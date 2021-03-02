INSURRECTION
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested
A Trump supporter who took part in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol openly boasted of his plans to pose as a member of Antifa while committing acts of violence — and now he’s been arrested.
The Washington Post reports that law enforcement officials have obtained text messages from Trump supporter William Norwood in which he talked about posing as a member of Antifa ahead of the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol building, which he believed would help him “get away” with committing acts of violence.
“I’m dressing in all black,” Norwood texted to a group chat on January 5th. “I’ll look just like ANTIFA. I’ll get away with anything.”
During the riots, Norwood photographed himself wearing a Capitol police officer’s vest that he’d stolen and once again texted the group to crow about his achievements.
“It worked,” he wrote. “I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.”
It did not work for long, however, as Norwood was subsequently arrested last week and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and Congress, and theft of government property.
Although Norwood has not yet been charged with assaulting a police officer, law enforcement officials are scrutinizing text messages he sent where he talked about fighting four different police officers and then stealing one of the officer’s tactical vest and helmet.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
INSURRECTION
FBI Investigating Possible Links Tying Alex Jones and Roger Stone to Capitol Riot: Report
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the FBI and Department of Justice are investigating whether former President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right webcaster Alex Jones played a significant role in encouraging the invasion of the U.S. Capitol in January.
“Officials at this stage said they are principally seeking to understand what the rioters were thinking — and who may have influenced beliefs — which could be critical to showing their intentions at trial,” reported Spencer Hsu and Devlin Barrett. “However, investigators also want to determine whether anyone who influenced them bears enough responsibility to justify potential criminal charges, such as conspiracy or aiding the effort, the officials said. That prospect is still distant and uncertain, they emphasized.”
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Jones, an ally of Trump and an infamous conspiracy theorist who has claimed the government is feminizing the population through tap water and the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, pledged money to the pre-riot “Save America” election protest in exchange for a speaking slot, and also secured funding from Julie Jenkins, a Trump megadonor and the heiress to the Publix supermarket chain.
Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser who was pardoned for witness tampering and false statements in the Russia investigation, has claimed he had no knowledge of the insurrection beforehand, but has been caught on video in D.C. flanked by a right-wing militia as the attack was beginning to unfold.
“A key task for prosecutors and agents is to sift through the multitude of motives and intentions of the roughly 800 people in the mob that descended upon the Capitol — from those who came as individuals drawn to the idea of derailing Joe Biden’s presidency before it began, to those who allegedly began organizing immediately after the election to show up in Washington in large numbers to use force to try to keep Trump in power,” said the report.
You can read more here.
INSURRECTION
‘He Knew He Was Losing Power’: Morning Joe Compares Trump’s Capitol Riot to Hitler’s Infamous Nero Decree
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared the U.S. Capitol insurrection to Adolf Hitler’s orders to destroy German infrastructure out of spite at the end of World War II.
The “Morning Joe” host has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump and the Nazi autocrat, but those usually center on Hitler’s rise to power, but he said Thursday the former president’s actions after losing the Nov. 3 election reminded him of the end stages of other mad rulers.
“The most damning part of this is what happened while the attacks were going on for two hours, and the president had allies begging him to call off the terrorists, begging him to stop the assault of the United States Capitol,” Scarborough said. “But he had turned his mob against the Capitol because he knew he was losing power, he knew that it was over. He knew the end was coming in 14 days.”
Scarborough said evidence presented at Trump’s second impeachment showed the former president had turned against the country he had sworn to protect.
“Anybody who reads history, you can’t help but look back and ask, well, what leaders have actually turned on their own countries, savage their own countries at the end, and you have to immediately go to the Nero decree,” Scarborough said. “So few have done it. Hitler, in March of 1945, where Hitler ordered his generals to turn their guns on Germany out of spite because they had not done as well as he thought they should have done in the war, to tear up railroads, factories. But Donald Trump turned his mob on something far more precious to us at least than railroad tracks or factories. He turned his mob against the seat of government — the first branch, the United States Congress.”
“There are no parallels in American history,” he added. “No president has turned a mob against the United States government. outside of hitler, I can’t think of too many other leaders in history who have turned their mobs or turned their troops against their own government when it was obvious they were being removed from power.”
INSURRECTION
A Few GOP Senators Appear to Have Been Affected by Horrific Security Footage of Capitol Coup – and Some Not at All
For those who found Tuesday’s videos of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump-incited insurrectionists disturbing or difficult to watch, many seem to be saying Wednesday’s videos were even more difficult to watch.
The videos, never before seen security camera footage of the assault on the building and on hundreds of Capitol Police officers, show just how close the domestic terrorists came to coming in contact with the Vice President and the Speaker of the House – the second and third elected officials in line to the presidency – and Senate lawmakers.
Politico congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio says Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Kirsten Gillibrand “looked away” during the footage of Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges being crushed by the insurrectionists.
But a few Republicans were also emotionally affected.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, told CNN’s Manu Raju, “I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency” after the videos were shown in the Senate trial, if Senators don’t vote to bar him from running for office. She also told him “that the evidence that was presented thus far is pretty damning.”
Desiderio also says Oklahoma’s GOP Senator James Lankford “was incredibly shaken up after that last video of Officer Hodges being crushed. I and other reporters in the chamber observed Lankford appearing to get teary-eyed. Sen. Daines (R-Mont.) was comforting him and was holding his arm.”
Sen. Lankford afterward says of his reaction: “It’s painful to see … Who in God’s name thinks, ‘I’m going to show that I’m right by smashing into the Capitol’? Who would do that?” https://t.co/G5QRZrhF7R
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 10, 2021
And one unnamed GOP Senator confessed they hope all Americans watched today’s videos.
Sen. Angus King tells @MSNBC a Republican senator, not one of the six who voted to advance the trial, said to him: “I hope everyone in the country is seeing this.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2021
But not all Republicans were affected.
“I’ve got nothing for you now,” Senator John Cornyn told CNN’s Raju, who says the Texas Republican is usually very “talkative.”
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin appeared to be in total denial of Trump’s complicity.
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson would not say to me that Trump is accountable for what happened on Jan. 6, instead pointing to the rioters, saying: “I hold those people responsible.” He added: “Those aren’t the Trump supporters I know.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a Trump die-hard, was untouched.
Blunt: “I don’t know what the other side will show from Seattle and Portland and other places, but you’re going to see similar kinds of tragedies there as well.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
As was Senator Mike Braun of Indiana – Mike Pence’s home state:
Several GOP senators make clear they view the footage as chilling and are shaken by what they saw – but are singaling they won’t change their plans to vote to acquit
“Same way that I was before,” Sen. Mike Braun told me when asked if he was shaken.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
It’s hard to convict, Braun added, “When you think the process is flawed in the first place.”
The Senate voted 56-44 that the process was not flawed, that the Senate had jurisdiction to try the case. Senators are jurors, and swear an oath to deliver “impartial justice.” As a juror, Braun does not get to decide whether or not the “process is flawed,” because the Senate said it was not, as CNN legal analyst Elzie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, suggests:
This is a vital point that is getting too little notice. Now that the Senate has voted that trial *is* constitutional, Senators should not rely on an unconstitutionality argument for final verdict. (It would be off limits in a real trial; I recognize impeachment is different). https://t.co/psSfzPLjy4
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 10, 2021
Meanwhile, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) called Tuesday’s proceedings a waste of time.
“This is a complete waste of time,” Scott said, per NBC News. “It’s not doing anything to help American families, it’s not helping people get jobs, it’s not helping get the vaccine out … it’s vindictive.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Matt Schlapp Lashes Out at Critics of CPAC’s Nazi Symbol Stage Design
- GRIFTERS3 days ago
Trump Is Making Noises About a 2024 Run to Get Rich Off the ‘Rubes’: Ex-White House Official
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Snooze Fest’: Internet Mocks Trump’s ‘Extremely Boring’ and ‘Low Energy’ CPAC Speech
- CRIME1 day ago
Anti-Masker Murders Police Officer Who Was Escorting Him Away From Basketball Game
- RACISM IS RACISM1 day ago
Ex-Trump Aide Katrina Pierson, Who Lamented Lack of Racial ‘Pure Breed’ Candidates, Planning Run for Congress
- 'WITHOUT EVIDENCE'1 day ago
Jim Jordan Busted for Lying About Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Insurrection
- 'POLICY WASTELAND'2 days ago
Trump Has Left Behind a Republican Party Almost as ‘Toxic’ as He Is: GOP Adviser
- OPINION23 hours ago
Pompeo Mocked for ‘Fake Victimization’ After Bragging He Was Called ‘Worst Secretary of State in History’