OPINION
Watch: Ted Cruz Says Cancun Trip ‘Obviously a Mistake’ – but Claim He Did It to Appease His Daughters Falls Apart
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered up not an apology, and not even an honest explanation, Thursday evening upon returning home from a very short trip to Cancun, alone, after accompanying his wife and two young daughters to the Ritz-Carlton in Mexico for what was supposed to be a five-day get-away.
But new details, including a leaked group text message confirmed by The New York Times expose the two-term Texas Senator as not being honest about the trip.
“Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” Cruz told reporters in front of his house as protestors called for him to resign.
Tone-deaf, many noted, was being especially kind.
“I was trying to be a dad,” he insisted, not understanding that good parents teach children about responsibility, community, and taking care of those who put their trust in you by electing you, not running off to a foreign country when the going gets tough.
“All of us have made decisions, when you’ve got two girls who have been cold for two days, and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look we don’t have school, why don’t we go, let’s get outta here.'”
Sen. Ted Cruz, back in Texas, says it was "obviously a mistake" to go to Cancun.
You can hear protestors chanting "Resign!" in the background. pic.twitter.com/FwA6Dsg4fv
— The Recount (@therecount) February 19, 2021
That claim echoed one he made in a statement released after he decided to cut short the trip and head back to Texas, where millions are just getting power back, but suffering extreme cold weather and in many cases no water, and burst pipes, and other damage.
In his statement Cruz claimed: “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”
But leaked group texts, The New York Times reports, show Senator Cruz’s wife Heidi initiated the offer and idea of the trip, telling friends their house, like millions of other Texans’ homes, was “FREEZING.”
“Ms. Cruz invited others to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where they had stayed ‘many times,’ noting the room price this week ($309 per night) and its good security,” The Times reports. “The text messages were provided to The New York Times and confirmed by a second person on the thread, who declined to be identified because of the private nature of the texts.”
Cruz in his statement also revealed a lack of understanding of what his job is, especially during a crisis.
“In a local emergency,” says Matt Glassman, a senior fellow from the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, lawmakers “are conduit to tons of resources and a resource who can effectively coordinate certain sets of actors and lean on people to make things happen. Can very much turn into administrators.”
In other words, Cruz’s constituents needed his help, but he chose to leave them, revealing to Texans and his daughters he’s neither a good role model, lawmaker, or dad.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Right Wing Religious Extremists Rush to Defend Ted Cruz
Two right wing religious extremists have rushed to defend Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his trip to Cancun while the rest of Texas is in a state of emergency. Texas is currently sandwiched between two storms, the first dropped temperatures to single-digits earlier this week, knocking out the power grid for millions, the second is slated to hit Thursday, again bringing extreme low temperatures.
Senator Cruz opted to fly to Mexico rather than stay on the ground in his home state to help Texas residents.
Some of Cruz’s defenders, like religious right extremists Erick Erickson and Dinesh D’Souza, think there’s nothing a sitting U.S. Senator could do in a crisis.
They’re wrong.
First, here’s what they’re saying:
What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas? I’m hard-pressed to say. If he’s in Cancun, that means he’s not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now
— Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 18, 2021
The fact that people think Ted Cruz, a United States Senator, can do anything about a state power grid, even his own, is rather demonstrative of the ignorance of so many people who cover politics. They’d rather performative drama than substance.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2021
I’m sorry Ted Cruz is not there to emote with you people.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2021
“You people.” As in, millions of Texans trying to not freeze or starve to death.
What they’re exposing is their ignorance about government.
Conservatives, at least Republicans in general, tend to think government serves little important function. They love to toss around the old Reagan joke: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.'”
In times of crisis, often the government is the only entity that can effectively help.
And don’t forget – we are the government. Government is people, the people we choose to lead and represent us. We hope they do it well.
Because conservatives don’t believe in government they consistently abuse it, under-estimate it, and make it worse.
So here’s what a few experts are saying about what Cruz could have done instead of fleeing to sunny Mexico.
First, Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin, who was the Deputy Policy Director for Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett:
Former congressional staff here. Every congressional office has a big constituent services function. During local crises that part of the office gets busy and the member can get personally involved.
— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) February 18, 2021
For a more in-depth explanation, here’s a senior fellow from the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University. Notice how he uses the same word “performative,” but explains why that’s not what good lawmakers do.
People who think the job of a member of Congress during a local natural disaster is purely performative have definitely never been around a member of Congress during a local natural disaster. It might be the single situation where they can (and do) most affect policy outcomes.
— Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) February 18, 2021
“In a local emergency,” Glassman says, lawmakers “are conduit to tons of resources and a resource who can effectively coordinate certain sets of actors and lean on people to make things happen. Can very much turn into administrators.”
It’s sort of like their normal casework load, but on steroids and short notice. There’s a reason members are glued to their phones and don’t sleep when a natural disaster hits their district, and it’s emphatically *not* so they can show their constituents how hard they work.
— Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) February 18, 2021
Apparently, no one told Senator Cruz, or his religious right supporters.
Image by Matt Johnson via Flickr and a CC license
OPINION
Far Right Hate and Grievance Purveyor Rush Limbaugh, Who Spent Decades Attacking Much of America, Dead at 70
Rush Limbaugh, the far right wing radio host, hate and grievance purveyor whose lies and attacks on LGBTQ people, Black, Hispanic, and other people of color, equality, feminism, science, democracy, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, many Democrats, people suffering illness, and the humane treatment of people in general harmed America, has died at the age of 70. His wife announced his death Wednesday morning, following years of battling lung cancer.
Limbaugh saw a ratings drop when he called Sandra Fluke a “slut” and a “prostitute” in early 2012.
His lies spanned decades, including recently, on January 20, 2021, saying President Joe Biden and Democrats “have not legitimately won” the presidency.
BREAKING: Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70 from complications related to lung cancer. During his decades-long media career, he used his platform to promote racism, Islamophobia, misogyny, and conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/YnKuwjqWMO
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 17, 2021
Many remember him in less than fond terms. Take a look:
Rush Limbaugh, a talk radio pioneer who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel bigotries, lies and conspiracy theories for over three decades, amassing a loyal audience of millions and transforming the Republican Party in the process, has died. https://t.co/2YyjXihzHz
— Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) February 17, 2021
Proud to have been called a “dope” by Rush Limbaugh.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 17, 2021
After I wrote that Rush Limbaugh shouldn’t be allowed to buy an NFL team due to his years of racist swill, he called me “state run media scum” on his show. Put that shit on a business card.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 17, 2021
If Rush Limbaugh spoke about white people & conservatives the way he did about the rest of us his death would be viewed as the end of an extremist who inspired and promoted intolerance and hate against a large part of the country. Instead, he’s a GOP hero. Tells you everything.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2021
One crucial part of Limbaugh and his legacy was just how mean he was. A presidential candidate and then president who mocked disabled people didn’t obviously follow from Sean Hannity or even Glenn Beck. But Limbaugh’s ostentatious cruelty was definitely a harbinger.
— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh died. Rightwingers on Twitter are heaping praise on him.
I challenge you to read the things he said about minorities, black people, gay people, women, sexual consent, torture, climate, even the Jan 6th attack, and find things to praise in there.
I challenge you.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2021
your reminder that when Jerry Garcia died, Rush Limbaugh called him “just another dead doper. and a dirt bag”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 17, 2021
I said what I had to say about Rush Limbaugh a year ago. He parlayed cruelty, bigotry, and conspiracy theories into a huge audience, fabulous wealth, and a virtually unmatched influence on Republican politics for three decades that culminated in Trump. https://t.co/tSOCGe46v8
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh was gifted with tremendous talents that eventually gave him a massive, influential platform. He could have used it to uplift many who were oppressed, poor or in pain. He didn’t. He used it as a weapon for the cruel & powerful. A costly misuse of talent & potential.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist. He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain. He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him.
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh was a lying scumbag who got rich by being a racist, sexist piece of shit. The world is worse off simply because he existed and we’re better off with him gone
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh called Chelsea Clinton a dog when she was 12, racist as hell, misogynistic; and homophobic.
The world is better without him.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
OPINION
‘Figure It Out, Chump’: Ted Cruz Mocked as a ‘Fraud’ for Attacking California Now That Millions in Texas Have Lost Power
Texas politicians apparently love to attack other American states in their never-ending promotion of the Lone Star State as some kind of nirvana, wholly independent from the United States of America. Even their tourism advertising slogan makes clear Texas wants nothing to do with the rest of America: “Texas. It’s Like A Whole Other Country.”
Governor Gregg Abbott often attacks the Golden State, sometimes with strange declarations revealing a desperate rivalry, at least on the part of Texas:
I just signed a resolution that #Texas is the official hashtag of Texas. TAKE THAT #California. #txlege #toomanylaws
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 11, 2015
Texas beats California again: Toyota moving headquarters from CA to TX. I’ll keep TX the best place for business http://t.co/mJvWuix2nD
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 28, 2014
But it’s this tweet from Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, still under fire for his role in the January 6 insurrection, that has many mocking him.
Last summer, California suffered from rolling blackouts that were the result of “an extreme heat wave caused by climate change.”
Rather than express sympathy, or say nothing at all, Cruz served up a mean-spirited attack on California for being “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.”
California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.
Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide.
Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020
Millions of Texans are now without power in the middle of a winter storm that’s dropped snow and brought temperatures to below freezing. Dallas-Fort Worth airport saw a negative 1 degree temperature Tuesday morning.
Texas is in crisis and to be fair, the only ones who should be mocked or criticized are the ones who contributed to the failed political systems that contributed to this disaster, and refused to accept and respond to the reality of climate change. People in Texas are hurting, and some have died.
But now that tweet has come back to haunt Cruz.
Hey @tedcruz, why can’t Texas perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity? https://t.co/XktJ5M4ADp
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) February 16, 2021
God you’re a fraud.
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 16, 2021
This aged poorly, Ted.
We don’t have electricity all over the Great F**king State of Texas right now.
This is the first stretch of 30+ minutes of power I’ve had since I woke up today.
P.S. Climate change is real and catastrophic. Figure it out, chump.
— Jedi, Interrupted ???? (@JediCounselor) February 16, 2021
Hey Ted! It was 5 below when I got up this morning, it’s 7 above and snowing like crazy now here in Wisconsin and everyone has working electricity!
Tell us more about the paradise you call Texas…
— (((Daniel Timm))) (@dtimm53217) February 16, 2021
Do you have any more hot takes so the people of Texas might be able to heat their homes right now, Ted?
— BreakawayGreen (@MDryly) February 15, 2021
I think this means AOC is governor of Texas now https://t.co/bi9PRoIFFI
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 16, 2021
My parents hv been without electricity for almost 24hrs in Houston they are not even rotating power outages in Houston anymore. Looks like Republicans like you took energy for granted, and didn’t invest enough in the power grid in Texas.
— Cloudydays16 need PPE now (@cloudydays1971) February 16, 2021
The peril of karmic payback is it often boomerangs onto people who don’t deserve it–in this case the #disabled, elderly and chronically ill who are most impacted by the climate crisis weather in Texas. https://t.co/fagnPHYOiH
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 16, 2021
Wait till he hears how his own state is doing with electricity…
Glass houses and stones. Reality loves irony. https://t.co/0sLrJi5TaU
— Lee Crawford (@Vampire337) February 16, 2021
ted cruz is the only person in texas you’re allowed to be a smug shithead to right now.
Please direct all your annoying smug posts about the current situation here to ted cruz specifically. https://t.co/zP5dc2dkT7
— Install Lycanroc: Source! (@Growlithography) February 15, 2021
Ted still picking fights with @AOC. But didn’t your governor who called for cessation from the US last week, petiton support from Biden yesterday…? How about you actually work for your constituents in texas and stop fighting, spreading bullshit lies https://t.co/49JAxtRfIs
— Mr.Deezy Deezy|VisualAcrum (@ExpSevDavis) February 16, 2021
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOTS3 days ago
‘Governed by the Stupid’: Texas Blasted for GOP’s ‘Typical Yee-Haw Thinking’ After 2 Million Lose Power in Snowstorm
- REALLY?2 days ago
‘We Did Not Send Him There to Do the Right Thing’: GOP County Chair Slams Republican Senator for Impeachment Vote
- OUCH2 days ago
Watch: Rick Perry Unable to Defend Texas Republicans for Power Outages During Fox News Interview
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Figure It Out, Chump’: Ted Cruz Mocked as a ‘Fraud’ for Attacking California Now That Millions in Texas Have Lost Power
- News2 days ago
Lawsuit: Trump and Giuliani Conspired to Violate the Ku Klux Klan Act and Incite Insurrection
- QANON IS A CULT1 day ago
‘Red Meat to the Qanon Crowd’: ‘Vile’ Kayleigh McEnany Scorched for Twisting Biden’s Words When He Said He Likes Kids
- FOX NEWS LIES1 day ago
‘Steaming Pile of Dishonest Garbage’: Tucker Carlson Slammed for ‘Lie’ Texas Power Grid ‘Totally Reliant on Windmills’