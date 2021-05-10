Calls Mount for January 6 Commission After GOP’s Kinzinger Reveals McCarthy Ignored His Warning of Likely Violence

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) revealed on Monday he had warned House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that the words and actions of the Republican Party and its leaders would lead to violence on January 6.

“A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call,” Kinzinger tweeted. “I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with ‘ok Adam, operator next question.’ And we got violence.”

It is a monumental revelation, given the degree of violence, death, and destruction the nation saw unfold that day, as Trump supporters literally hunted down the Vice President and Speaker of the House in an attempted coup incited by the then-president of the United States. Hundreds have been arrested and charged, with more to come, according to DOJ.

House Republicans so far have managed to block a widely-discussed 9/11-style commission to determine the full scope of illegal and treasonous actions that led up to the January 6 insurrection.

But Kinzinger’s announcement today has renewed calls for a January 6 commission, and made McCarthy the target of calls for him to step down.

It appears the commission may yet happen now:

New: House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney announces she will hold a hearing this Wednesday to examine unanswered questions from the Capitol attack and the need for a Jan. 6 commission into the insurrection. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 10, 2021

>@PunchbowlNews this AM Between now & Memorial Day, @JoeBiden and hill leaders in will scramble to deal w infrastructure, taxes, police reform, guns, Jan. 6 commission, Capitol security, election reform and China House Rs have al eadership fight. Biden could move on Iran — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 10, 2021

