‘So Much for Unity’: GOP Senators Voting Against Pete Buttigieg Now Getting Twitter-Slammed as ‘Idiots’ and ‘Bigots’

Pete Buttigieg has just been confirmed as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Transportation in a bipartisan 86-13 vote. Secretary Buttigieg becomes the first openly gay Cabinet Secretary in American history.

His nomination should have been extremely non-controversial, yet 13 members of the U.S. Senate, all Republicans, could not bring themselves to vote for the 39-year old former South Bend, Indiana mayor.

Buttigieg is a Rhodes Scholar and graduate of both Harvard and Oxford. He served his country in Afghanistan, as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves.

Apparently none of his accomplishments mattered to the 13 Senators: Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Roger Marshall, Rick Scott, Tommy Tuberville, Richard Shelby, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, James Lankford, Bill Hagerty, and Bill Cassidy.

They are now being lambasted on social media. Here’s a sampling of reactions:

Funny story… All these Republicans who voted Nay to Pete Buttigieg as Sec of Transportation, who also were senators in 2017, voted Yea for Ben Carson and Betsy DeVos. Because they have values. https://t.co/uIDmKc3wXq — Jeff Labrecque (@JeffLabrecque) February 2, 2021

Moments ago, the Senate voted to confirm Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation in an 86-13 vote. The opposing bloc of Senators is very south-centric. Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) was the only Senator to miss the vote. pic.twitter.com/NCrNpRF9lw — Chris🗳Luongo (@politicsluo) February 2, 2021

Pete Buttigieg is confirmed as Secretary of Transportation. AND, 13 SEDITIOUS Senators voted no. No surprise there. — Donna (@donnacncc) February 2, 2021

All 13 of the Senators who voted against Pete Buttigieg’s nomination as Secretary of Transportation were Republicans from the South and two were from #Alabama, Tommy Tuberville and Richard Shelby. Because they disagreed with his transportation policies? Yea, right. https://t.co/ZuSzIUZ29u — Gary Dunavant (@Garybham) February 2, 2021

You voted against Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation. You sicken and disgust me, and I am heartily sorry that you are my Senator. I hope I never hear the word “unity” come out of your mouth. https://t.co/Glkhooi3yF — Julie Mae🇺🇲🌊 (@julie_mae1) February 2, 2021

How could any of these GOP lunatics not support Buttigieg. Aren’t these the same idiots asking for Unity? Did they have any valid questions or concerns? https://t.co/lZ3Vf22xgP — 🇺🇸 Fintech 🇺🇸 Geek 🇺🇸 Dion Lisle (@dionlisle) February 2, 2021

So much for unity. Here are the Republicans who voted against Pete Buttigieg’s nomination. pic.twitter.com/4KCKpwFwCI — Mike Williams @🏠 (@drummike2012) February 2, 2021

Pete Buttigieg:

Vet

Intelligent

Likeable

Multilingual

All things you want in a member of a president’s cabinet.

Gay- oh no, he is not fit to serve.

This is one of the many reasons I hate the gop. https://t.co/pkkaopCL6j — KP (@Cabinfever50) February 2, 2021

They are all nothing but a bunch of homophobic bigots! I hope to live to see the day that we call him President Buttigieg! — Sky Surfer (@Hipichick1951) February 2, 2021

Let us be clear. The 13 GOP Senators voted against Buttigieg because of his sexual orientation. These same people voted for McConnell’s wife who has NO experience at all. — Sam (@TheButcher53) February 2, 2021

Of course, @TTuberville votes against Sec. Buttigieg in another embarrassing display of partisan rancor. Pete got overwhelming support from the GOP and is one of the smartest people in D.C. Coach T is a puppet and needs to explain his full involvement on January 5. #alpolitics — Jason Fisher (@Fisher4Senate) February 2, 2021