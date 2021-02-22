OPINION
‘Jim Crow Joe’ Manchin Accused of Working to ‘Derail’ Biden’s Agenda – Some Now Accuse Him of Racism and Misogyny
His net worth is reportedly more than $7 million. He makes $174,000 at his day job as the Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, but he also has financial ties to the family’s multi-million dollar coal company, which he used to run.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is a multi-millionaire living in one of America’s poorest states, and he’s on track to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda on multiple fronts.
Manchin has long been known as a conservative Democrat. His first act as a U.S. Senator was to be the only Democrat to vote against the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” He claimed that even after being the state’s governor and serving in public government roles for decades he wasn’t sure how his constituents wanted him to vote.
The West Virginia Democrat no longer is “confused” by which way he wants to vote.
Manchin has decided that tens of million of Americans working for minimum wage don’t deserve $15 an hour. He wants to cap the maximum increase to $11 an hour. He thinks $15 an hour, or about $31,0000 a year, as a full-time minimum employee is just too much.
Manchin didn’t cite any studies, just his gut.
“I would amend it to $11,” Sen. Manchin said, according to CNN’s Manu Raju. “We can do $11 in two years and be in a better position than they’re going to be with $15 in five years.”
It’s unclear who would be in a “better position,” or who “we” and “they” are.
The $15 minimum wage is not the only important Biden agenda item Manchin wants to kill.
Last week he effectively killed any chance Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget had to be confirmed. Manchin announced late Friday afternoon Neera Tanden’s tweets were just too mean, and she therefore should not be confirmed.
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) followed on Monday morning, announcing she too found the mean tweets disturbing, and would vote against confirmation. Later Monday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) followed suit.
Tanden, a woman of color whose parents are immigrants from India, is eminently-qualified. She has been the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress for nearly a decade, and has also served in important roles in the Obama and Clinton White Houses.
Monday night MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow observed Manchin “has invented a whole new standard” for confirmation, which he has never applied to anyone else.
And now, Manchin has signaled he has it out for yet another Biden pick, who just coincidentally happens to be another woman, and another woman of color.
Senator Manchin has let it be known he’s uncomfortable with President Biden’s nominee to head the Dept. of the Interior. U.S. Congresswoman Deb Haaland, Democrat of New Mexico, just isn’t doing it for Manchin.
Like with Tanden (who technically is still in the running) Manchin hasn’t stated any issue with her qualifications.
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell reports Manchin “is undecided” on Haaland.
If Haaland is confirmed she would become the first Native American to run Interior, and the first Native American Cabinet Secretary.
“Manchin and Haaland have met to discuss her nomination via zoom but Manchin has remaining questions,” Caldwell reports, noting Haaland appears before Manchin’s Energy Committee Tuesday.
Late Monday night Politico published a report titled, “‘A double standard going on’: Democrats accuse GOP and Manchin of bias on Biden nominations.”
Democrats are expressing anger at Manchin, and firing charges of misogyny and racism.
Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him.
Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation.
Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease? https://t.co/wyki5iE36Y
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021
Oh c’mon @Sen_JoeManchin voted for Kavanaugh, Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr. If folks don’t see this as the misogynist trolling that it is? https://t.co/NXbjf5IS7I
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) February 22, 2021
Some journalist really needs to collar Manchin and ask him how he justifies opposing Tanden when he voted for Sessions, Barr, Grennell, Pompeo, Kavanaugh. He presumably thinks she is worse than they were, or that Biden has less right to pick his staff than Trump did.
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 22, 2021
It’s starting to sound like Sen. Joe Manchin is trying to decide how many qualified women of color he needs to sacrifice to make up for voting to impeach Trump twice. https://t.co/awEzZ9AJEz
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 23, 2021
You know who’s toxic? The misogynist bigot Joe Manchin. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/OV27x2ApXg
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 22, 2021
The people who elected Manchin don’t give a flying f*ck who is confirmed. They just want better lives. Joe Manchin is a gun toting, testosterone fueled misogynist racist who finds deep pleasure in grinding his jack boot into women.
— Salander (@salander688) February 23, 2021
The people who elected Manchin don’t give a flying f*ck who is confirmed. They just want better lives. Joe Manchin is a gun toting, testosterone fueled misogynist racist who finds deep pleasure in grinding his jack boot into women.
— Salander (@salander688) February 23, 2021
Joe Manchin is a poor man’s version of a Democrat. Doesn’t like woman appointed to positions, but is okay with racist, misogynist, sexist White men being in the Cabinet or the SCOTUS.
— Lenny, Former Nurse, Chef and Chief Bottle Washer (@yankees1958) February 23, 2021
Ummm … @Sen_JoeManchin voted for Kavanaugh, but Neera Tanden is too divisive to get his vote.
We are drowning in bullshit.
— Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) February 22, 2021
Good news, everybody. We’re going to achieve unified political harmony by blaming women of color for the divide in this nation. Or at least that’s what Joe Manchin seems to believe.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 23, 2021
Nope! Joe Manchin is an opportunist, a racist, and a misogynist, so he must be a Republican.
— Diane Thompson (@13vixen) February 20, 2021
Then why are you @Sen_JoeManchin trying to single handedly derail everything that President Biden is fighting for? You should be supporting him in times of battle not publicly questioning his direction. Makes us all, especially you, look like wankers.
— Bizarro Constitution (@FedUp1120) February 23, 2021
So apparently @Sen_JoeManchin – you only oppose women of color? Is that correct? You can appoint a misogynist, unqualified SCOTUS nominee – Kavanaugh – but no women of color. Got it. Dems will work together to make your vote irrelevant. #ManchinIsntADem https://t.co/268NYSRXhz
— Bambi Bites Back To Hold The Traitors Accountable (@PatrioticDeer) February 23, 2021
I’m beginning to think @Sen_JoeManchin is a bit of a misogynist.
— AmyinCLE (@AmyinCLE) February 19, 2021
Sen. Manchin is going to be a thorn in the side of the Biden administration isn't he? So again we see one old-fashioned, conservative, white, man derail government. At least Mitch said up front he was a Republican.
— Jacky Lang (@JackyLangBooks) February 23, 2021
Not just the racist @GOPSenate but @Sen_JoeManchin seems to hate women of color in leadership roles❗️
He aleerty attacked @VP Harris last month for hurting his delicate ego❗️
— Dolly Madison ✌🏻 (@dollymad1812) February 22, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Watch: Ted Cruz Says Cancun Trip ‘Obviously a Mistake’ – but Claim He Did It to Appease His Daughters Falls Apart
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered up not an apology, and not even an honest explanation, Thursday evening upon returning home from a very short trip to Cancun, alone, after accompanying his wife and two young daughters to the Ritz-Carlton in Mexico for what was supposed to be a five-day get-away.
But new details, including a leaked group text message confirmed by The New York Times expose the two-term Texas Senator as not being honest about the trip.
“Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” Cruz told reporters in front of his house as protestors called for him to resign.
Tone-deaf, many noted, was being especially kind.
“I was trying to be a dad,” he insisted, not understanding that good parents teach children about responsibility, community, and taking care of those who put their trust in you by electing you, not running off to a foreign country when the going gets tough.
“All of us have made decisions, when you’ve got two girls who have been cold for two days, and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look we don’t have school, why don’t we go, let’s get outta here.'”
Sen. Ted Cruz, back in Texas, says it was "obviously a mistake" to go to Cancun.
You can hear protestors chanting "Resign!" in the background. pic.twitter.com/FwA6Dsg4fv
— The Recount (@therecount) February 19, 2021
That claim echoed one he made in a statement released after he decided to cut short the trip and head back to Texas, where millions are just getting power back, but suffering extreme cold weather and in many cases no water, and burst pipes, and other damage.
In his statement Cruz claimed: “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”
But leaked group texts, The New York Times reports, show Senator Cruz’s wife Heidi initiated the offer and idea of the trip, telling friends their house, like millions of other Texans’ homes, was “FREEZING.”
“Ms. Cruz invited others to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where they had stayed ‘many times,’ noting the room price this week ($309 per night) and its good security,” The Times reports. “The text messages were provided to The New York Times and confirmed by a second person on the thread, who declined to be identified because of the private nature of the texts.”
Cruz in his statement also revealed a lack of understanding of what his job is, especially during a crisis.
“In a local emergency,” says Matt Glassman, a senior fellow from the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, lawmakers “are conduit to tons of resources and a resource who can effectively coordinate certain sets of actors and lean on people to make things happen. Can very much turn into administrators.”
In other words, Cruz’s constituents needed his help, but he chose to leave them, revealing to Texans and his daughters he’s neither a good role model, lawmaker, or dad.
OPINION
Right Wing Religious Extremists Rush to Defend Ted Cruz
Two right wing religious extremists have rushed to defend Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his trip to Cancun while the rest of Texas is in a state of emergency. Texas is currently sandwiched between two storms, the first dropped temperatures to single-digits earlier this week, knocking out the power grid for millions, the second is slated to hit Thursday, again bringing extreme low temperatures.
Senator Cruz opted to fly to Mexico rather than stay on the ground in his home state to help Texas residents.
Some of Cruz’s defenders, like religious right extremists Erick Erickson and Dinesh D’Souza, think there’s nothing a sitting U.S. Senator could do in a crisis.
They’re wrong.
First, here’s what they’re saying:
What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas? I’m hard-pressed to say. If he’s in Cancun, that means he’s not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now
— Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 18, 2021
The fact that people think Ted Cruz, a United States Senator, can do anything about a state power grid, even his own, is rather demonstrative of the ignorance of so many people who cover politics. They’d rather performative drama than substance.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2021
I’m sorry Ted Cruz is not there to emote with you people.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2021
“You people.” As in, millions of Texans trying to not freeze or starve to death.
What they’re exposing is their ignorance about government.
Conservatives, at least Republicans in general, tend to think government serves little important function. They love to toss around the old Reagan joke: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.'”
In times of crisis, often the government is the only entity that can effectively help.
And don’t forget – we are the government. Government is people, the people we choose to lead and represent us. We hope they do it well.
Because conservatives don’t believe in government they consistently abuse it, under-estimate it, and make it worse.
So here’s what a few experts are saying about what Cruz could have done instead of fleeing to sunny Mexico.
First, Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin, who was the Deputy Policy Director for Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett:
Former congressional staff here. Every congressional office has a big constituent services function. During local crises that part of the office gets busy and the member can get personally involved.
— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) February 18, 2021
For a more in-depth explanation, here’s a senior fellow from the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University. Notice how he uses the same word “performative,” but explains why that’s not what good lawmakers do.
People who think the job of a member of Congress during a local natural disaster is purely performative have definitely never been around a member of Congress during a local natural disaster. It might be the single situation where they can (and do) most affect policy outcomes.
— Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) February 18, 2021
“In a local emergency,” Glassman says, lawmakers “are conduit to tons of resources and a resource who can effectively coordinate certain sets of actors and lean on people to make things happen. Can very much turn into administrators.”
It’s sort of like their normal casework load, but on steroids and short notice. There’s a reason members are glued to their phones and don’t sleep when a natural disaster hits their district, and it’s emphatically *not* so they can show their constituents how hard they work.
— Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) February 18, 2021
Apparently, no one told Senator Cruz, or his religious right supporters.
Image by Matt Johnson via Flickr and a CC license
OPINION
Far Right Hate and Grievance Purveyor Rush Limbaugh, Who Spent Decades Attacking Much of America, Dead at 70
Rush Limbaugh, the far right wing radio host, hate and grievance purveyor whose lies and attacks on LGBTQ people, Black, Hispanic, and other people of color, equality, feminism, science, democracy, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, many Democrats, people suffering illness, and the humane treatment of people in general harmed America, has died at the age of 70. His wife announced his death Wednesday morning, following years of battling lung cancer.
Limbaugh saw a ratings drop when he called Sandra Fluke a “slut” and a “prostitute” in early 2012.
His lies spanned decades, including recently, on January 20, 2021, saying President Joe Biden and Democrats “have not legitimately won” the presidency.
BREAKING: Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70 from complications related to lung cancer. During his decades-long media career, he used his platform to promote racism, Islamophobia, misogyny, and conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/YnKuwjqWMO
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 17, 2021
Many remember him in less than fond terms. Take a look:
Rush Limbaugh, a talk radio pioneer who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel bigotries, lies and conspiracy theories for over three decades, amassing a loyal audience of millions and transforming the Republican Party in the process, has died. https://t.co/2YyjXihzHz
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 17, 2021
Proud to have been called a “dope” by Rush Limbaugh.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 17, 2021
After I wrote that Rush Limbaugh shouldn’t be allowed to buy an NFL team due to his years of racist swill, he called me “state run media scum” on his show. Put that shit on a business card.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 17, 2021
If Rush Limbaugh spoke about white people & conservatives the way he did about the rest of us his death would be viewed as the end of an extremist who inspired and promoted intolerance and hate against a large part of the country. Instead, he’s a GOP hero. Tells you everything.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2021
One crucial part of Limbaugh and his legacy was just how mean he was. A presidential candidate and then president who mocked disabled people didn’t obviously follow from Sean Hannity or even Glenn Beck. But Limbaugh’s ostentatious cruelty was definitely a harbinger.
— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh died. Rightwingers on Twitter are heaping praise on him.
I challenge you to read the things he said about minorities, black people, gay people, women, sexual consent, torture, climate, even the Jan 6th attack, and find things to praise in there.
I challenge you.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2021
your reminder that when Jerry Garcia died, Rush Limbaugh called him “just another dead doper. and a dirt bag”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 17, 2021
I said what I had to say about Rush Limbaugh a year ago. He parlayed cruelty, bigotry, and conspiracy theories into a huge audience, fabulous wealth, and a virtually unmatched influence on Republican politics for three decades that culminated in Trump. https://t.co/tSOCGe46v8
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh was gifted with tremendous talents that eventually gave him a massive, influential platform. He could have used it to uplift many who were oppressed, poor or in pain. He didn’t. He used it as a weapon for the cruel & powerful. A costly misuse of talent & potential.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist. He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain. He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh was a lying scumbag who got rich by being a racist, sexist piece of shit. The world is worse off simply because he existed and we’re better off with him gone
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh called Chelsea Clinton a dog when she was 12, racist as hell, misogynistic; and homophobic.
The world is better without him.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
Arizona Man Arrested for Cursing and Yelling ‘Get a Job’ at Families Standing in Food Distribution Line
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
FBI Investigating Possible Links Tying Alex Jones and Roger Stone to Capitol Riot: Report
- NOT A PROFILE IN LEADERSHIP1 day ago
‘Please, Just Answer It!’ ABC Host Catches Steve Scalise Shamelessly Deflecting on Trump’s Role in Attack
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
Ex-Top Trump Aide Larry Kudlow: Texas Power Outages Are ‘The Consequences’ of Electing Joe Biden
- News2 days ago
‘I’d Be Worried’: Energy Expert Warns on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Political Future After Fatal Power Outages
- HYPOCRISY12 hours ago
‘Dumber and Smarmier’: Critics Slam Collins Over Announcement She Will Vote Against Tanden for ‘Temperament’
- SELF-INFLICTED WOUND10 hours ago
‘We Have Become Disfigured’: Christian Fears Trump Years Have Permanently Scarred Evangelicals
- CRIME12 hours ago
US Supreme Court to Trump: No We Will Not Help You Hide Your Tax Returns