Betsy DeVos Quits Over Trump’s ‘Rhetoric’ 13 Days Before President’s Term Ends (Updated)
Betsy DeVos, the highly controversial anti-public schools Education Secretary, has resigned with barely 13 days left before President Donald Trump’s term ends. DeVos cited Trump’s “rhetoric” as the “inflection point” that led to her decision to quit, according to a late-breaking story in the Wall Street Journal.
“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” DeVos reportedly said in her letter of resignation, according to WSJ’s Rebecca Ballhaus.
“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” DeVos wrote in her letter.
“Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”
“Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us,” she concluded.
DeVos is the second Trump Cabinet Secretary to resign over Trump’s inciting a Capitol Hill coup attempt. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned earlier Thursday.
DeVos leaves a wake of destruction of America’s public schools system, a massive increase in federal spending on private schools, including religious schools, and America’s minority students far worse off because of her intentional, targeted attacks.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Secretary Chao Quits in Protest – Rather Than Stay to Support 25th Amendment Removal: Read Full Letter
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has just resigned in protest against the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which President Donald Trump incited.
In her letter to DOT colleagues, Chao says the insurrection “has deeply troubled me in a way that I cannot set aside.”
Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was rumored to be thinking of resigning Wednesday. Other rumors said McConnell was desperately attempting to get White House officials to stay at least until Thursday.
Read her full letter here:
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t
— Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Lawyer Who Assisted Trump in Call to Overturn Georgia Election Quits Law Firm – Cites ‘Massive Pressure Campaign’
Cleta Mitchell, a conservative attorney and activist who assisted President Donald Trump during his call to the Georgia Secretary of State during which he tried to overturn the results of the election has resigned from Foley & Lardner, the prestigious “white shoe” law firm at which she was a partner.
In a letter to clients Mitchell claimed there had been “a massive pressure campaign in the last several days mounted by leftist groups via social media and other means against me, my law firm, and clients of the law firm, because of my personal involvement with President Trump, his campaign and the White House,” the Washington Examiner reports.
Mitchell has a long history of working against LGBTQ people, Democrats, and of working to gin up false claims of voter fraud, which often are attempts to disenfranchise minority groups. Ironically, Mitchell appeared at the White House alongside President Trump (photo) last August to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote – something her activism works to block.
She is the Chairperson of the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), which Reuters reports said was part of a group “determined to push back on what she called a ‘very well-planned-out assault’ by Democrats and progressives to manipulate the system by attempting to change the rules on counting ballots after Election Day,” which is false.
Foley & Lardner, ranked 59th among U.S. law firms, distanced itself from Mitchell after news broke of her involvement with Trump’s possibly illegal phone call.
“We are aware of, and are concerned by, Ms. Mitchell’s participation in the January 2 conference call and are working to understand her involvement more thoroughly,” the firm said in a statement Monday.
By Tuesday she was gone from Foley & Lardner, which even scrubbed her bio from its online directory.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Top Trump White House Communications Official Quits
President Donald Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications, Alyssa Farah, resigned Thursday. Her resignation is effective Friday.
Farah is a top White House official, and worked for President Trump for three and a half years. She was Trump’s third Director of Strategic Communications. Hope Hicks was his first, followed for a short time by Mercedes Schlapp.
She is not leaving to start a job with another employer, but will start her own communications firm. It’s unclear why Farah is leaving now, rather than wait until the ends of Trump’s term.
The Washington Post reports Farah served as Trump’s Communications Director, technically a different job than Director of Strategic Communications, although there is a lot of overlap in the Trump administration. She would have been his eighth Communications Director. Hope Hicks literally poerformed both jobs at one point.
Farah is the highest level top Trump aide to exit since he lost the election. Staffers have been threatened with firings if they are caught job hunting outside the White House.
