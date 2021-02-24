Connolly Destroys Jim Jordan: ‘I Didn’t Vote to Overturn an Election and I Will Not Be Lectured by People Who Did’

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) slammed his Republican colleagues for “gaslighting” during Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the USPS, which featured testimony by embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Connolly spoke following U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jody Hice (R-GA). Hice defended DeJoy to the hilt, falsely attacking Democrats for what he said was their “nonsensical, insane, rabid rhetoric.”

“We’ve got to get away from the attacks and the unfounded allegations and I’m pleased to hear that you, as an admitted Democrat, understand that the allegations against Mr. DeJoy were unwarranted,” Hice told a witness.

Hice also claimed that if DeJoy had tried to “alter” the election “he miserably failed.” He also falsely claimed the postal service succeeded “with almost perfect delivery” of mail-in ballots.

That was the tenor of the hearing.

Later, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (D-OH) was the one to engage in gaslighting, and Congressman Connolly had had enough:

“All the gaslighting that we just heard does not change the facts,” he said, scorching Jordan.

“I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) goes off on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during USPS oversight hearing: “I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.” pic.twitter.com/oDWv9sETxk — The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2021

Connolly later weighed in, re-tweeting the video and saying, “Sorry, you lose the right to complain about partisanship once you’ve fanned the flames of violent insurrection.”