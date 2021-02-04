RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Enraged Top Dem Forces GOP Reps. to View Photo Marjorie Taylor Greene Posted Holding an AR-15 Next to ‘The Squad’
U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walked around the well of the House Thursday evening, forcing Republican members of Congress to view a threatening ad then-candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene ran on Facebook. The ad depicts Greene wielding an AR-15 assault rifle next to images of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Talib. The ad reads: “Squad’s Worst Nightmare.”
In an impassioned speech @LeaderHoyer uses this image he says @mtgreenee posted on facebook a few months ago. It depicts Greene holding an AR15 and says “sqad’s worst nightmare” it also depitcs @AOC @IlhanMN @RepPressley
Hoyer asks, what message is this supposed to send? pic.twitter.com/UQRgmUlCwX
The House tonight is debating whether or not to strip Rep. Greene of her committee assignments after multiple news reports show she has supported the assassination of top Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, personally verbally harassed and bullied a teenaged survivor of a school shooting, repeatedly promoted QAnon conspiracy lies, and more.
Hoyer, almost shouting, told Republicans the three lawmakers are their colleagues, and mentioned their first names.
“I urge my colleagues to look at that image and tell me what message you think that sends.”
“They’re not ‘The Squad’ They’re Ilhan. They are Alexandria. And they’re Rashida. They are people. They are our colleagues … this is an AR-15” — Steny Hoyer printed out one of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incendiary tweets pic.twitter.com/pXOmMtyrFs
CNN’s Manu Raju posted the image of the ad to Facebook last September:
Here’s the photo she posted: https://t.co/psgZSVV8Tw pic.twitter.com/60bXKMDacP
Here is an enlargement of that image:
‘I Reject That’: Sparks Fly on ABC After GOP Governor Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘A Little Bit Different’
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) was confronted by ABC News host Martha Raddatz on Sunday after he defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) right to hold QAnon conspiracy theories.
During an interview on ABC’s This Week, Raddatz told Hutchinson that his party seems to have already “forgotten” the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol that was incited by former President Donald Trump.
“It seems that Republicans have already searched their souls and are backing Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” Raddatz noted.
“We need to make sure we don’t tear ourselves apart as we go into the midterm elections next year,” Hutchinson argued.
Raddatz went on to point out that Greene has “long embraced conspiracy theories like QAnon [and] voiced support for executing Nancy Pelosi.”
“Is she fit to serve and should she be on the Education Committee?” the ABC host wondered.
“The people of her district elected her and that should mean a lot,” Hutchinson replied. “She going to run for reelection and she’s going to be accountable for what she said and her actions.”
“Given her history, is she fit to serve?” Raddatz pressed.
“I’m not going to answer that question,” the Republican governor remarked, “that because she believes in something that everybody else does not accept, I reject that. But she’s going to stand for reelection. I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint, a party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.”
Raddatz pushed back: “Governor, you say you shouldn’t go after someone because they think of something a little bit different. She believes in conspiracy theories, that there are pedophiles running Washington. That’s not just a little bit different.”
“I reject that,” Hutchinson shot back. “I would not vote for her. The second question is should the House of Representatives make a disciplinary call on her, I’m not going to get in the middle of that.”
Watch the video below from ABC.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted for ‘Inciting Violence’ After Accusing ‘Cancel Culture Mob’ of ‘Trying to Take Me Out’
In an apparent fundraising message U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is accusing the “Democrat mob” and the “vicious cancel culture mob” of “trying to take me out,” a highly-charged and some would say violence-tinged phrase given her repeated calls for the execution of top Democrats and her devotion to guns.
“Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account,” the conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the message, posted to Twitter, which likely will be sent to her supporters via email.
The message is drenched in Trumpisms, like “America First Patriots,” “Fake News Media,” and the false claim that “75 million people” voted for Trump.
She also says “President Trump taught us how to defend America First values,” and there are “More MAGA reinforcements on the way.” She does not specify what that means, some might see that as a thinly-veiled threat of violence after the deadly January 6 insurrection.
It closes, “Save America! Stop Socialism! Defeat the Democrats! Let’s make America Great Again!”
At no point does she deny any of the reports on her actions or statements, but she also doesn’t defend them. In short, there is no truth in her message, just like the former president’s messages.
Rep. Greene posted the message to Twitter, and in a separate tweet posted a number to text donations to.
Twitter quickly blocked the ability of her tweet to show up in search results.
David Hogg, who she viciously harassed on the streets of Washington, D.C., weighed in:
You are a millionaire DC politician that has threatened to kill elected officials, said mass shootings did not happen and harassed the survivors of mass shootings while basically implying you wanted to kill them.
You can not possibly be playing the victim here.
Others responded as well:
You’re a lunatic
“The lies” being your own past statements captured on video?
This looks suspiciously like a fundraising email
You spelled “I resign” wrong.
ma’am do you still believe hillary clinton ate a baby and wore the skin as a mask, ma’am
The Republican congresswoman from Georgia, in a rambling statement, just declared, “I am one of you.”
Her constituents should be asked, then, if, like her, they support political violence and if they are willing to go on the record supporting that.
I lied. I have something to say at 4:15. You’re a disgrace and inciting more violence. https://t.co/sdVM0VAEUP
Really @jack? @twitter has been such a nice place without insurrectionists inciting violence and hate. Time to send Ms Greene to the pasture of suspended accounts which is where she belongs. https://t.co/et08ZSsKYC
At Least Five GOP Lawmakers Tied to Extremist Groups That Stormed the Capitol
At least five Republican members of Congress have ties to extremist groups who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
Nearly 150 GOP House members backed former president Donald Trump’s false claim that fraud had cost him re-election, but some lawmakers have even closer ties to the insurgents who stormed into the halls of Congress looking to execute Democrats and Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win, reported the New York Times.
- Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) had links to the “Stop The Steal” campaign aimed at keeping Trump in office despite his election loss, and whose leader, Ali Alexander, claimed helped him organize the Capitol protest that turned violent, which the lawmaker denies.
- Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has close connections to the Three Percenter militia group, who had members take part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and other right-wing extremist groups, and has been accused of leading suspected militants through the Capitol ahead of the assault, which she had repeatedly denied.
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared alongside members of the Proud Boys extremist group that played a key role in the insurgency, and has been an outspoken promoter of Trump’s election lies.
- Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) also appeared at “Stop The Steal” events and met with members of the right-wing Oath Keepers organization, whose Arizona chapter head claims the GOP lawmaker told him a few years earlier the United States was already engaged in civil war: “[His] response to the group was just flat out: ‘We’re in it. We just haven’t started shooting at each other yet.”
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has promoted elements of the Qanon conspiracy theory that motivated many of the insurgents and has rallied alongside militia groups, and her past social media posts have shown her support for executingtop Democrats and belief in other notorious conspiracies, such as “false flag” theories about mass shootings and 9/11.
Alexander, the “Stop The Steal” leader, has also claimed that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), another advocate of Trump’s election lies, helped him plot the Capitol demonstration.
It’s not clear whether any elected officials directly assisted the attack, although some Democrats have claimed GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours ahead of the deadly demonstration or alerted militants to their position during the chaos.
Trump has been impeached by the Democratic-led House for his role in inciting the assault, and the possible support roles played by GOP officials remains under investigation.
Image via Shutterstock
