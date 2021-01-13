IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
AOC Decimates Republicans Too Afraid to Impeach: You ‘Rode the Wave of This Violent Rhetoric’
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blasting her House Republican colleagues who privately say they support impeaching President Donald Trump, but are too afraid to do so.
Responding to a tweet from Politico’s chief political correspondent that says some Republicans want to impeach but are getting death threats, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “I get it, but some of us just spent the last 2 years taking stances that have led to repeated attempts on our lives – for demanding guaranteed healthcare, immigrant justice, etc.”
“Sorry if this lacks empathy, but it’s a privilege if this is their first time. They can do one vote.”
“Many of them,” she continued, referring to GOP lawmakers, “rode the wave of this violent rhetoric, or at the very least sat idly by it. Now is our chance to stop it.”
“This is what we are sent to Congress to do – the tough stuff. All the easy choices are taken. If any GOP need advice on how to deal with it, they can call me.”
She wasn’t quite done.
AOC also responded to a video of her blasting any Republican who supports the Confederacy or even hesitates for a second to denounce it, telling them: “maybe you should resign.”
To some of my colleagues who clearly need the reminder: the Confederacy were traitors to our democracy and white supremacists will never win. 🌞
If any of you has trouble with that, maybe you should resign because you’re not ready to run an ant farm, let alone serve in Congress. https://t.co/fiQIVobZNv
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2021
Outraged, she says in the video that the rioters “flew the Confederate flag for the first time in American history. It didn’t even make it in during the Civil War.”
“And there were Members [of Congress} cheering them on,” she reveals. “You had a Member of Congress, from Colorado, saying, ‘my people are outside.'”
To every Member of Congress who voted to overturn the election, AOC said, “If you so much – if any member of Congress so much as stutters to say that the Confederacy were traitors to the United States, that the Confederacy is a legion of white supremacistrs, if you so much as stutter to ssay that, turn in your pin and get out.”
Watch:
.@AOC: If any member of Congress so much as stutters to say that the Confederacy were traitors to the United States, turn in your pin and get out. pic.twitter.com/zAibdHmYAq
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 13, 2021
Related –
‘Reconnaissance Tours’ and ‘Inside Assistance’: Some Dems Say Other Members of Congress May Have Aided Insurrectionists
