‘The President Loves the Terrorists’: CNN’s Tapper Drops the Hammer on ‘Dangerous’ Trump in Brutal Opening
“State of the Union” host Jake Tapper kicked off his show on Sunday by ripping into Donald Trump as a lover of the Capitol assault “terrorists,” adding that Wednesday’s violent attack on the halls of Congress will go down as a day of “infamy.”
The CNN host got to it from the start.
“The state of our union is utterly devastated after one of the darkest days in our nation’s history: a coup attempt, no longer bloodless, instigated by the president of the United States,” he began. “The flags at the U.S. Capitol are at half staff this morning for the police officer, Brian Sicknick, who was murdered this week but they are not at half staff at the White House, perhaps because officer Sicknick was the enemy of the terrorist mob, and the mob loves Trump.”
“The mob, by trying to intimidate, threaten, or even kill the vice president and members of Congress, who were counting the electoral votes — that mob was, in turn, loved back by Trump,” he continued. “According to [Nebraska Republican Senator] Ben Sasse, White House aides told him the president was quote ‘delighted’ watching the insurrection. In Trump’s view, they were fighting for him. Trump put out a statement, ‘we love you,’ he said, after the attack, ‘you are very special.'”
“It might be difficult to hear these words, it’s difficult to say them because it’s so ugly, but it’s true,” he continued. “The flag isn’t down at the White House because the president is not mourning Sicknick. He hasn’t personally decried the terrorists in any way because the president loves the terrorists and he reportedly has not even spoken to his own vice president, whose life was at risk since Wednesday. The images of this attack are so shocking that many of Trump’s enablers are finally, with just a few days left in his presidency, beginning to get the goddamn point that his continuous lies and humoring of racists and winks and nods to violent extremists are dangerous.”
Watch below:
Watch: Biden Destroys Trump for Claiming 545 Kids Forever Separated From Their Parents Were Trafficked by ‘Coyotes’
President Donald Trump tried to defend his decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border by falsely claiming they were being trafficked by “coyotes.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump, reminding the American people that the children were not brought into the country by “coyotes,” but by their parents.
There are now 545 children who Trump separated from their families who will never be re-united, because this administration didn’t bother to keep track of them.
“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with,” Biden told voters. “And guess what? It’s not coyotes – didn’t bring them over. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”
Trump went on to falsely claim the Obama administration created the program which is false.
Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were the creators of the policy to separate children from their parents, many of whom were seeking asylum, as a method to harm the families.
Watch:
“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with … it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.” — Biden pic.twitter.com/n79E3Xi5UH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020
This article has been updated to correctly refer to 545 children. An earlier version wrongly referenced 529 children.
Biden Slams Trump: If the President Had Any Confidence He Was Likely to Win the Election He Wouldn’t Be Doing This
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN town hall Thursday night.
“The president just this morning,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper told Biden, “tweeted that the results from the November election ‘may never be accurately determined.’ Given everything that we’ve been hearing from the president I’m wondering what you expect the days and weeks after the election to look like.”
“Look,” Biden responded, “if the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this.”
“Remember,” Biden continued, “I said some months ago, I predict the president is going to try to move the election date. Everybody said he’d never do that. Guess what, he suggested maybe we should move the election date, postpone the election.”
“I mean,” Biden concluded, after slamming the postmaster general, “it’s just, it’s all about trying to de legitimize the effort.”
Watch:
Biden on Trump tweeting that the results from November's election may never be accurately determined: "If the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election, he wouldn't be doing this." pic.twitter.com/db1xSynZFr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020
‘Mic. Freaking. Drop.’: Americans Applaud Biden Speech Slamming Donald Trump for Violence in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered an important speech Monday denouncing violence in America while attacking President Donald Trump for fueling it yet blaming it on the former Vice President.
“Trump and Pence are running on this and I find it fascinating, quote, ‘You won’t be saving Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden told supporters at a speech in Pittsburgh.
“These are not images of some imagined ‘Joe Biden America’ in the future. These are images of Donald Trump’s America today.”
“He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen if he was president. He keeps telling us that if he was president, you’d feel safe. Well, he is president whether he knows it or not. And it is happening. It’s getting worse and you know why? Because Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire. Because he refuses to even acknowledge that there’s a racial justice problem in America, because he won’t stand up to any form of violence.”
Biden also accused Trump of having “no problem with right wing militias, white supremacists and vigilantes with assault weapons, often better armed than the police, often in the middle of the violence at the protesters and aiming it there.”
Biden immediately won praise from many.
Mic. Freaking. Drop.
— Mike (@ChaiMike26) August 31, 2020
Yes to more of this Joe Biden, please!
— DeezNutz® ?? ?? (@DeezNut64325575) August 31, 2020
I swear to God Biden is executing a absolutely perfect rope-a-dope strategy on Trump
— Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) August 31, 2020
This is a very subtle, yet effective, burn. “Whether he knows it or not,” I love it. Keep it up, Joe!
— RMF Esq. (@Impotus045) August 31, 2020
“Whether he knows it or now” <<< hahahahahahaha
<so true>
— I.R. Cohen (@IRCards3) August 31, 2020
? The best and truest statement made
— MrsNicholson? (@tocaknock) August 31, 2020
… and long overdue.
— Mark Cody (@MarkCody) August 31, 2020
Been waiting for this, great stuff from Biden
— Sean Collins Art (@SeanCollinsArt) August 31, 2020
Go Joe. Good stuff. We need a ton of this. @JoeBiden
— A-Aron Sy-ack (@AArontweetz) August 31, 2020
Today, Joe Biden called Donald Trump a liar. That’s great. More of that. Because that’s exactly what he is. He’s a pathological liar. Joe Biden and all of us should just keep calling him that.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2020
Biden finally brought some sanity to bear. He reminded us over and over Trump is full of sh*t.
180k Covid deaths, flailing economy, racial tensions, violence in the streets- ii is Trump’s America. He is President. He owns it.
For the sake of America, let us elect @JoeBiden. https://t.co/sXrt59VpKh
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 31, 2020
I’ve cried twice so far!
— Squirrelgurl ?????? (@jewelswhalen) August 31, 2020
This is amazing speech #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica
— Trump is losing (@lilly20122) August 31, 2020
— Julie Kaplan (@JulieKa28227049) August 31, 2020
Finally saying what needs to be said.
— Tina wears a mask??? (@tinmarbie) August 31, 2020
