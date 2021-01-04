Connect with us

RACISM

Fox News Finally Cuts Away After MAGAite Repeatedly Photobombs Shot With Apparent White Power Sign

Published

on

The producers at Fox News Monday morning took their time before noticing a Trump supporter in the background of a live shot repeatedly flashing what appears to be the “white power” sign as a Georgia voter talked about supporting GOP Senate candidates.

Vox’s Aaron Rupar posted the video, but the man in the MAGA cap and black ear warmers was on screen making the racist symbol on and off for nearly 30 seconds.

Fox News cut away to a live shot of the White House as filler until the end of the segment.

 

