Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted for ‘Inciting Violence’ After Accusing ‘Cancel Culture Mob’ of ‘Trying to Take Me Out’
In an apparent fundraising message U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is accusing the “Democrat mob” and the “vicious cancel culture mob” of “trying to take me out,” a highly-charged and some would say violence-tinged phrase given her repeated calls for the execution of top Democrats and her devotion to guns.
“Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account,” the conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the message, posted to Twitter, which likely will be sent to her supporters via email.
The message is drenched in Trumpisms, like “America First Patriots,” “Fake News Media,” and the false claim that “75 million people” voted for Trump.
She also says “President Trump taught us how to defend America First values,” and there are “More MAGA reinforcements on the way.” She does not specify what that means, some might see that as a thinly-veiled threat of violence after the deadly January 6 insurrection.
It closes, “Save America! Stop Socialism! Defeat the Democrats! Let’s make America Great Again!”
At no point does she deny any of the reports on her actions or statements, but she also doesn’t defend them. In short, there is no truth in her message, just like the former president’s messages.
Rep. Greene posted the message to Twitter, and in a separate tweet posted a number to text donations to.
Twitter quickly blocked the ability of her tweet to show up in search results.
David Hogg, who she viciously harassed on the streets of Washington, D.C., weighed in:
You are a millionaire DC politician that has threatened to kill elected officials, said mass shootings did not happen and harassed the survivors of mass shootings while basically implying you wanted to kill them.
You can not possibly be playing the victim here.
— David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 29, 2021
Others responded as well:
You’re a lunatic
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 29, 2021
“The lies” being your own past statements captured on video?
— David Knowles (@writerknowles) January 29, 2021
This looks suspiciously like a fundraising email
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2021
You spelled “I resign” wrong.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) January 29, 2021
ma’am do you still believe hillary clinton ate a baby and wore the skin as a mask, ma’am
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 29, 2021
The Republican congresswoman from Georgia, in a rambling statement, just declared, “I am one of you.”
Her constituents should be asked, then, if, like her, they support political violence and if they are willing to go on the record supporting that.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2021
I lied. I have something to say at 4:15. You’re a disgrace and inciting more violence. https://t.co/sdVM0VAEUP
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) January 29, 2021
Really @jack? @twitter has been such a nice place without insurrectionists inciting violence and hate. Time to send Ms Greene to the pasture of suspended accounts which is where she belongs. https://t.co/et08ZSsKYC
— MazeHaze (@MazeHaze) January 29, 2021
At Least Five GOP Lawmakers Tied to Extremist Groups That Stormed the Capitol
At least five Republican members of Congress have ties to extremist groups who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
Nearly 150 GOP House members backed former president Donald Trump’s false claim that fraud had cost him re-election, but some lawmakers have even closer ties to the insurgents who stormed into the halls of Congress looking to execute Democrats and Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win, reported the New York Times.
- Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) had links to the “Stop The Steal” campaign aimed at keeping Trump in office despite his election loss, and whose leader, Ali Alexander, claimed helped him organize the Capitol protest that turned violent, which the lawmaker denies.
- Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has close connections to the Three Percenter militia group, who had members take part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and other right-wing extremist groups, and has been accused of leading suspected militants through the Capitol ahead of the assault, which she had repeatedly denied.
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared alongside members of the Proud Boys extremist group that played a key role in the insurgency, and has been an outspoken promoter of Trump’s election lies.
- Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) also appeared at “Stop The Steal” events and met with members of the right-wing Oath Keepers organization, whose Arizona chapter head claims the GOP lawmaker told him a few years earlier the United States was already engaged in civil war: “[His] response to the group was just flat out: ‘We’re in it. We just haven’t started shooting at each other yet.”
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has promoted elements of the Qanon conspiracy theory that motivated many of the insurgents and has rallied alongside militia groups, and her past social media posts have shown her support for executingtop Democrats and belief in other notorious conspiracies, such as “false flag” theories about mass shootings and 9/11.
Alexander, the “Stop The Steal” leader, has also claimed that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), another advocate of Trump’s election lies, helped him plot the Capitol demonstration.
It’s not clear whether any elected officials directly assisted the attack, although some Democrats have claimed GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours ahead of the deadly demonstration or alerted militants to their position during the chaos.
Trump has been impeached by the Democratic-led House for his role in inciting the assault, and the possible support roles played by GOP officials remains under investigation.
GOP Rep. Accused of Threatening AOC After He Warns of ‘Alternative Means’ to Condemn Her Remarks
Hard core conservative Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is being accused of threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after he sent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a letter promising to find “alternative means” to condemn remarks the New York Congresswoman made about his fellow Texas Republican, Senator Ted Cruz.
“If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” Congressman Roy said in his letter.
What was so bad that a sitting U.S. Senator had to rely on a Congressman to demand an apology?
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez seemed to accuse Senator Cruz of attempted murder – but she wasn’t wrong.
“I am happy to work with Republicans,” she said Thursday, “where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.”
Related: Texas GOP Congressman Threatens Civil War if Democrats Win Georgia Runoff Elections
Cruz is one of the instigators of the deadly January 6 insurrection, during which Trump supporters were hunting down lawmakers, and the vice president.
Rep. Roy’s letter to Speaker Pelosi says it is “completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution. I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments.”
Rep. Chip Roy tells Pelosi that @AOC “accused Senator @TedCruz, in essence, of attempted murder.”
“I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments. If she does not… we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement.” pic.twitter.com/mbJvBOGftJ
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 29, 2021
Cruz did not just make a speech on the Senate floor. He traveled to Georgia to “stop the steal.” Last week seven Senate Democrats filed an official complaint asking for an ethics investigation into Cruz’s role. That letter details Cruz’s incitement actions.
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke said, “this is about Ted Cruz aiding and abetting an insurrection that killed 5 people including a cop and very nearly ended in the murders of members of Congress and the Vice President.”
Congressman Roy was lambasted on social media.
Chip Roy, and all of the seditious GOP owe America an apology for plunging us into insurrection chaos that THEY CAUSED with their lies about widespread election fraud.
Lies they’re STILL telling.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy embodies the GOP blame-the-victim gaslighting verbal terrorism they’ve become engulfed in: subject people to unthinkable violence and then question why they condemn the violence.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 29, 2021
GOP Rep Chip Roy, said if Dems do not handle this, the GOP will use “alternative means”@AOC was a target in an assassination attempt & threatening to use alternative means to handle this sounds like a direct threat against a sitting member of Congress https://t.co/jgNPLUtE2u
— Ariana D Michaels 🏳️⚧️ 🏳️🌈 (@ArianaDMichaels) January 29, 2021
Hey Chip Roy, is this you? https://t.co/Zff5MWe6aa pic.twitter.com/SWo7cNVL17
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy issuing a straight-up threat in his letter…
— PIO’S WORLD (@cstark444) January 29, 2021
What disturbs me the most is the statement that if @AOC, doesn’t apologize to ted cruz, chip roy says “we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement”…like wtf does that even mean? Is that another threat?
— Sugar Honey Iced Tea🤎 (@tomena_n) January 29, 2021
So Chip Roy is more offended by AOC calling out Ted Cruz for helping fuel an insurrection-which also resulted in death threats being made against her-than Marjorie Taylor Greene’s well-documented domestic terror sympathies? The @GOP needs to be burned to the ground.
— Samantha (@agentcurieuse) January 29, 2021
That letter Chip Roy sent to Speaker Pelosi should be taken as a direct threat to a fellow member of the House (“we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement…”) …
— Alisha Gutierrez (@alishagslp) January 29, 2021
Uh, “we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement” definitely sounds like a threat https://t.co/texEvYk6SL
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 29, 2021
that sounds like a threat and needs to be retracted by ole Chip Roy
— Mike Wagner (@MikeWagsVA) January 29, 2021
“Alternative means” sounds like a death threat from Chip Roy…
— DisaffectedGolpedeEstado (@Disaffectedand) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy is throwing all in with the seditionists on this one. And his mob-like threat to the speaker of the house is completely on brand. This letter doesn’t even deserve a response…
— Curtis Jefferson (@curtisjefferson) January 29, 2021
Chip Roy just sent a letter to Pelosi today that reads like an abuser’s threat.
“If you guys don’t stop telling people about the abuse, we will take ALTERNATE MEANS to shut you up! You hear me? ALTERNATE MEANS! Don’t push us, we’ve got guns and you KNOW we’ll use ’em!”
— Sharkspeare (@Sharkspeer) January 29, 2021
A Congressman, a VP, a Hate Group Head, or the Wife of a SCOTUS Justice: Who Was Behind Trump’s Transgender Military Ban the Most?
It was July 26, 2017. Three and a half years ago, almost to the day, when President Donald Trump shocked the nation with a series of tweets that seemed to have come out of nowhere.
“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump’s tweets read. “Thank you.”
The Commander in Chief had just placed a total ban on transgender service members. Just like that, in the blink of an eye.
Literally every word of that statement was a lie.
President Joe Biden just a few short hours ago reversed the ban via an executive order.
Trump had not consulted with his generals or military experts. Transgender service members do not carry tremendous medical costs, nor does employing them create disruption. Even the “thank you” seemed false.
Civil rights and LGBTQ organizations sued in federal courts and won, multiple times.
But the U.S. Supreme Court, as it did so many times during his tenure, bowed to Trump and granted him the “right” to ban all transgender military service members.
Only later would Americans learn Trump made the announcement not only for purely political reasons, but at the urging of some of the far right’s and the religious right’s most powerful partisans.
Among them, anti-LGBTQ hate group head Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Less than one year later Trump would elevate him directly into the administration, to serve on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. Perkins is now the Chair of that group. Trump announced his trans ban just days after Perkins asked him for it.
Related: Longtime BFFs Mike Pence and Tony Perkins Reportedly ‘Played Leading Role’ Drafting Pentagon Ban on Transgender Service Members
Also, Ginni Thomas, the conspiracy theorist and far right lobbyist who happens to be the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She met with Trump in January of 2019, apparently in part to force him to enact the ban he had announced 18 months earlier, that was tied up in the courts.
And then-Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC), who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, reportedly took a “significant role” in pushing for the transgender military ban. (Politico reports today Meadows, now out of the White House, is so unemployable he is now forced to consider taking a job with the Trump Organization post-presidency.)
According to ThinkProgress, Arkansas megachurch pastor Ronnie Floyd, who also sat on Trump’s evangelical advisory board, along with Perkins, both “had the ear of the president and have used it to advocate against allowing transgender people to serve their country.”
Floyd actually joined other evangelical leaders at the White House two weeks beforeTrump announced the ban on Twitter last year, where they openly advocated for the president to reverse the Obama administration’s decision to let trans people serve.
There was more to Trump’s out-of-the-blue ban on transgender service personnel.
Perkins, ThinkProgress adds, “personally took credit for lobbying Trump for the ban, and admitted to knowing it was coming even though the military’s leadership did not. Perkins also contributed to a secret working group impaneled by Vice President Pence to overrule any trans-friendly recommendations made by a military study group. Documents show that the official military panel only heard testimony in favor of letting trans people serve, yet the final recommendations somehow called for the opposite.
And then there’s Vice President Mike Pence.
According to Slate in 2018, “a ‘panel of experts’ has been crafting a report, also released on Friday, designed to provide pretextual justification for Trump’s ban. According to multiple sources, Vice President Mike Pence played a leading role in the creation of this report, along with Ryan Anderson, an anti-trans activist, and Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, an anti-LGBTQ lobbying group.”
“House Republicans were planning to pass a spending bill stacked with his campaign promises, including money to build his border wall with Mexico,” Politico reported at the time. “But an internal House Republican fight over transgender troops was threatening to blow up the bill. And House GOP insiders feared they might not have the votes to pass the legislation because defense hawks wanted a ban on Pentagon-funded sex reassignment operations — something GOP leaders wouldn’t give them.”
They turned to Trump, who didn’t hesitate. In the flash of a tweet, he announced that transgender troops would be banned altogether.
In other words, he didn’t bat an eye, just made up a lie to push his agenda forward. Didn’t even think twice about the tens of thousands of lives that would be affected.
Two years later, he was still lying about the ban.
“They take massive amounts of drugs,” Trump told a UK news outlet about transgender people, which is a lie, “they have to — and, also you’re not allowed to take drugs in the military, and they have to after the operation.”
Those “drugs,” as NBC News reported when Trump made the offensive remarks, are prescription medication, and “the military does not prohibit service members from using prescription drugs — including hormones.”
HRC posted this video at the time:
The total cost of extending medical care to trans service members would make up a fraction of 1% of the total health care budget of the military.
It’s deeply disturbing @realDonaldTrump used his time on foreign soil to peddle lies about the brave trans people serving in uniform. pic.twitter.com/ryY2xZRB5v
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 5, 2019
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
