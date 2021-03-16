RACISM
Fox & Friends Host Dragged for Saying the Brutality of Slavery Has Never Been Downplayed Because He Watched ‘Roots’
“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade insists that no one has ever minimized the brutality of slavery, and to prove his point, he says in 6th grade he watched the groundbreaking mini-series “Roots.”
“Yeah, I don’t know about your school – schools – but no one ever ducked the brutality of slavery. I remember in 6th grade watching ‘Roots’ and seeing that in display. Go watch it back, no soft pedaling that it was evil, it was wrong, nobody ever saw peddled that part of our past. But it doesn’t mean what they launched with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, didn’t change the world as we know it, and lives as we live it.”
Brian Kilmeade: “No one ever ducked the brutality of slavery. I remember in 6th grade watching ‘Roots’ and seeing that in display.” pic.twitter.com/3kM5uyS71y
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 16, 2021
Slavery has been downplayed by many, as these articles in Vox, Salon, and Slate – just for starters – show.
Kilmeade has repeated made racist remarks over the years.
In 2018 responding to the Trump administration separating children from their families at the border, Kilmeade shrugged it off because they weren’t Americans.
“Like it or not, these aren’t our kids,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “Show them compassion, but it’s not like [Trump is] doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country.”
Earlier that same week he claimed that “a lot of” those migrant children will turn into MS-13 gang members.
And he has also complained that unlike in Sweden, Americans “keep marrying other species and other ethnics.”
On social media, Kilmeade was excoriated for his latest remarks:
“downplaying slavery? who’s downplaying slavery? i’ve seen roots!” – brian kilmeade basically
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 16, 2021
He has a black friend or two as well #FoxAndFriends https://t.co/GQw6VYVbxj
— rick murray (@rickmur77) March 16, 2021
He’s seen Roots. What else do you want from these people?
— Kevin the seated cow (@needsmoremayo) March 16, 2021
No, seriously is @kilmeade this ignorant due to some medical condition?
— jessica reyes (@jrey0683) March 16, 2021
https://t.co/qjPPgUCXHZ pic.twitter.com/APneoNgOgc
— Deborah Ann Johnson (@DeborahAnnJohn7) March 16, 2021
If you watch it AND The Color Purple, Brian will absolve you of your sins.
— John West (@johnwestfinance) March 16, 2021
So does watching Roots make him an expert on slavery?
— Linda Anderson (@LindaAn09506333) March 16, 2021
@Kilmeade watched Roots and now he is an expert on slavery.
Way to go Brian.
— Mark Stern (@mfstern) March 16, 2021
News
Kansas City Newspaper Apologizes to the Black Community for the Last 140 Years: ‘We Are Sorry’
In the first installment of a six-part series, The Kansas City Star apologized for what the newspaper called decades of “robb(ing) an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice, and recognition.”
The article, “The truth in Black and white: An apology from The Kansas City Star,” described an unabashed look at how publishers and writers “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians” for the last 140 years.
“It reinforced Jim Crow laws and redlining,” Mike Fannin, president and editor of The Star, wrote on Sunday. “Decade after early decade it robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition.”
Fannin continued, “Reporters were frequently sickened by what they found — decades of coverage that depicted Black Kansas Citians as criminals living in a crime-laden world. They felt shame at what was missing: the achievements, aspirations and milestones of an entire population routinely overlooked, as if Black people were invisible.”
Before I say more, I feel it to be my moral obligation to express what is in the hearts and minds of the leadership and staff of an organization that is nearly as old as the city it loves and covers:
We are sorry.
The Star now says it is encouraging other Kansas City businesses to examine their own histories. Management has formed The Kansas City Star Advisory Board to help guide coverage in the future.
“A positive step by the [Kansas City Star] with more needed,” wrote Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter, in response to the apology by the newspaper. “Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same.”
A positive step by the @KCStar with more needed. Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same. https://t.co/g4sPwlPCgy
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 20, 2020
Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times also issued a similar investigation and subsequent apology to its readers.
Watch the video below.
Missouri Fans Blasted as ‘Classless Trash’ After NFL Chiefs Crowd Started Booing During Moment of Silence for Racial Equality
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the booing:
What’s worse than a milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity”? People booing that milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity.”
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 11, 2020
If you’re booing a moment of unity that has nothing to do with the national anthem, then no form of protest will ever be approved by you and you’re just a hateful person
— Zach Seidel (@SeidelUMBC) September 11, 2020
America's Racists: Always booing at demonstrations against racism, never booing at actual racism.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 11, 2020
Kansas City fans booing the moment of silence and then intensely doing that “tomahawk chop” is just a *chefs kiss* way to remind us of who the NFL is and how we can’t expect a fraction of what we got from the NBA 👍🏽
— Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) September 11, 2020
Yeah, so that booing during the “show of unity” is a real good example of why players feel so strongly about these causes in the first place.
— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 11, 2020
My hometown's got no love for unity? They're booing unity now?pic.twitter.com/fAN92iqHJv
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 11, 2020
Let’s talk about what Chiefs are booing
They are booing their own players, peacefully asking for a more just and equal society
More specifically, they’re booing athletes for asking that police not disproportionately target Black people for violence
What kind of human boos THAT https://t.co/DJQFSBDhh6
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 11, 2020
Who's surprised by these fans who are booing? It was never about the National Anthem. It was never about respect for the flag. It was always about sheer discomfort over any personal accountability a fan might be motivated to consider regarding their role in systemic racism.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 11, 2020
NFL fans booing the Moment of Unity, what do you expect after a decade of flyovers and enforced patriotism? Where owners cynically kneel once and then tell players not to kneel again? Giant flags on every field?
— Jane McManus (@janesports) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans (whose team is named for people of color, and many of whose players are people of color) began the season by booing a show of unity for people of color.
Trash should be seen and not heard.
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans booing a moment of unity because let’s just be honest a good portion of this country doesn’t want unity
— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 11, 2020
Booing equality is…pretty telling.
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2020
They’re booing a show of unity. Not a protest. Not a political statement. A show of unity. Trump broke America. https://t.co/uajHkWgSV5
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 11, 2020
Doesn’t surprise me at all. Good ole Missouri is no different from Mississippi . #Chiefs #mnf pic.twitter.com/CPN29QrFXT
— Major (@iAmMaj0r) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of unity is Grade A shamful behavior. What an embarassment. https://t.co/wx3E1ck94p
— Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) September 11, 2020
So called "fans" at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America.
You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you?
YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM.pic.twitter.com/tIslU0EFQa
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2020
#ChiefsKingdom is more trash than I gave them credit for. Booing the teams during a moment of unity? Pure classless trash. pic.twitter.com/sOOYleVa2w
— Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) September 11, 2020
To the fans booing, you're horrible human beings. You should have no place in this fanbase, or in football. https://t.co/fFkviDPugi
— Eichel G. Davis (@EichelGDavis) September 11, 2020
Hearing all those scumbags booing in the stands during the moment of silence and everyone joining arms is disgusting. Fuck those people. #HOUvsKC #NFLKickoff
— Josh Thunderbolt (@Chimcharlover13) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of silence for equality is the trashiest shit I’ve ever heard #NFLkickoff
— Nic (@niccibelli) September 11, 2020
They're not booing; they're yelling "we're racists."
— (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 11, 2020
Now the Senator from Missouri stands against Patrick Mahomes, who wants a country that works and is showing impressive leadership in our state.
Talk about class. https://t.co/dpxpGxfhAj
— Elad Gross (@BigElad) September 11, 2020
