INSURRECTION
Watch: Kevin McCarthy Squirms as Chris Wallace Grills Him on Trump’s Seditious Behavior on Jan. 6
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday disputed allegations that President Donald Trump reached out to him to coordinate an alibi after the Capitol was attacked by Trump-supporting insurrectionists on Jan. 6.
Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted McCarthy about a telephone call he had with Trump soon after the attack on the Capitol was underway.
“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump reportedly told McCarthy at the time, according to Rep. Herrera Beutler (R-WA).
“Is she right?” Wallace asked. “Is that what President Trump said to you?”
“What he ended the call, was saying — telling me he’ll put something out to make sure to stop this [riot],” McCarthy said. “And that’s what he did. He put a video out later.”
“Quite a lot later,” Wallace pointed out. “And it was a pretty weak video. But I’m asking you specifically. Did he say to you, some people are more concerned about the election than you are?”
“No, listen,” McCarthy replied. “My conversations with the president are my conversations with the president. I engaged in the idea of making sure we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that moment in time. The president said he would help.”
Wallace pressed: “Has the president ever reached out to you since that report came out to discuss what you and he talked about in the January 6th phone call? And did you say to him, ‘I can’t because we’re under oath.'”
“No,” McCarthy stated.
“That never happened?” Wallace asked.
“That’s never happened,” McCarthy insisted. “Never even close.”
“And if it did happen, you would agree that would be witness tampering?” Wallace observed.
“Yeah, but it never happened!” McCarthy said. “Never even came close, never had any conversation like that.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
INSURRECTION
‘You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet’: FBI Agents Tell Former Colleague More Is Coming for Jan. 6 Attackers
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Friday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi revealed that more is coming from the bureau as they continue the investigation on the Jan. 6 attack.
It was revealed this week that the FBI had arrested over 400 people and they expect to arrest at least another 100. They’ve had almost 250,000 tips from people like family members, significant others, former significant others and colleagues who turned them in. But according to Figliuzzi, there is still more coming.
Wallace began by asking about members of the Proud Boys who were denied bail because the judge believed that there’s a danger to the community if they were released.
“There’s a couple of interesting things that are noteworthy about this decision to not permit bail and to hold these guys in custody, and that is, first, interestingly, for anyone who claims that this judge might be politically oriented in his decision making, understand that this was a judge that was appointed by former President [Donald] Trump,” explained Figliuzzi. “Secondly, this judge had to basically differ with the lower court or other federal court judges who had previously been inclined to permit bail pending trial because he was presented with new evidence.”
The new evidence, he explained, was that the Proud Boys had no intention of stopping the attacks on communities.
“The prosecutors presented new evidence, and Nicolle, the people I’m speaking to who are in a position to know about where these investigations are headed, are using phrases with me like, you haven’t seen anything yet. there’s more coming,” he warned. “And what they’re referring to when I ask them is two things. The number of people that are about to be charged, as you have said, it’s now been conceded that it will be at least 500. But they’re also referring to the caliber and magnitude of the cases. You’re going to see more conspiracy. You’re going to see people called out as leaders. Don’t be surprised if you see this kind of cross-referencing of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in coordination with each other. And maybe even attempts to take both of those organizations down through an enterprise theory of prosecution.”
See the full video discussion below:
INSURRECTION
Feds Arrest Two MAGA Insurrectionists for Assault on Capitol Police Officer Sicknick, Who Died
Federal agents have arrested two men on nine separate charges, including assault with bear spray on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick (photo), 42, who died one day after being attacked during the January 6 insurrection. The cause of Officer Sicknick’s death has still not been determined.
Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday, The Washington Post reports. They were also charged with assaulting two other law enforcement officers.
“Give me that bear s—,” Khater allegedly said to Tanios on video recorded at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol at 2:14 p.m., where Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks, arrest papers say.
According to arrest papers Khater was seen minutes later discharging a canister in to Sicknick’s face and that of two other officers.
If convicted of all the charges the two men could face 20 years in prison.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: US Capitol Police
INSURRECTION
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested
A Trump supporter who took part in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol openly boasted of his plans to pose as a member of Antifa while committing acts of violence — and now he’s been arrested.
The Washington Post reports that law enforcement officials have obtained text messages from Trump supporter William Norwood in which he talked about posing as a member of Antifa ahead of the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol building, which he believed would help him “get away” with committing acts of violence.
“I’m dressing in all black,” Norwood texted to a group chat on January 5th. “I’ll look just like ANTIFA. I’ll get away with anything.”
During the riots, Norwood photographed himself wearing a Capitol police officer’s vest that he’d stolen and once again texted the group to crow about his achievements.
“It worked,” he wrote. “I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.”
It did not work for long, however, as Norwood was subsequently arrested last week and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and Congress, and theft of government property.
Although Norwood has not yet been charged with assaulting a police officer, law enforcement officials are scrutinizing text messages he sent where he talked about fighting four different police officers and then stealing one of the officer’s tactical vest and helmet.
