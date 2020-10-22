WHAM!
Watch: Biden Destroys Trump for Claiming 529 Kids Forever Separated From Their Parents Were Trafficked by ‘Coyotes’
President Donald Trump tried to defend his decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border by falsely claiming they were being trafficked by “coyotes.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump, reminding the American people that the children were brought into the country by “coyotes,” but by their parents.
There are now 529 children who Trump separated from their families who will never be re-united, because this administration didn’t bother to keep track of them.
“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with,” Biden told voters. “And guess what? It’s not coyotes – didn’t bring them over. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”
Trump went on to falsely claim the Obama administration created the program which is false.
Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were the creators of the policy to separate children from their parents, many of whom were seeking asylum, as a method to harm the families.
Watch:
“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with … it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.” — Biden pic.twitter.com/n79E3Xi5UH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020
WHAM!
Biden Slams Trump: If the President Had Any Confidence He Was Likely to Win the Election He Wouldn’t Be Doing This
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN town hall Thursday night.
“The president just this morning,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper told Biden, “tweeted that the results from the November election ‘may never be accurately determined.’ Given everything that we’ve been hearing from the president I’m wondering what you expect the days and weeks after the election to look like.”
“Look,” Biden responded, “if the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this.”
“Remember,” Biden continued, “I said some months ago, I predict the president is going to try to move the election date. Everybody said he’d never do that. Guess what, he suggested maybe we should move the election date, postpone the election.”
“I mean,” Biden concluded, after slamming the postmaster general, “it’s just, it’s all about trying to de legitimize the effort.”
Watch:
Biden on Trump tweeting that the results from November's election may never be accurately determined: "If the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election, he wouldn't be doing this." pic.twitter.com/db1xSynZFr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020
WHAM!
‘Mic. Freaking. Drop.’: Americans Applaud Biden Speech Slamming Donald Trump for Violence in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered an important speech Monday denouncing violence in America while attacking President Donald Trump for fueling it yet blaming it on the former Vice President.
“Trump and Pence are running on this and I find it fascinating, quote, ‘You won’t be saving Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden told supporters at a speech in Pittsburgh.
“These are not images of some imagined ‘Joe Biden America’ in the future. These are images of Donald Trump’s America today.”
“He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen if he was president. He keeps telling us that if he was president, you’d feel safe. Well, he is president whether he knows it or not. And it is happening. It’s getting worse and you know why? Because Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire. Because he refuses to even acknowledge that there’s a racial justice problem in America, because he won’t stand up to any form of violence.”
Biden also accused Trump of having “no problem with right wing militias, white supremacists and vigilantes with assault weapons, often better armed than the police, often in the middle of the violence at the protesters and aiming it there.”
Biden immediately won praise from many.
Mic. Freaking. Drop.
— Mike (@ChaiMike26) August 31, 2020
Yes to more of this Joe Biden, please!
— DeezNutz® ?? ?? (@DeezNut64325575) August 31, 2020
I swear to God Biden is executing a absolutely perfect rope-a-dope strategy on Trump
— Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) August 31, 2020
This is a very subtle, yet effective, burn. “Whether he knows it or not,” I love it. Keep it up, Joe!
— RMF Esq. (@Impotus045) August 31, 2020
“Whether he knows it or now” <<< hahahahahahaha
<so true>
— I.R. Cohen (@IRCards3) August 31, 2020
? The best and truest statement made
— MrsNicholson? (@tocaknock) August 31, 2020
… and long overdue.
— Mark Cody (@MarkCody) August 31, 2020
Been waiting for this, great stuff from Biden
— Sean Collins Art (@SeanCollinsArt) August 31, 2020
Go Joe. Good stuff. We need a ton of this. @JoeBiden
— A-Aron Sy-ack (@AArontweetz) August 31, 2020
Today, Joe Biden called Donald Trump a liar. That’s great. More of that. Because that’s exactly what he is. He’s a pathological liar. Joe Biden and all of us should just keep calling him that.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2020
Biden finally brought some sanity to bear. He reminded us over and over Trump is full of sh*t.
180k Covid deaths, flailing economy, racial tensions, violence in the streets- ii is Trump’s America. He is President. He owns it.
For the sake of America, let us elect @JoeBiden. https://t.co/sXrt59VpKh
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 31, 2020
I’ve cried twice so far!
— Squirrelgurl ?????? (@jewelswhalen) August 31, 2020
This is amazing speech #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica
— Trump is losing (@lilly20122) August 31, 2020
— Julie Kaplan (@JulieKa28227049) August 31, 2020
Finally saying what needs to be said.
— Tina wears a mask??? (@tinmarbie) August 31, 2020
WHAM!
‘He Was Scared’: Kamala Harris Eviscerates ‘Petty and Vindictive’ Trump Ahead of His Major RNC Speech (Video)
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris eviscerated President Donald Trump in a speech just hours before he is slated to deliver his most important address in years. Thursday night the president will address 1000 invited guests and millions of voters from the White House, to accept the RNC’s re-nomination for president and to make the case for why voters should give him another four years.
“Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency,” Senator Harris said, berating President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, “Donald Trump froze.”
“He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive.”
“On a call with governors across the country on March 16, he told them it wasn’t his job to get personal protective equipment to frontline workers. He said, quote, ‘respirators ventilators, all of the equipment, try getting it yourselves.’ Unquote.”
“On that day, we had about 5000 cases as a nation. Today, we have nearly 6 million,” Harris observed. “Even now, some eight months into this crisis. Donald Trump still won’t take responsibility. He still won’t act. And the tragedy and all of this, is it didn’t have to be this bad. Just look around. It’s not like this and the rest of the world,” Harris noted correctly.
On Wednesday the U.S. recorded 44,637 new cases, 1,289 new deaths, breaking the 6 million mark for total cases, and leaving us with 183,653 total coronavirus deaths. The U.S. now ranks tenth in deaths per capita, meaning out of 215 countries and other types of nation-states, there are only nine that have done a worse job.
“All we needed was a competent president. One who was willing to listen, willing to lead. Take responsibility. Have a plan, do their job. Well, Joe Biden will be that President. He’s got a national strategy.”
Watch:
Harris: "Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency, Donald Trump froze… the tragedy in all of this is it didn't have to be this bad. Look around. It's not like this and the rest of the world… all we needed was a competent president." pic.twitter.com/g1xyTSnlVS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020
