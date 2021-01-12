OPINION
‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg called out the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for encouraging an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government.
Ginni Thomas, the jurist’s wife and a conservative activist, endorsed the Jan. 6 protest demanding that Congress overturn President Donald Trump’s election loss and sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators who then violently marched on the Capitol, and Goldberg singled her out.
“I tweet occasionally,” Goldberg said. “Someone put this out: ‘Imagine 9/11 only no press conferences explaining what happened or what was going on, and a third of the Congress expressing sympathy with al-Qaeda and urging us to forget the attack in the name of unity.'”
“That’s what’s happening. and this idea that, you know, we are sitting and, you know, he’s in charge of everything, who’s in charge of the Department of Justice right now? Who’s in charge right now? There’s no one in charge except him.”
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2021
“The fact that no one is saying, you know, sedition means going against the United states of America,” she added. “Somebody needs to say that to Clarence Thomas’ wife, who was also giving them, you know, what’s the word … aid and comfort. All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, they are for me, this is treason. You know that this is a lie, this has been predicated on a lie the entire time, and y’all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem. See they need to get all y’all out first and then get him out.”
OPINION
Watch: Trump Tries to Gin Up MAGAites by Saying Impeachment Is Causing ‘Anger’ and ‘Tremendous Danger to This Country’
He may have lost most of his social media access but President Donald Trump Tuesday morning was still able to reach his supporters to gin up the MAGA troops.
In his first live, presumably unscripted public remarks President Donald Trump appeared to telegraph to his supporters to continue the violence MAGA devotees demonstrated when they took over the U.S. Capitol in an armed and deadly insurrection last week, even while claiming, “we want no violence.”
Speaking to reporters on his way to Alamo, Texas to tour his border wall in one of his final acts as president, Trump refused to take any responsibility for inciting the insurrection that led to six deaths, while insisting he still has “tremendous support” from his followers. Many of those who attacked the Capitol expressed anger at Trump after he recorded a video denouncing the violence, a video he reportedly was forced to record by his top aides and later said he regretted recording.
“So if you read my speech and many people have done it and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, and it’s been analyzed and people thought it was totally appropriate,” Trump told reporters, referring to the speech he gave inciting the insurrection.
He then tried to compare last Wednesday’s seditious coup attempt that he caused to the Black Lives Matter protests, caused by police killings of unarmed Black people across the country.
MSNBC opted to cut away.
Disgraced President Trump claims his speech was analyzed and people thought it was totally appropriate and MSNBC cuts away pic.twitter.com/sg5yIxWWBc
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 12, 2021
He called the impeachment, which will be voted on and will likely pass by a strong margin this week, “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”
“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it,” he said – targeting reporters, who are not “doing it” – “and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”
“For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our county and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.”
Trump on impeachment: “For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our county and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.” pic.twitter.com/YfHnaogOql
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2021
UPDATE:
Evan McMullin, a former CIA ops officer, GOP policy director, and independent presidential candidate agrees:
Trump's threats of more violence by warning of "tremendous anger" and "tremendous danger" in response to potential impeachment, a vital mechanism of our democracy, is further evidence of its justice and necessity.
— Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) January 12, 2021
OPINION
Trump-Loving Conservative Columnist Slammed for Saying President ‘Improved the Lives of a Majority of Americans’
Washington Post conservative author Marc Thiessen is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump “improved the lives of a majority of Americans” in a New Year’s Eve column titled, “The 10 best things Trump did in 2020.”
“Despite the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s, a record 56 percent of Americans told Gallup before the election that they were better off now under Trump than they were four years ago,” Thiessen writes.
That poll from October also found 56 percent of Americans said Trump did not deserve to be re-elected.
Social media users blasted Thiessen, who is perhaps best known as the George W. Bush speechwriter who repeatedly defended that president’s use of torture.
I never realized how bad our journalists were until this year. Nice “opinion” piece. For the record Trump did NOT make the lives of non-racists better. Guess it shows where you stand.
— AAron Syack (@AAronsyack) January 1, 2021
He told us to inject Lysol to fight the pandemic he objectively made worse Marc, but I’m sure your list is very good.
— Sky (@huskerfan4life9) January 1, 2021
I haven’t seen my mom and dad since the Christmas before last. https://t.co/fksnKKOLLe
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 1, 2021
Yes he was a disaster on covid and made racial tensions worse but have you considered the stock market
— jml (@__JML__) January 1, 2021
How, I haven’t seen my parents since march 2019, my husband lost his job in September and we may lose out house. tell me how it is better again?
— annette woll (@annettewoll) January 1, 2021
346,000 dead Americans would beg to differ.
— Burl_Chester (@chester_burl) January 1, 2021
If you call death an improvement.
— Barbara Prete (@poisonIvy1206) January 1, 2021
This would be emabrassing for North Korean media:
“Individually, each of the last three items would rank among the greatest achievements of any president. Trump accomplished all three in a single year. “
Fire this man, @washingtonpost. https://t.co/fER8DHCoKi
— James Hare (@JamesHare_BFX) December 31, 2020
1.) Lost the election?https://t.co/a8B2r1UBhH
— Bart King🐢 (@BartKing) December 31, 2020
Washington Post Opinion column headline: The 10 best things Trump did in 2020. My list:
1) He lost
2) He lost
3) He lost
4) He lost
5) He lost
6) He lost
7) He lost
8) He lost
9) He lost
10) He lost
— Nick Cuccia (@🏠) (@nacinla) December 31, 2020
Just about every one of these “10 best things Trump did in 2020” needs an asterisk. He attended the “March for Life”… and also has overseen a rush to the gallows on Federal death row. He signed the Cares Act… that others negotiated and wrote. https://t.co/ZVpv7fqEGg
— Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) January 1, 2021
Thank you Marc for your offering to 2021’s worst take of the year. And right out of the gate – good for you!
— Yankee Girl (@yankeegirlnj65) January 1, 2021
OPINION
‘Unforgivably Evil’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blasts Trump for ‘Intentionally’ Taking Actions That Killed Hundreds of Thousands
Emmy Award winning MSNBC host Chris Hayes on New Year’s Eve blasted President Donald Trump for intentionally putting his own self interest over the lives of Americans and taking actions that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.
He called the President’s decisions on the coronavirus pandemic “unforgivably evil.”
“Donald Trump repeatedly and intentionally took action after action with the explicit effect of getting tens, even hundreds of thousands, of people killed in pursuit of what he viewed as his own personal interest. It may not be a crime in a legal sense, but it’s unforgivably evil,” Hayes wrote on Twitter.
MSNBC political analyst Mehdi Hasan added, “it may also be a crime in a legal sense.”
Hayes also linked to a New York Times article titled, “Trump’s Focus as the Pandemic Raged: What Would It Mean for Him?”
He commented: “And the entire superstructure of Republican Party politics colluded with this evil and helped usher in the deadliest year in American history.”
