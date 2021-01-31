RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I Reject That’: Sparks Fly on ABC After GOP Governor Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘A Little Bit Different’
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) was confronted by ABC News host Martha Raddatz on Sunday after he defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) right to hold QAnon conspiracy theories.
During an interview on ABC’s This Week, Raddatz told Hutchinson that his party seems to have already “forgotten” the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol that was incited by former President Donald Trump.
“It seems that Republicans have already searched their souls and are backing Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” Raddatz noted.
“We need to make sure we don’t tear ourselves apart as we go into the midterm elections next year,” Hutchinson argued.
Raddatz went on to point out that Greene has “long embraced conspiracy theories like QAnon [and] voiced support for executing Nancy Pelosi.”
“Is she fit to serve and should she be on the Education Committee?” the ABC host wondered.
“The people of her district elected her and that should mean a lot,” Hutchinson replied. “She going to run for reelection and she’s going to be accountable for what she said and her actions.”
“Given her history, is she fit to serve?” Raddatz pressed.
“I’m not going to answer that question,” the Republican governor remarked, “that because she believes in something that everybody else does not accept, I reject that. But she’s going to stand for reelection. I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint, a party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.”
Raddatz pushed back: “Governor, you say you shouldn’t go after someone because they think of something a little bit different. She believes in conspiracy theories, that there are pedophiles running Washington. That’s not just a little bit different.”
“I reject that,” Hutchinson shot back. “I would not vote for her. The second question is should the House of Representatives make a disciplinary call on her, I’m not going to get in the middle of that.”
Watch the video below from ABC.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted for ‘Inciting Violence’ After Accusing ‘Cancel Culture Mob’ of ‘Trying to Take Me Out’
In an apparent fundraising message U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is accusing the “Democrat mob” and the “vicious cancel culture mob” of “trying to take me out,” a highly-charged and some would say violence-tinged phrase given her repeated calls for the execution of top Democrats and her devotion to guns.
“Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account,” the conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the message, posted to Twitter, which likely will be sent to her supporters via email.
The message is drenched in Trumpisms, like “America First Patriots,” “Fake News Media,” and the false claim that “75 million people” voted for Trump.
She also says “President Trump taught us how to defend America First values,” and there are “More MAGA reinforcements on the way.” She does not specify what that means, some might see that as a thinly-veiled threat of violence after the deadly January 6 insurrection.
It closes, “Save America! Stop Socialism! Defeat the Democrats! Let’s make America Great Again!”
At no point does she deny any of the reports on her actions or statements, but she also doesn’t defend them. In short, there is no truth in her message, just like the former president’s messages.
Rep. Greene posted the message to Twitter, and in a separate tweet posted a number to text donations to.
Twitter quickly blocked the ability of her tweet to show up in search results.
David Hogg, who she viciously harassed on the streets of Washington, D.C., weighed in:
You are a millionaire DC politician that has threatened to kill elected officials, said mass shootings did not happen and harassed the survivors of mass shootings while basically implying you wanted to kill them.
You can not possibly be playing the victim here.
— David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 29, 2021
Others responded as well:
You’re a lunatic
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 29, 2021
“The lies” being your own past statements captured on video?
— David Knowles (@writerknowles) January 29, 2021
This looks suspiciously like a fundraising email
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2021
You spelled “I resign” wrong.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) January 29, 2021
ma’am do you still believe hillary clinton ate a baby and wore the skin as a mask, ma’am
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 29, 2021
The Republican congresswoman from Georgia, in a rambling statement, just declared, “I am one of you.”
Her constituents should be asked, then, if, like her, they support political violence and if they are willing to go on the record supporting that.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2021
I lied. I have something to say at 4:15. You’re a disgrace and inciting more violence. https://t.co/sdVM0VAEUP
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) January 29, 2021
Really @jack? @twitter has been such a nice place without insurrectionists inciting violence and hate. Time to send Ms Greene to the pasture of suspended accounts which is where she belongs. https://t.co/et08ZSsKYC
— MazeHaze (@MazeHaze) January 29, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
At Least Five GOP Lawmakers Tied to Extremist Groups That Stormed the Capitol
At least five Republican members of Congress have ties to extremist groups who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
Nearly 150 GOP House members backed former president Donald Trump’s false claim that fraud had cost him re-election, but some lawmakers have even closer ties to the insurgents who stormed into the halls of Congress looking to execute Democrats and Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win, reported the New York Times.
- Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) had links to the “Stop The Steal” campaign aimed at keeping Trump in office despite his election loss, and whose leader, Ali Alexander, claimed helped him organize the Capitol protest that turned violent, which the lawmaker denies.
- Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has close connections to the Three Percenter militia group, who had members take part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and other right-wing extremist groups, and has been accused of leading suspected militants through the Capitol ahead of the assault, which she had repeatedly denied.
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared alongside members of the Proud Boys extremist group that played a key role in the insurgency, and has been an outspoken promoter of Trump’s election lies.
- Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) also appeared at “Stop The Steal” events and met with members of the right-wing Oath Keepers organization, whose Arizona chapter head claims the GOP lawmaker told him a few years earlier the United States was already engaged in civil war: “[His] response to the group was just flat out: ‘We’re in it. We just haven’t started shooting at each other yet.”
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has promoted elements of the Qanon conspiracy theory that motivated many of the insurgents and has rallied alongside militia groups, and her past social media posts have shown her support for executingtop Democrats and belief in other notorious conspiracies, such as “false flag” theories about mass shootings and 9/11.
Alexander, the “Stop The Steal” leader, has also claimed that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), another advocate of Trump’s election lies, helped him plot the Capitol demonstration.
It’s not clear whether any elected officials directly assisted the attack, although some Democrats have claimed GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours ahead of the deadly demonstration or alerted militants to their position during the chaos.
Trump has been impeached by the Democratic-led House for his role in inciting the assault, and the possible support roles played by GOP officials remains under investigation.
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Rep. Accused of Threatening AOC After He Warns of ‘Alternative Means’ to Condemn Her Remarks
Hard core conservative Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is being accused of threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after he sent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a letter promising to find “alternative means” to condemn remarks the New York Congresswoman made about his fellow Texas Republican, Senator Ted Cruz.
“If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” Congressman Roy said in his letter.
What was so bad that a sitting U.S. Senator had to rely on a Congressman to demand an apology?
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez seemed to accuse Senator Cruz of attempted murder – but she wasn’t wrong.
“I am happy to work with Republicans,” she said Thursday, “where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.”
Related: Texas GOP Congressman Threatens Civil War if Democrats Win Georgia Runoff Elections
Cruz is one of the instigators of the deadly January 6 insurrection, during which Trump supporters were hunting down lawmakers, and the vice president.
Rep. Roy’s letter to Speaker Pelosi says it is “completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution. I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments.”
Rep. Chip Roy tells Pelosi that @AOC “accused Senator @TedCruz, in essence, of attempted murder.”
“I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments. If she does not… we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement.” pic.twitter.com/mbJvBOGftJ
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 29, 2021
Cruz did not just make a speech on the Senate floor. He traveled to Georgia to “stop the steal.” Last week seven Senate Democrats filed an official complaint asking for an ethics investigation into Cruz’s role. That letter details Cruz’s incitement actions.
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke said, “this is about Ted Cruz aiding and abetting an insurrection that killed 5 people including a cop and very nearly ended in the murders of members of Congress and the Vice President.”
Congressman Roy was lambasted on social media.
Chip Roy, and all of the seditious GOP owe America an apology for plunging us into insurrection chaos that THEY CAUSED with their lies about widespread election fraud.
Lies they’re STILL telling.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy embodies the GOP blame-the-victim gaslighting verbal terrorism they’ve become engulfed in: subject people to unthinkable violence and then question why they condemn the violence.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 29, 2021
GOP Rep Chip Roy, said if Dems do not handle this, the GOP will use “alternative means”@AOC was a target in an assassination attempt & threatening to use alternative means to handle this sounds like a direct threat against a sitting member of Congress https://t.co/jgNPLUtE2u
— Ariana D Michaels ????? ???? (@ArianaDMichaels) January 29, 2021
Hey Chip Roy, is this you? https://t.co/Zff5MWe6aa pic.twitter.com/SWo7cNVL17
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy issuing a straight-up threat in his letter…
— PIO’S WORLD (@cstark444) January 29, 2021
What disturbs me the most is the statement that if @AOC, doesn’t apologize to ted cruz, chip roy says “we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement”…like wtf does that even mean? Is that another threat?
— Sugar Honey Iced Tea? (@tomena_n) January 29, 2021
So Chip Roy is more offended by AOC calling out Ted Cruz for helping fuel an insurrection-which also resulted in death threats being made against her-than Marjorie Taylor Greene’s well-documented domestic terror sympathies? The @GOP needs to be burned to the ground.
— Samantha (@agentcurieuse) January 29, 2021
That letter Chip Roy sent to Speaker Pelosi should be taken as a direct threat to a fellow member of the House (“we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement…”) …
— Alisha Gutierrez (@alishagslp) January 29, 2021
Uh, “we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement” definitely sounds like a threat https://t.co/texEvYk6SL
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 29, 2021
that sounds like a threat and needs to be retracted by ole Chip Roy
— Mike Wagner (@MikeWagsVA) January 29, 2021
“Alternative means” sounds like a death threat from Chip Roy…
— DisaffectedGolpedeEstado (@Disaffectedand) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy is throwing all in with the seditionists on this one. And his mob-like threat to the speaker of the house is completely on brand. This letter doesn’t even deserve a response…
— Curtis Jefferson (@curtisjefferson) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy just sent a letter to Pelosi today that reads like an abuser’s threat.
“If you guys don’t stop telling people about the abuse, we will take ALTERNATE MEANS to shut you up! You hear me? ALTERNATE MEANS! Don’t push us, we’ve got guns and you KNOW we’ll use ’em!”
— Sharkspeare (@Sharkspeer) January 29, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
QAnon Congresswoman Boebert Bullies Shooting Survivor David Hogg in ‘Unfathomable’ Attack – It Doesn’t Go Well for Her
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Rep. Accused of Threatening AOC After He Warns of ‘Alternative Means’ to Condemn Her Remarks
- THROW HER OUT2 days ago
Vile Video of Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying ‘Pelosi Is Guilty of Treason … a Crime Punishable by Death’ Goes Viral
- WHITE SUPREMACISM IS EVIL3 days ago
Former DHS Official Says Trump Suppressed Terrorism Warnings to Protect White Supremacists
- FRAUDSTERS2 days ago
Trump Loses Another Round in Court: Judge in Fraud Case Orders Ex-Pres to Hand Over Docs, Law Firm Communications
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatened Defending Freedom May Require ‘The Price of Blood’ – Just Days Before the Election
- DOMESTIC TERRORISM2 days ago
Trump ‘Fomented’ the Capitol Insurrection — According to His Own Defense Secretary: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted for ‘Inciting Violence’ After Accusing ‘Cancel Culture Mob’ of ‘Trying to Take Me Out’