaugh’s daily 3-hour time slot on Cumulus Media’s Westwood One radio network, Fox News reports.

Bongino, a former police officer and Secret Service agent who is now a Fox News contributor, has become a well-known name in the world of MAGA politics. He says he also has an “ownership stake” in Parler, the social media platform that reportedly has been popular with white nationalists and white supremacists, the QAnon cult, and Trump supporters for its lack of content moderation. The Daily Sentinel‘s Josh Edwards in 2020 called it “a coffee shop with a sign on the door saying ‘Nazis welcome.'”

“Parler and I share common values,” Bongino announced when he invested in the platform. “We are resolutely committed to free speech, and the marketplace of ideas.”

Just before the 2018 election when he was an NRA TV show host Bongino bragged, “My entire life right now is about owning the libs. That’s it.”

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis expressed her excitement on the news Bongino will take Limbaugh’s time slot:

Conservative pundit and Mediaite columnist John Ziegler weighs in:

But former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was thrilled:

Here’s how some others are responding to the Bongino news:

 

 

‘Sending People to Their Deaths’: Internet Explodes in Outrage at Tucker Carlson Promoting Vaccine Skepticism

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being accused of promoting coronavirus vaccine skepticism and anti-vaxxer talking points when he posed questions Monday night as if they were unanswered and legitimate – questions that have been very publicly answered for months.

“So all of this should prompt some pretty tough questions for our public health experts in this country,” Carlson insisted to several hundred thousand viewers. “And one of those questions is, how effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine? Don’t dismiss those questions from ‘anti-vaxxers,'” he said scornfully.

“Don’t kick people off social media for asking them, answer the questions.”

“The administration would like you to take this vaccine. Joe Biden told you last week if you don’t you can’t celebrate the Fourth of July. But it turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine — and all vaccines by the way.”

Americans generally agree that the job of a journalist is to inform, to deliver news and information, not to ask basic questions that are easily answered because – in this case – the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers have already answered them.

These are not state secrets, but as many on social media noted, when you posed them as if they were, you’re promoting anti-vaxx skepticism, and during a pandemic, that is potentially deadly.

Watch Carlson from his Monday night show:

Last year CNN reported Carlson makes $10 million a year. And while the combined annual salaries of everyone I know don’t reach that staggering umber, let’s do Tucker’s job for him.

Just going to Google and entering “how e” literally gave me the answer:

And, as most Americans already know, the vaccines range between about 85% effective (Johnson & Johnson, one dose shot) to about 95% effective (Moderna and Pfizer, two-dose shots.)

But Carlson thinks the government is hiding this information. It’s not.

Media Matters has a longer clip here.

Here’s how some are reacting:

 

Ron Johnson: My Racist BLM Remarks Weren’t Racist, I Didn’t Think They Would Be Seen as Racist Even Though I Said I Did

Response to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson‘s remarks to a right wing radio host that he felt safe during the January 6 insurrection has exploded over the past few days, and now the embattled Republican lawmaker from Wisconsin is fighting back.

“It has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with riots,” Johnson told WISN-AM radio Monday, as the AP reports. “I completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist. It’s not.”

He added, “there’s no racism involved.”

Johnson last week told talk show host Joe Pags he did not feel threatened during the domestic terror riots, but if they MAGA protestors had been members of Black Lives Matter he would not have felt safe.

“I’ve made the comment that on January 6 I never felt threatened. Because I didn’t,” he stressed, meaning that he did not feel threatened.

“And mainly because I knew that even though those thousands of people there, they were marching the Capitol, were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those are people that love this country that truly respect law enforcement would never do anything to break a law. And so I wasn’t concerned.”

And despite his claim that he “completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist,” he even prefaced his remarks last week, saying thy “could get me in trouble,” which they did.

“Now had the tables been turned – Joe, this could get me in trouble – had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters. I might have been a little concerned.”

139 law enforcement officers were injured during the January 6 insurrection, what many are calling a domestic terrorism attack. One Capitol Police Officer, Brian Sicknick, died after being attacked. (Two men were just arrested for the assault. No cause of death has yet been determined.) Another officer had his eye gouged out. The MAGA “protestors” set up a a noose, were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” and were hunting for the Vice President.

The Dept. of Justice last week said an additional 100 people will be charged and called it the largest law enforcement investigation in U.S. history.

There are countless numbers of people who disagree with Sen. Johnson, and are calling his remarks racist.

‘Disgusting’ Lara Trump Faces Furious Backlash for Funneling Dog Rescue Donations to Mar-a-Lago

According to a report from the HuffPost, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has been helping funnel donations made to a Florida dog rescue organization into the family’s pockets with pricey fundraisers at the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The report states, “A dog rescue charity with links to Lara Trump has spent as much as $1.9 million at former President Donald Trump‘s properties over the last seven years and will drop an additional quarter-million at his Mar-a-Lago country club this weekend,” before adding, “According to a permit filed with the town of Palm Beach, Florida, Big Dog Ranch Rescue estimates it will spend $225,000 at the club where Donald Trump has taken up full-time residence since leaving the White House. All the profit from that spending winds up in his pocket.”

The report goes on to note the IRS shows the group has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs at Mar-a-Lago and that “Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, started being listed as a chairwoman for charity events in 2018.”

That report had critics of the family fuming at the stunning amount of cash ending up in the pockets of the Trump family and not used for pet rescue, with many saying it’s just another “grift” by the family.

You can see some responses below:

