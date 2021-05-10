INSURRECTION
Calls Mount for January 6 Commission After GOP’s Kinzinger Reveals McCarthy Ignored His Warning of Likely Violence
Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) revealed on Monday he had warned House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that the words and actions of the Republican Party and its leaders would lead to violence on January 6.
“A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call,” Kinzinger tweeted. “I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with ‘ok Adam, operator next question.’ And we got violence.”
It is a monumental revelation, given the degree of violence, death, and destruction the nation saw unfold that day, as Trump supporters literally hunted down the Vice President and Speaker of the House in an attempted coup incited by the then-president of the United States. Hundreds have been arrested and charged, with more to come, according to DOJ.
House Republicans so far have managed to block a widely-discussed 9/11-style commission to determine the full scope of illegal and treasonous actions that led up to the January 6 insurrection.
But Kinzinger’s announcement today has renewed calls for a January 6 commission, and made McCarthy the target of calls for him to step down.
It appears the commission may yet happen now:
New: House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney announces she will hold a hearing this Wednesday to examine unanswered questions from the Capitol attack and the need for a Jan. 6 commission into the insurrection.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 10, 2021
>@PunchbowlNews this AM
Between now & Memorial Day, @JoeBiden and hill leaders in will scramble to deal w infrastructure, taxes, police reform, guns, Jan. 6 commission, Capitol security, election reform and China
House Rs have al eadership fight. Biden could move on Iran
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 10, 2021
Here’s how many are responding to Congressman Kinzinger’s revelation:
Kevin McCarthy is as responsible for what occurred on January 6th as Trump is. Time to hold him accountable for the lies, the insurrection and the deaths of that day…and his continued lies. Bring on the January 6th Commission. #NeverForgetJanuary6th #RIPBrianSicknick https://t.co/tJxgTcPJ7D
— Bruno 🇺🇸 4 Congress CA23 Against Kevin McCarthy (@BrunoAmato_1) May 10, 2021
It’s not that certain elected Republicans didn’t know there could be an armed insurrection, it’s that they didn’t care https://t.co/NU7AjUFImr
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 10, 2021
Republicans knew before the Jan. 6 attack that their lies about the election were increasing the threat of violence. That was the point. https://t.co/x02IpapYMo
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 10, 2021
I demand a #Jan6Commission https://t.co/xtQbHmagkk
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) May 10, 2021
Congressman Kevin McCarthy is unfit to be in leadership or God forbid a million times Speaker. He not only ignored the threats of violence on January 6, but fomented it. And even worse, now McCarthy wants to downplay it and even pretend it was no big deal.
The GOP is a cult. pic.twitter.com/T1Yd5ON55h
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 10, 2021
@SpeakerPelosi @RepMaloney @GaryPeters Where is the Jan 6 commission? We need to expose these lies to sunlight son people can’t hide behind them in the shadows! https://t.co/kMiwnTP5qW
— Bryan Bourque (@bryanbourque74) May 10, 2021
Time to get the January 6 Commission up and running. https://t.co/NjHdwGWpKw
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 10, 2021
The demand for a January 6th Commission is clearly as bipartisan as it’s going to get. https://t.co/SjnII9O1AU
— Alternative Fax (@daveblend) May 10, 2021
Why do we not have a 1/6
Commission yet? Why are we failing so miserably in holding our government officials responsible for their attempts to destroy our democracy and steal an election? Why? https://t.co/ZR8nboX6x3
— Anti/Social/Media (@Terrista2) May 10, 2021
No wonder @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy doesn’t want a Jan. 6 Commission. https://t.co/LwEutj8HfL
— Freedom & Whisky 🇮🇪🇺🇸🥃 (@TheBlueApe) May 10, 2021
On Jeopardy you’d say: What is “dereliction of duty?” https://t.co/e3OoV4NUuY
— Logan Mitchell PhD 🇺🇸 (@loganemitchell) May 10, 2021
MCCarthy needs to go https://t.co/VbrfakegZ5
— Eddie Hamilton (@eddiepgl) May 10, 2021
Where is our January 6 Insurrection Commission? Surely this is worth investigation?
— Blaine Collison (@blainecollison) May 10, 2021
@GOPLeader is complicit. https://t.co/xti5iHcLRR
— Gators’n’Raiders (@gators_n) May 10, 2021
“I think there are 2 people Putin pays, Rohrabacher and trump, swear to God” – Kevin Mccarthy
— 🇺🇲trump cheated and STILL lost🇺🇸 (@EricSpahn2) May 10, 2021
Welp – there it is. A smoking gun. https://t.co/rSzhiLvW2K
— Michael Bee (@mountain_rider_) May 10, 2021
Watch: Kevin McCarthy Squirms as Chris Wallace Grills Him on Trump’s Seditious Behavior on Jan. 6
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday disputed allegations that President Donald Trump reached out to him to coordinate an alibi after the Capitol was attacked by Trump-supporting insurrectionists on Jan. 6.
Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted McCarthy about a telephone call he had with Trump soon after the attack on the Capitol was underway.
“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump reportedly told McCarthy at the time, according to Rep. Herrera Beutler (R-WA).
“Is she right?” Wallace asked. “Is that what President Trump said to you?”
“What he ended the call, was saying — telling me he’ll put something out to make sure to stop this [riot],” McCarthy said. “And that’s what he did. He put a video out later.”
“Quite a lot later,” Wallace pointed out. “And it was a pretty weak video. But I’m asking you specifically. Did he say to you, some people are more concerned about the election than you are?”
“No, listen,” McCarthy replied. “My conversations with the president are my conversations with the president. I engaged in the idea of making sure we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that moment in time. The president said he would help.”
Wallace pressed: “Has the president ever reached out to you since that report came out to discuss what you and he talked about in the January 6th phone call? And did you say to him, ‘I can’t because we’re under oath.'”
“No,” McCarthy stated.
“That never happened?” Wallace asked.
“That’s never happened,” McCarthy insisted. “Never even close.”
“And if it did happen, you would agree that would be witness tampering?” Wallace observed.
“Yeah, but it never happened!” McCarthy said. “Never even came close, never had any conversation like that.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet’: FBI Agents Tell Former Colleague More Is Coming for Jan. 6 Attackers
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Friday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi revealed that more is coming from the bureau as they continue the investigation on the Jan. 6 attack.
It was revealed this week that the FBI had arrested over 400 people and they expect to arrest at least another 100. They’ve had almost 250,000 tips from people like family members, significant others, former significant others and colleagues who turned them in. But according to Figliuzzi, there is still more coming.
Wallace began by asking about members of the Proud Boys who were denied bail because the judge believed that there’s a danger to the community if they were released.
“There’s a couple of interesting things that are noteworthy about this decision to not permit bail and to hold these guys in custody, and that is, first, interestingly, for anyone who claims that this judge might be politically oriented in his decision making, understand that this was a judge that was appointed by former President [Donald] Trump,” explained Figliuzzi. “Secondly, this judge had to basically differ with the lower court or other federal court judges who had previously been inclined to permit bail pending trial because he was presented with new evidence.”
The new evidence, he explained, was that the Proud Boys had no intention of stopping the attacks on communities.
“The prosecutors presented new evidence, and Nicolle, the people I’m speaking to who are in a position to know about where these investigations are headed, are using phrases with me like, you haven’t seen anything yet. there’s more coming,” he warned. “And what they’re referring to when I ask them is two things. The number of people that are about to be charged, as you have said, it’s now been conceded that it will be at least 500. But they’re also referring to the caliber and magnitude of the cases. You’re going to see more conspiracy. You’re going to see people called out as leaders. Don’t be surprised if you see this kind of cross-referencing of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in coordination with each other. And maybe even attempts to take both of those organizations down through an enterprise theory of prosecution.”
See the full video discussion below:
Feds Arrest Two MAGA Insurrectionists for Assault on Capitol Police Officer Sicknick, Who Died
Federal agents have arrested two men on nine separate charges, including assault with bear spray on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick (photo), 42, who died one day after being attacked during the January 6 insurrection. The cause of Officer Sicknick’s death has still not been determined.
Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday, The Washington Post reports. They were also charged with assaulting two other law enforcement officers.
“Give me that bear s—,” Khater allegedly said to Tanios on video recorded at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol at 2:14 p.m., where Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks, arrest papers say.
According to arrest papers Khater was seen minutes later discharging a canister in to Sicknick’s face and that of two other officers.
If convicted of all the charges the two men could face 20 years in prison.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: US Capitol Police
