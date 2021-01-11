IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
Watch: Trump Is ‘Clear and Present Danger’ and ‘Will Be Impeached’ in Vote Wednesday or Thursday Says Top House Dem
Powerful House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) says he expects President Donald Trump “will be impeached” and the vote to impeach will be held Wednesday or Thursday.
“I expect that he will be impeached. He will be the first president in history to be impeached twice,” McGovern told CNN. “What this president did was unconscionable and he needs to be held to account.”
Rep. Jim McGovern: “What this president did is unconscionable, and he needs to be held to account.”pic.twitter.com/vZFGIP8HZM
— The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2021
Calling Trump “a clear and present danger to this country,” Chairman McGovern called Trump’s words “disgusting,” and said, “I think the American people would rest better if by the time the sun sets today he were no longer in office.”
Rep. Jim McGovern: “This is the beginning of Donald Trump’s last week in office.” pic.twitter.com/MernU2mmjZ
— The Hill (@thehill) January 11, 2021
Democrats are formally introducing one Article of Impeachment today, charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
Democrats to Begin Process of Impeaching Trump for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’ Monday (Text)
House Democrats are moving forward with plans to impeach President Donald Trump, and will begin the official process Monday, NBC News reports. Several Democratic Members of Congress have circulated different sets of Articles of Impeachment but as of Friday afternoon the draft that appears to be supported by leadership consists of just one article: “Incitement of Insurrection.”
The four-page article, which is to be presented before the full House on Monday, says Trump “will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law.”
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed, “Congress will now be introducing articles of impeachment on Monday.”
CNN’s Manu Raju has posted the full text, which was drafted by Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, and Jamie Raskin.
Latest draft of the articles of impeachment that will be formally introduced on Monday includes one article: “incitement of insurrection.” Reps. Cicilline, Lieu and Raskin are taking the lead pic.twitter.com/DUaVALWgzM
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 8, 2021
Five hours ago Congressman Lieu said there were already 130 co-sponsors.
The Articles of Impeachment, drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin and me now has 130 cosponsors. We specifically drafted the Articles with a goal of gaining GOP support. We urge Republicans to join us. This is not partisan, it’s about America.#fridaymorning update https://t.co/J6T83izB1a
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 8, 2021
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
Look: While They Were in Lockdown During the Insurrection Democrats Drafted New Articles of Impeachment
While they were hunkered down, some in gas masks as armed and violent pro-Trump insurrectionists overtook the U.S. Capitol, Democratic lawmakers decided to draft new articles to impeach President Donald Trump again.
“Articles of impeachment have already been drafted and are ready for introduction. They were prepared and finalized by [Ilhan Omar] while she was extracted in a secure location, and members are signing on,” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday afternoon.
“If the 25th amendment is not invoked today, Congress must reconvene immediately for impeachment and removal proceedings,” she also said, adding, “we do not have the luxury of time.”
Articles of impeachment have already been drafted and are ready for introduction. They were prepared and finalized by @IlhanMN while she was extracted in a secure location, and members are signing on. pic.twitter.com/FJCpmp64OV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021
In addition to Rep. Omar, the original sponsor, and AOC, there are at least another 11 Democratic Members of Congress who are official co-sponsors. Among them are Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, Al Green, Hank Johnson, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Vicente Gonzalez, Jamal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Veronica Escobar, and Cori Bush.
“I invite you to join me in introducing a resolution to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors,” an attached “Dear Colleague” letter reads. “Once again, Trump has violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
“Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy, and our national security remain in danger. Congress must take immediate action to keep the people of this country safe and set a precedent that such behavior cannot be tolerated.”
Take a look:
You can see further here. Either way, we do not have the luxury of time. https://t.co/E1yHqMHf7W
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
‘Obstruction of Justice as a Way of Life’: 7 Stunning Details From New Report About John Bolton’s Bombshell Book
Though the Trump administration is making a show of trying to stop it, former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book is already making waves.
The New York Times, which received an advance copy of the book before its official publication next week, published a report on Wednesday laying out some of its key revelations.
While Bolton himself is in many ways a duplicitous and untrustworthy figure, his allegations about President Donald Trump are worth taking seriously. We’ve already seen that much of what is going on behind closed doors is nefarious and detrimental to the country — and a person with Bolton’s access would likely know many of the White House’s darkest secrets.
Here are 7 stunning details from the report:
1. Bolton confirms that Trump’s infamous Ukraine quid pro quo was explicit
The book confirms House testimony that Mr. Bolton was wary all along of the president’s actions with regard to Ukraine and that Mr. Trump explicitly linked the security aid to investigations involving Mr. Biden and Hillary Clinton. On Aug. 20, Mr. Bolton writes, Mr. Trump “said he wasn’t in favor of sending them anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over.” Mr. Bolton writes that he, Mr. Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper tried eight to 10 times to get Mr. Trump to release the aid.
2. Bolton says that similar incidents occurred with Turkey and China
“The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton wrote.
He blames the Democrats for impeaching Trump on grounds that were far too narrow and solely focused on Ukraine, but this complaint is deeply ironic given Bolton’s refusal to testify.
3. Trump tried to get China to help him win re-election, the book claims
Bolton wrote that “the president overtly linked policy to his own political fortunes as he asked [Chinese President] Xi to buy a lot of American agricultural products to help him win farm states in this year’s election. Mr. Trump, he writes, was ‘pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.’”
4. Trump reportedly did not know Britain is a nuclear power
This is a basic fact about world politics, and yet the president seems to have no clue what’s going on.
5. Trump reportedly asked if Finland is a part of Russia
The report doesn’t say who Trump asked. Hopefully, it wasn’t the Finns. Or the Russians.
6. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly dismissed Trump’s overtures to North Korea as useless
A month later, Mr. Bolton writes, Mr. Pompeo dismissed the president’s North Korea diplomacy, declaring that there was “zero probability of success.”
7. Bolton says he reported cases of Trump’s potential abuses of power to Attorney General Bill Barr
It’s not clear if anything ever came of these reports.
Trending
- 'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'2 days ago
Woman Trampled to Death During Capitol Riots Carried a “Don’t Tread on Me” Flag
- News3 days ago
Watch: Lindsey Graham Requires Police Protection While Being Harassed and Accosted by MAGAites at DC Airport
- LOL3 days ago
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Feces on the Wall, Hostage Taking, Cop Crushing: Trump’s Capitol Riot Was Worse Than First Realized
- 'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION2 days ago
Video Shows 5 Trump Allies Lying About Their Past Support of His Election Overturn & Coup Attempts
- 'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'2 days ago
Incoming GOP Rep. Says “Hitler Was Right” in Speech at U.S. Capitol
- News2 days ago
Is Rudy Giuliani Quietly Scrubbing Top Trump Officials and Supporters from His Twitter Following List?
- 'MAYBE DON’T ADVERTISE THAT!'1 day ago
AOC Smacks Down Sarah Sanders for Complaining She’s Lost 50,000 Followers After Twitter Expels Pro-Trump ‘Neo-Nazis’