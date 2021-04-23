INSURRECTION
‘You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet’: FBI Agents Tell Former Colleague More Is Coming for Jan. 6 Attackers
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Friday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi revealed that more is coming from the bureau as they continue the investigation on the Jan. 6 attack.
It was revealed this week that the FBI had arrested over 400 people and they expect to arrest at least another 100. They’ve had almost 250,000 tips from people like family members, significant others, former significant others and colleagues who turned them in. But according to Figliuzzi, there is still more coming.
Wallace began by asking about members of the Proud Boys who were denied bail because the judge believed that there’s a danger to the community if they were released.
“There’s a couple of interesting things that are noteworthy about this decision to not permit bail and to hold these guys in custody, and that is, first, interestingly, for anyone who claims that this judge might be politically oriented in his decision making, understand that this was a judge that was appointed by former President [Donald] Trump,” explained Figliuzzi. “Secondly, this judge had to basically differ with the lower court or other federal court judges who had previously been inclined to permit bail pending trial because he was presented with new evidence.”
The new evidence, he explained, was that the Proud Boys had no intention of stopping the attacks on communities.
“The prosecutors presented new evidence, and Nicolle, the people I’m speaking to who are in a position to know about where these investigations are headed, are using phrases with me like, you haven’t seen anything yet. there’s more coming,” he warned. “And what they’re referring to when I ask them is two things. The number of people that are about to be charged, as you have said, it’s now been conceded that it will be at least 500. But they’re also referring to the caliber and magnitude of the cases. You’re going to see more conspiracy. You’re going to see people called out as leaders. Don’t be surprised if you see this kind of cross-referencing of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in coordination with each other. And maybe even attempts to take both of those organizations down through an enterprise theory of prosecution.”
See the full video discussion below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
INSURRECTION
Feds Arrest Two MAGA Insurrectionists for Assault on Capitol Police Officer Sicknick, Who Died
Federal agents have arrested two men on nine separate charges, including assault with bear spray on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick (photo), 42, who died one day after being attacked during the January 6 insurrection. The cause of Officer Sicknick’s death has still not been determined.
Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday, The Washington Post reports. They were also charged with assaulting two other law enforcement officers.
“Give me that bear s—,” Khater allegedly said to Tanios on video recorded at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol at 2:14 p.m., where Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks, arrest papers say.
According to arrest papers Khater was seen minutes later discharging a canister in to Sicknick’s face and that of two other officers.
If convicted of all the charges the two men could face 20 years in prison.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: US Capitol Police
INSURRECTION
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested
A Trump supporter who took part in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol openly boasted of his plans to pose as a member of Antifa while committing acts of violence — and now he’s been arrested.
The Washington Post reports that law enforcement officials have obtained text messages from Trump supporter William Norwood in which he talked about posing as a member of Antifa ahead of the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol building, which he believed would help him “get away” with committing acts of violence.
“I’m dressing in all black,” Norwood texted to a group chat on January 5th. “I’ll look just like ANTIFA. I’ll get away with anything.”
During the riots, Norwood photographed himself wearing a Capitol police officer’s vest that he’d stolen and once again texted the group to crow about his achievements.
“It worked,” he wrote. “I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.”
It did not work for long, however, as Norwood was subsequently arrested last week and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and Congress, and theft of government property.
Although Norwood has not yet been charged with assaulting a police officer, law enforcement officials are scrutinizing text messages he sent where he talked about fighting four different police officers and then stealing one of the officer’s tactical vest and helmet.
INSURRECTION
FBI Investigating Possible Links Tying Alex Jones and Roger Stone to Capitol Riot: Report
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the FBI and Department of Justice are investigating whether former President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right webcaster Alex Jones played a significant role in encouraging the invasion of the U.S. Capitol in January.
“Officials at this stage said they are principally seeking to understand what the rioters were thinking — and who may have influenced beliefs — which could be critical to showing their intentions at trial,” reported Spencer Hsu and Devlin Barrett. “However, investigators also want to determine whether anyone who influenced them bears enough responsibility to justify potential criminal charges, such as conspiracy or aiding the effort, the officials said. That prospect is still distant and uncertain, they emphasized.”
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Jones, an ally of Trump and an infamous conspiracy theorist who has claimed the government is feminizing the population through tap water and the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, pledged money to the pre-riot “Save America” election protest in exchange for a speaking slot, and also secured funding from Julie Jenkins, a Trump megadonor and the heiress to the Publix supermarket chain.
Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser who was pardoned for witness tampering and false statements in the Russia investigation, has claimed he had no knowledge of the insurrection beforehand, but has been caught on video in D.C. flanked by a right-wing militia as the attack was beginning to unfold.
“A key task for prosecutors and agents is to sift through the multitude of motives and intentions of the roughly 800 people in the mob that descended upon the Capitol — from those who came as individuals drawn to the idea of derailing Joe Biden’s presidency before it began, to those who allegedly began organizing immediately after the election to show up in Washington in large numbers to use force to try to keep Trump in power,” said the report.
You can read more here.
Trending
- OPINION1 day ago
Sonia Sotomayor Rips Brett Kavanaugh With Warning New Justices Are ‘Willing to Overrule Precedent’
- RACISM RACISM RACISM2 days ago
Arizona Lawmaker Uses Racist Slur and Calls for Black Representative to ‘Be Sat Down’ and Not ‘Be Allowed to Speak’
- 'GUILTY CONSCIENCE'2 days ago
‘A Hit Dog Will Holler’: Congresswoman Slammed for Claiming Biden and Harris ‘Say We’re All Racists’
- 'SERIOUS CONSTITUTIONAL CONCERNS'2 days ago
Louis DeJoy’s Postal Inspectors Are Secretly Monitoring Social Media Accounts via a ‘Covert’ Program: Report
- RACISM2 days ago
Watch: South Carolina Man Unleashes Profanity-Laden Racist Tirade After Clerk Refuses to Sell Him Alcohol
- 'REPREHENSIBLE'3 days ago
GOP Congressman Slammed for Making False Emergency Calls to Capitol Police to Test Their Response Time
- CIVIL RIGHTS1 day ago
‘Lucky You’re Not Dead’ Cop Says During Arrest as Police Repeatedly Punch Black Man Pulled Over for Littering
- News2 days ago
‘He Was a Moron!’: Morning Joe Panelists Mock GOP’s John Kennedy for Letting Stacey Abrams ‘Mow Him Down’