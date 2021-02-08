BYE
Mass GOP Exodus: Alabama US Senator Becomes Fourth to Announce Retirement
The mass exodus of Republicans from the U.S. Senate continues, with Richard Shelby of Alabama announcing Monday his retirement at the end of his term, the fourth in the GOP caucus to do so so far.
“Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby said in a statement, as The Washington Post reports. “I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian.”
Republican Senator Shelby, now a hard-core conservative, was first Democratic Congressman Shelby in 1978. In 1986 he ran for and won a seat in the Senate, and in 1994 became a Republican.
Shelby has a virulently anti-LGBTQ record. He voted for a constitutional ban of same-sex marriage and for the unconstitutional federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA.) He also voted against adding sexual orientation to the definition of hate crimes and no on expanding hate crimes to include sexual orientation.
Most recently, Shelby voted against Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation as Transportation Secretary.
Trump Allies Fear Democrats’ ‘Compelling’ Impeachment Case Will End His Political Career Forever: Report
According to a report from Politico, close allies of Donald Trump are now worried that his second impeachment trial could have a long-range impact on his ability to resurrect his political career because the Democrats will likely focus on the horror of the Jan. 6th storming of the Capitol that the former president is accused of inciting.
While it is likely that few, if any, Republican Senators will vote along with Democrats on the articles of impeachment, associates of the president are saying the ex-president will sustain renewed damage by the nationally televised reliving of that day’s events.
Worse still, the report states, the ex-president is already damaged goods in the eyes of some Republicans.
“The former president, whom House Democrats have accused of inciting the rioters at a rally earlier the same day, is already hemorrhaging support within the GOP. Recent public polls have shown a sharp decline in support among Republican voters for a potential Trump comeback bid in 2024,” Politico reports. “And a widely televised trial that reminds voters and lawmakers of the disturbing moments when MAGA devotees assaulted law enforcement officials and broke into the Capitol building could harm his future political aspirations even more.”
Even former White House advisor Steve Bannon, an ardent backer of the president running again, is worried about the fall-out.
“The Democrats have a very emotional and compelling case,” explained Bannon. “They’re going to try to convict him in the eyes of the American people and smear him forever.”
According to the report, Trump’s attorneys are also worried about the path the trial may take and hope they can limit the scope to the constitutionality of the trial.
“Trump’s legal team appears to have similar trepidations that next week’s proceedings will turn into a high-profile retelling of the riots and his role in them,” the report states before adding, “The concern among Trump’s allies that the trial will be a relitigation of the events at the Capitol underscores the degree to which next week is being viewed as a public relations matter for the optics-obsessed former president. Still, there is little Trump’s team can do to stop the trial from veering towards a discussion of Jan. 6, since the impeachment managers are likely to focus intensely on the riots — and could, indeed, call witnesses to testify about what happened.”
The report adds, “People familiar with Trump’s strategy say his defense attorneys David Schoen and Bruce Castor hope to keep the trial ‘short and sweet’ — not wanting to entangle themselves in a lengthy debate over whether their client’s comments at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally outside the White House qualify as inciting speech, or legitimize the prosecution’s arguments by focusing on Jan. 6.”
You can read more here.
‘Not Since Rin Tin Tin Missed a Royalty Payment’: Trump Mocked for Quitting Actors’ Union Before Possible Expulsion
The disgraced former U.S. president, Donald Trump, is the subject of some serious mocking after quitting an actors union before the organization takes disciplinary action against him.
Trump was facing action, including possible expulsion, after inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) says Trump engaged in “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members,” Politico reports.
Penalties could include censure, fines, or expulsion.
Trump’s letter to SAG-AFTRA was typical Trump.
“While I’m not familiar with your work,” he told union president Gabrielle Carteris, “I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Lives, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!”
And he began by declaring, “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”
The mockery was immediate:
Not since Rin Tin Tin missed a royalty payment has the Screen Actor’s Guild cared less about the howling of a former member: ‘You have done nothing for me’: Trump ditches SAG amid disciplinary moves https://t.co/BktG7h1Ocp via @politico
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 4, 2021
“Who cares!”
He cares. Obviously.https://t.co/5NfJ9KIU08
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 4, 2021
Trump’s pissy resignation letter to the Screen Actors Guild is his Gettysburg Address. Also his decision not to list “The Little Rascals” (1994, Penelope Spheeris) among his credits speaks volumes. https://t.co/AvKezjoaqI
— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 4, 2021
If Trump has time to dictate other people’s tweets and “you can’t fire me, I quit” letters, he certainly has time to testify under oath at his Impeachment trial. https://t.co/8skdMtkI1j
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 4, 2021
Shorter Trump whine: “You can’t fire me, I quit!!!” https://t.co/3ujTKOXi6y
— Karen J (@KaJo503) February 4, 2021
DONALD TRUMP USED A KNOCK OFF PRESIDENTIAL SEAL AS HIS LETTERHEAD TO RESIGN IM DYING “I quit before you fired me take that! Also here’s almost a felony at the top of the page 🤪” pic.twitter.com/4uuc0XqkmK
— Nana (@crustyspork) February 4, 2021
The one thing that Donald Trump always wanted was to achieve celebrity status via Hollywood.
The one line in this “I Quit” letter to @sagaftra defines Trump’s entire outlook on EVERYTHING-stating TWICE: “Your organization has done…nothing for me.” Trump is always about Trump. pic.twitter.com/QnJv6oWn3t
— 🇺🇸•DMS•🇺🇸 (@This_is_DMS) February 4, 2021
Trump Destroyed for ‘Puffery and Lies’ in Departing Speech as He Tells America ‘Have a Good Life. We’ll See You Soon’
President Donald Trump was destroyed for his final remarks to the American people Wednesday morning, just before he boarded Air Force One for the very last time.
“Have a good life. We’ll see you soon,” Trump told America, after speaking for several minutes in off-the-cuff remarks CNN’s Jake Tapper described as “puffery and lies.” As Air Force One taxied for takeoff Tapper called it a “planeload of grievances and grudges.”
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called Trump’s speech “repulsive,” and the event a “totally inappropriate campaign rally.”
Here’s how some are responding to Trump’s departing speech:
Like watching my first beheading video, I was amazed at every turn https://t.co/ODuUSUqqiq
— James Miller (@Millermena) January 20, 2021
“Have a good life. We’ll see you soon.”
The final words of a failed, twice-impeached president.
— Sean Eldridge (@SeanEldridge) January 20, 2021
And he goes into the pages of history, played off stage by the sound of YMCA by The Village People a song about…(checks notes)…uhhhh we’ll be back after this pic.twitter.com/fO40j0jN2j
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 20, 2021
Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 20, 2021
Just total gibberish pic.twitter.com/jg6Fsjujuu
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 20, 2021
What a contrast. Maskless Donald Trump and Melania Trump wave goodbye to fans at pep rally at Joint Base Andrews while President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden leave Blair House with masks to go to church. pic.twitter.com/MT5rOLzis8
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021
“We will back in some form … have a good life,” says Trump, befor he’s serenaded off the stage one last time as president by the thumping beat of “YMCA” pic.twitter.com/daAN2J23wO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021
He just couldn’t leave office without calling it the “China virus” one last time. FFS.
— Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) January 20, 2021
What a juxtaposition…
As Air Force One departs Joint Base Andrews with President and Mrs. Trump aboard, the Bidens are in church with masks on, and in the company of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/SypmbbH5iM
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 20, 2021
Trump’s message — don’t screwup the great things i’ve built. Completely divorced from reality.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 20, 2021
Goodbye, birther trash. And your birther trash husband.
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 20, 2021
