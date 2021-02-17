Connect with us

Far Right Hate and Grievance Purveyor Rush Limbaugh, Who Spent Decades Attacking Much of America, Dead at 70

Rush Limbaugh, the far right wing radio host, hate and grievance purveyor whose lies and attacks on LGBTQ people, Black, Hispanic, and other people of color, equality, feminism, science, democracy, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, many Democrats, people suffering illness, and the humane treatment of people in general harmed America, has died at the age of 70. His wife announced his death Wednesday morning, following years of battling lung cancer.

Limbaugh saw a ratings drop when he called Sandra Fluke a “slut” and a “prostitute” in early 2012.

His lies spanned decades, including recently, on January 20, 2021, saying President Joe Biden and Democrats “have not legitimately won” the presidency.

Many remember him in less than fond terms. Take a look:

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

‘Figure It Out, Chump’: Ted Cruz Mocked as a ‘Fraud’ for Attacking California Now That Millions in Texas Have Lost Power

1 day ago

February 16, 2021

Texas politicians apparently love to attack other American states in their never-ending promotion of the Lone Star State as some kind of nirvana, wholly independent from the United States of America. Even their tourism advertising slogan makes clear Texas wants nothing to do with the rest of America: “Texas. It’s Like A Whole Other Country.”

Governor Gregg Abbott often attacks the Golden State, sometimes with strange declarations revealing a desperate rivalry, at least on the part of Texas:

But it’s this tweet from Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, still under fire for his role in the January 6 insurrection, that has many mocking him.

Last summer, California suffered from rolling blackouts that were the result of “an extreme heat wave caused by climate change.”

Rather than express sympathy, or say nothing at all, Cruz served up a mean-spirited attack on California for being “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.”

Millions of Texans are now without power in the middle of a winter storm that’s dropped snow and brought temperatures to below freezing. Dallas-Fort Worth airport saw a negative 1 degree temperature Tuesday morning.

Texas is in crisis and to be fair, the only ones who should be mocked or criticized are the ones who contributed to the failed political systems that contributed to this disaster, and refused to accept and respond to the reality of climate change. People in Texas are hurting, and some have died.

But now that tweet has come back to haunt Cruz.

Continue Reading

Is Nikki Haley Just Lying to Us?

5 days ago

February 12, 2021

Did former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley just lie?

“At the time, I didn’t think that was dangerous,” Haley told POLITICO Magazine’s Tim Alberta in a wide-ranging profile published Friday.

Haley, the Republican former Governor of South Carolina who oversaw the removal of the Confederate flag from the statehouse after the Charleston church massacre that left nine Black Americans in a Bible study group at the historic “Mother Emanuel” African Methodist Episcopal Church slaughtered, was talking about “the big lie,” then- President Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him, that he actually won re-election.

“I didn’t think that there was anything to fear about him,” Haley continued.

“There was nothing to fear about him when I worked for him. I mean, he may have been brash. He may have been blunt. But he was someone who cared about the country. … I still stand by that. I don’t think we should ever apologize for the policies that we fought for and the things that we did during his four years.”

“Since the election—” she stopped herself. “I mean, I’m deeply disturbed by what’s happened to him.”

“What’s happened to him”? Really? What about what’s happened to the nation because of him? What about the seven or more people who died as a result of the January 6 insurrection he caused? The 140 injured Capitol police officers? What about what happened to American democracy?

Haley repeated these sentiments over the course of a two-hour conversation: “Never did I think he would spiral out like this. … I don’t feel like I know who he is anymore. … The person that I worked with is not the person that I have watched since the election.”

She didn’t think his lies were dangerous?

She didn’t think there was anything to fear about him?

Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake points to a June, 2016 Post article titled, “S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley warns that Trump’s rhetoric could lead to violent tragedy.”

As South Carolina approaches the one-year anniversary of a racially motivated massacre at a Charleston church, Gov. Nikki Haley (R) said Thursday that her party’s likely presidential nominee, Donald Trump, needs to change his divisive rhetoric.

“I know what that rhetoric can do,” Haley told the Associated Press on Thursday. “I saw it happen.”

Indeed.

And now, again, so have we.

In Tim Alberta’s piece, he writes:

“Was Haley really surprised that Trump, who spent the previous four years inventing claims of mass voter fraud, would try to destabilize the democratic process? If the answer is yes, as she insists, it raises a fundamental question about her discernment. If she so badly misread Trump—a man whose habits and methods she had ample opportunity to study up close—then how can she be trusted to handle the likes of Vladimir Putin?”

What he doesn’t ask is, “Is Nikki Haley lying?”

Continue Reading

Trump Translator Said Listening to His Calls With Putin ‘Felt Like Eavesdropping on Two Friends Chatting in a Bar’: Report

1 week ago

February 9, 2021

The Russian translator who was the only American to hear several secret conversations between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin would of course never expose what the two world leaders said in private, but she did reveal one disturbing fact about their relationship.

Putin attacked America in the years leading up to the 2016 presidential election, helped Trump win the White House, and has benefitted from his mysterious relationship with the billionaire real-estate mogul turned disgraced and twice-impeached president. Russia has since attacked the U.S., including with its cash-for killing U.S. soldiers bounty program, and its continued attacks on American elections.

Russia is considered America’s enemy by most national security experts, but Trump never treated it as an enemy. His highly-criticized meeting with Putin in Helsinki, during which he said he had no reason to believe Russia attacked the 2016 election, made that clear.

Russian translator Marina Gross, a longtime State Dept. employee, was “the interpreter who was the only other American in the room for Trump and Putin’s 1-on-1 meeting in Helsinki,” Business Insider reported in 2019.

On Tuesday Politico reported the Biden administration will be able to access the secret records Trump and his national security team hid in top-secret classified servers. Among those records are notes of his calls and meetings with Putin.

What the Biden team finds may be disturbing.

“Trump’s interactions with Putin and other Russian officials were certainly far from the normally carefully choreographed talks between world leaders — Trump early on in his tenure went as far as to disclose classified information to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office,” Politico noted.

For years Trump wanted to build a Trump Tower Moscow, and was a lot further along than most had believed when he announced his run for president, Buzzfeed has reported.  And according to his now-former attorney Michael Cohen, was working on that deal even when he was a Republican presidential candidate in June of 2016, the month before being officially declared as his party’s nominee.

Trump may have had secret deals with Putin, or agreements that the Biden team will soon uncover.

There is one clue Marina Gross did share that potentially makes those records important and possibly damaging to the former president.

“Marina Gross,” Politico says, “who interpreted many of Trump’s calls and meetings with Putin, told associates that listening to their conversations often felt like eavesdropping on two friends chatting in a bar, according to one former official.”

Hardly how the leader of the free world would be expected to deal with the head of the regime some have called a state sponsor of terrorism.

 

Continue Reading

