IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
McConnell Now Privately Saying He Is Pleased Trump Is Being Impeached – But Refuses to Call Senate Back for Vote: NYT
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately saying he supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump, whom he blames for the loss of GOP control of the Senate.
McConnell, who will become Minority Leader next week, “has told associates he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party,” The New York Times reports.
But McConnell refuses to take up the House Article of Impeachment, which is fully expected to pass Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. Democrats in both chambers are demanding Trump be removed from office immediately, after he incited a deadly insurrection. McConnell has steadfastly refused to call the Senate back in to session before its scheduled January 19 return.
It is, however, the first time McConnell has privately signaled support for any action against President Trump. The Kentucky Republican lawmaker has locked his political fortunes to Trump.
McConnell also support censure of Trump, something Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refuses to consider, saying impeachment is the only recourse.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
