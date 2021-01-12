‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg called out the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for encouraging an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government.

Ginni Thomas, the jurist’s wife and a conservative activist, endorsed the Jan. 6 protest demanding that Congress overturn President Donald Trump’s election loss and sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators who then violently marched on the Capitol, and Goldberg singled her out.

“I tweet occasionally,” Goldberg said. “Someone put this out: ‘Imagine 9/11 only no press conferences explaining what happened or what was going on, and a third of the Congress expressing sympathy with al-Qaeda and urging us to forget the attack in the name of unity.'”

“That’s what’s happening. and this idea that, you know, we are sitting and, you know, he’s in charge of everything, who’s in charge of the Department of Justice right now? Who’s in charge right now? There’s no one in charge except him.”

“The fact that no one is saying, you know, sedition means going against the United states of America,” she added. “Somebody needs to say that to Clarence Thomas’ wife, who was also giving them, you know, what’s the word … aid and comfort. All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, they are for me, this is treason. You know that this is a lie, this has been predicated on a lie the entire time, and y’all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem. See they need to get all y’all out first and then get him out.”