Fox News Finally Cuts Away After MAGAite Repeatedly Photobombs Shot With Apparent White Power Sign
The producers at Fox News Monday morning took their time before noticing a Trump supporter in the background of a live shot repeatedly flashing what appears to be the “white power” sign as a Georgia voter talked about supporting GOP Senate candidates.
Vox’s Aaron Rupar posted the video, but the man in the MAGA cap and black ear warmers was on screen making the racist symbol on and off for nearly 30 seconds.
Fox News cut away to a live shot of the White House as filler until the end of the segment.
Fox News abruptly cuts away as Trump fan makes white power hand gesture during Georgia live shot pic.twitter.com/CQguCoOoko
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2021
Kansas City Newspaper Apologizes to the Black Community for the Last 140 Years: ‘We Are Sorry’
In the first installment of a six-part series, The Kansas City Star apologized for what the newspaper called decades of “robb(ing) an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice, and recognition.”
The article, “The truth in Black and white: An apology from The Kansas City Star,” described an unabashed look at how publishers and writers “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians” for the last 140 years.
“It reinforced Jim Crow laws and redlining,” Mike Fannin, president and editor of The Star, wrote on Sunday. “Decade after early decade it robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition.”
Fannin continued, “Reporters were frequently sickened by what they found — decades of coverage that depicted Black Kansas Citians as criminals living in a crime-laden world. They felt shame at what was missing: the achievements, aspirations and milestones of an entire population routinely overlooked, as if Black people were invisible.”
Before I say more, I feel it to be my moral obligation to express what is in the hearts and minds of the leadership and staff of an organization that is nearly as old as the city it loves and covers:
We are sorry.
The Star now says it is encouraging other Kansas City businesses to examine their own histories. Management has formed The Kansas City Star Advisory Board to help guide coverage in the future.
“A positive step by the [Kansas City Star] with more needed,” wrote Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter, in response to the apology by the newspaper. “Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same.”
A positive step by the @KCStar with more needed. Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same. https://t.co/g4sPwlPCgy
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 20, 2020
Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times also issued a similar investigation and subsequent apology to its readers.
Watch the video below.
Missouri Fans Blasted as ‘Classless Trash’ After NFL Chiefs Crowd Started Booing During Moment of Silence for Racial Equality
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the booing:
What’s worse than a milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity”? People booing that milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity.”
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 11, 2020
If you’re booing a moment of unity that has nothing to do with the national anthem, then no form of protest will ever be approved by you and you’re just a hateful person
— Zach Seidel (@SeidelUMBC) September 11, 2020
America's Racists: Always booing at demonstrations against racism, never booing at actual racism.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 11, 2020
Kansas City fans booing the moment of silence and then intensely doing that “tomahawk chop” is just a *chefs kiss* way to remind us of who the NFL is and how we can’t expect a fraction of what we got from the NBA 👍🏽
— Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) September 11, 2020
Yeah, so that booing during the “show of unity” is a real good example of why players feel so strongly about these causes in the first place.
— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 11, 2020
My hometown's got no love for unity? They're booing unity now?pic.twitter.com/fAN92iqHJv
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 11, 2020
Let’s talk about what Chiefs are booing
They are booing their own players, peacefully asking for a more just and equal society
More specifically, they’re booing athletes for asking that police not disproportionately target Black people for violence
What kind of human boos THAT https://t.co/DJQFSBDhh6
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 11, 2020
Who's surprised by these fans who are booing? It was never about the National Anthem. It was never about respect for the flag. It was always about sheer discomfort over any personal accountability a fan might be motivated to consider regarding their role in systemic racism.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 11, 2020
NFL fans booing the Moment of Unity, what do you expect after a decade of flyovers and enforced patriotism? Where owners cynically kneel once and then tell players not to kneel again? Giant flags on every field?
— Jane McManus (@janesports) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans (whose team is named for people of color, and many of whose players are people of color) began the season by booing a show of unity for people of color.
Trash should be seen and not heard.
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans booing a moment of unity because let’s just be honest a good portion of this country doesn’t want unity
— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 11, 2020
Booing equality is…pretty telling.
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2020
They’re booing a show of unity. Not a protest. Not a political statement. A show of unity. Trump broke America. https://t.co/uajHkWgSV5
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 11, 2020
Doesn’t surprise me at all. Good ole Missouri is no different from Mississippi . #Chiefs #mnf pic.twitter.com/CPN29QrFXT
— Major (@iAmMaj0r) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of unity is Grade A shamful behavior. What an embarassment. https://t.co/wx3E1ck94p
— Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) September 11, 2020
So called "fans" at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America.
You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you?
YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM.pic.twitter.com/tIslU0EFQa
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2020
#ChiefsKingdom is more trash than I gave them credit for. Booing the teams during a moment of unity? Pure classless trash. pic.twitter.com/sOOYleVa2w
— Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) September 11, 2020
To the fans booing, you're horrible human beings. You should have no place in this fanbase, or in football. https://t.co/fFkviDPugi
— Eichel G. Davis (@EichelGDavis) September 11, 2020
Hearing all those scumbags booing in the stands during the moment of silence and everyone joining arms is disgusting. Fuck those people. #HOUvsKC #NFLKickoff
— Josh Thunderbolt (@Chimcharlover13) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of silence for equality is the trashiest shit I’ve ever heard #NFLkickoff
— Nic (@niccibelli) September 11, 2020
They're not booing; they're yelling "we're racists."
— (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 11, 2020
Now the Senator from Missouri stands against Patrick Mahomes, who wants a country that works and is showing impressive leadership in our state.
Talk about class. https://t.co/dpxpGxfhAj
— Elad Gross (@BigElad) September 11, 2020
Jared Kushner: NBA Players Striking Over Police Shooting Are ‘Fortunate’ to Be ‘Able to Take a Night Off’
Jared Kushner disparaged the NBA players from at least six teams who decided to strike Wednesday night in protest of Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back seven times at point-blank range while three of his children looked on.
Kushner said because the players are wealthy they can afford to “take a night off from work,” as if the historic unplanned strike was merely a way to not have to work. He then accused them of having “put a lot of slogans out,” but not doing anything productive – unlike President Donald Trump, he said.
“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner told CNBC Thursday morning.
“So they have that luxury, which is great. Look, with the NBA I think there’s a lot of activism and I think that they’ve put a lot of slogans out.”
“But I think that what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem,” he said.
According to Kushner, the problem isn’t systemic racism in police departments across the country.
“If you look at President Trump’s record,” Kushner said, “he’s passed historic criminal justice reform.”
Criminal justice reform did not stop police from shooting Jacob Blake in the back seven times and paralyzing him.
Kushner went on to talk about “opportunity zones,” “school choice,” “violence in these cities,” and HBCUs.
He then said: “you’ll hear President Trump talk about that tonight and on the campaign which is that a lot of people in Washington have failed these inner cities for a long time.”
Watch a portion of Kushner’s interview:
Jared Kushner on athlete protests: “The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.” https://t.co/QFzdJo90YM pic.twitter.com/Jy4mzjlqoh
— CNBC (@CNBC) August 27, 2020
