INSURRECTION
Feds Arrest Two MAGA Insurrectionists for Assault on Capitol Police Officer Sicknick, Who Died
Federal agents have arrested two men on nine separate charges, including assault with bear spray on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick (photo), 42, who died one day after being attacked during the January 6 insurrection. The cause of Officer Sicknick’s death has still not been determined.
Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday, The Washington Post reports. They were also charged with assaulting two other law enforcement officers.
“Give me that bear s—,” Khater allegedly said to Tanios on video recorded at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol at 2:14 p.m., where Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks, arrest papers say.
According to arrest papers Khater was seen minutes later discharging a canister in to Sicknick’s face and that of two other officers.
If convicted of all the charges the two men could face 20 years in prison.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: US Capitol Police
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested
A Trump supporter who took part in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol openly boasted of his plans to pose as a member of Antifa while committing acts of violence — and now he’s been arrested.
The Washington Post reports that law enforcement officials have obtained text messages from Trump supporter William Norwood in which he talked about posing as a member of Antifa ahead of the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol building, which he believed would help him “get away” with committing acts of violence.
“I’m dressing in all black,” Norwood texted to a group chat on January 5th. “I’ll look just like ANTIFA. I’ll get away with anything.”
During the riots, Norwood photographed himself wearing a Capitol police officer’s vest that he’d stolen and once again texted the group to crow about his achievements.
“It worked,” he wrote. “I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.”
It did not work for long, however, as Norwood was subsequently arrested last week and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and Congress, and theft of government property.
Although Norwood has not yet been charged with assaulting a police officer, law enforcement officials are scrutinizing text messages he sent where he talked about fighting four different police officers and then stealing one of the officer’s tactical vest and helmet.
INSURRECTION
FBI Investigating Possible Links Tying Alex Jones and Roger Stone to Capitol Riot: Report
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the FBI and Department of Justice are investigating whether former President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right webcaster Alex Jones played a significant role in encouraging the invasion of the U.S. Capitol in January.
“Officials at this stage said they are principally seeking to understand what the rioters were thinking — and who may have influenced beliefs — which could be critical to showing their intentions at trial,” reported Spencer Hsu and Devlin Barrett. “However, investigators also want to determine whether anyone who influenced them bears enough responsibility to justify potential criminal charges, such as conspiracy or aiding the effort, the officials said. That prospect is still distant and uncertain, they emphasized.”
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Jones, an ally of Trump and an infamous conspiracy theorist who has claimed the government is feminizing the population through tap water and the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, pledged money to the pre-riot “Save America” election protest in exchange for a speaking slot, and also secured funding from Julie Jenkins, a Trump megadonor and the heiress to the Publix supermarket chain.
Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser who was pardoned for witness tampering and false statements in the Russia investigation, has claimed he had no knowledge of the insurrection beforehand, but has been caught on video in D.C. flanked by a right-wing militia as the attack was beginning to unfold.
“A key task for prosecutors and agents is to sift through the multitude of motives and intentions of the roughly 800 people in the mob that descended upon the Capitol — from those who came as individuals drawn to the idea of derailing Joe Biden’s presidency before it began, to those who allegedly began organizing immediately after the election to show up in Washington in large numbers to use force to try to keep Trump in power,” said the report.
You can read more here.
INSURRECTION
‘He Knew He Was Losing Power’: Morning Joe Compares Trump’s Capitol Riot to Hitler’s Infamous Nero Decree
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared the U.S. Capitol insurrection to Adolf Hitler’s orders to destroy German infrastructure out of spite at the end of World War II.
The “Morning Joe” host has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump and the Nazi autocrat, but those usually center on Hitler’s rise to power, but he said Thursday the former president’s actions after losing the Nov. 3 election reminded him of the end stages of other mad rulers.
“The most damning part of this is what happened while the attacks were going on for two hours, and the president had allies begging him to call off the terrorists, begging him to stop the assault of the United States Capitol,” Scarborough said. “But he had turned his mob against the Capitol because he knew he was losing power, he knew that it was over. He knew the end was coming in 14 days.”
Scarborough said evidence presented at Trump’s second impeachment showed the former president had turned against the country he had sworn to protect.
“Anybody who reads history, you can’t help but look back and ask, well, what leaders have actually turned on their own countries, savage their own countries at the end, and you have to immediately go to the Nero decree,” Scarborough said. “So few have done it. Hitler, in March of 1945, where Hitler ordered his generals to turn their guns on Germany out of spite because they had not done as well as he thought they should have done in the war, to tear up railroads, factories. But Donald Trump turned his mob on something far more precious to us at least than railroad tracks or factories. He turned his mob against the seat of government — the first branch, the United States Congress.”
“There are no parallels in American history,” he added. “No president has turned a mob against the United States government. outside of hitler, I can’t think of too many other leaders in history who have turned their mobs or turned their troops against their own government when it was obvious they were being removed from power.”
