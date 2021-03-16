Fox & Friends Host Dragged for Saying the Brutality of Slavery Has Never Been Downplayed Because He Watched ‘Roots’

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade insists that no one has ever minimized the brutality of slavery, and to prove his point, he says in 6th grade he watched the groundbreaking mini-series “Roots.”

“Yeah, I don’t know about your school – schools – but no one ever ducked the brutality of slavery. I remember in 6th grade watching ‘Roots’ and seeing that in display. Go watch it back, no soft pedaling that it was evil, it was wrong, nobody ever saw peddled that part of our past. But it doesn’t mean what they launched with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, didn’t change the world as we know it, and lives as we live it.”

Slavery has been downplayed by many, as these articles in Vox, Salon, and Slate – just for starters – show.

Kilmeade has repeated made racist remarks over the years.

In 2018 responding to the Trump administration separating children from their families at the border, Kilmeade shrugged it off because they weren’t Americans.

“Like it or not, these aren’t our kids,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “Show them compassion, but it’s not like [Trump is] doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country.”

Earlier that same week he claimed that “a lot of” those migrant children will turn into MS-13 gang members.

And he has also complained that unlike in Sweden, Americans “keep marrying other species and other ethnics.”

On social media, Kilmeade was excoriated for his latest remarks:

“downplaying slavery? who’s downplaying slavery? i’ve seen roots!” – brian kilmeade basically — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 16, 2021

He has a black friend or two as well #FoxAndFriends https://t.co/GQw6VYVbxj — rick murray (@rickmur77) March 16, 2021

He’s seen Roots. What else do you want from these people? — Kevin the seated cow (@needsmoremayo) March 16, 2021

No, seriously is @kilmeade this ignorant due to some medical condition? — jessica reyes (@jrey0683) March 16, 2021

If you watch it AND The Color Purple, Brian will absolve you of your sins. — John West (@johnwestfinance) March 16, 2021

So does watching Roots make him an expert on slavery? — Linda Anderson (@LindaAn09506333) March 16, 2021