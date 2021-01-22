RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Biden Vows to Confront Domestic Violent Extremism – Orders DNI, FBI, DHS to Conduct Comprehensive Threat Assessment
On its second full day in office the Biden administration is vowing to confront the “serious and growing national security threat” of domestic violent extremism, in the wake of the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, incited by President Donald Trump and his allies.
President Joe Biden has ordered the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to task the FBI and Dept. of Homeland Security with conducting a joint comprehensive threat assessment on domestic violence extremism (DV), White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday afternoon.
“The January 6 assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: the rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat,” Psaki said, promising the administration “will confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve” by “developing policies and strategies based on facts on objective and rigorous analysis.”
The Biden administration wants “fact based analysis, upon which we can shape policy,” Psaki said.
She also promised the National Security Council will “focus on countering domestic violent extremism,” and said the administration will “focus on addressing evolving threats, radicalization, the role of social media, opportunities to improve information sharing, operational responses, and more.”
In 2009, during the Obama administration a senior analyst for domestic terrorism at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security authored a report that warned of the threat of right wing extremist domestic violence. Outraged Republicans forced then-DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano to scrap the report. In a 2017 op-ed he wrote that white nationalists have become even more emboldened as a result.
Watch Press Secretary Jen Psaki announce the Biden initiative to combat domestic violent extremism:
JUST IN: Pres. Biden asks Director of National Intelligence to prepare “comprehensive threat assessment,” in coordination with FBI and DHS, on domestic violent extremism following deadly Capitol siege, press sec. Jen Psaki says. https://t.co/g8lOCVhvFm pic.twitter.com/V4CMBQRrty
— ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
A Massachusetts woman who is a director of the anti-LGBTQ Super Happy Fun America, known for its “Straight Pride” march in Boston, says she helped the far right group organize busses to carry hundreds of Trump supporters to last Wednesday’s Capitol Hill insurrection that quickly turned violent and deadly.
“Sue Ianni said she doesn’t understand why those who attended Wednesday’s protest in Washington, D.C., that resulted in violent clashes inside the U.S. Capitol are being called ‘domestic terrorists,'” reports MetroWest Daily News. “Ianni organized 11 buses to ride down to D.C. for the protest. She is concerned she, and all Trump supporters, are targets of retribution.”
The number of busses seems very fluid, with AFP reporting Super Fun Happy America “chartered six buses carrying about 300 protesters for the demonstration in the US capital.”
The group has proudly been advertising their trip to D.C.
SHFA will be in DC once again on January 6th to get wild
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) December 29, 2020
Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC. See you there! pic.twitter.com/66ktWpwZKL
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) January 6, 2021
Five people, including a police officer, died, countless others were injured, and President Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for inciting insurrection this week as a result of the domestic terror attack.
“Ianni said she is one of the organization’s directors, and falsely described Super Happy Fun America as ‘a civil-rights organization that peacefully protests the leftist cabal taking over this country.'”
Super Happy Fun America’s leaders have described straight Americans as “an oppressed majority.” The Daily Beast last year reported one of the “straight pride” group’s leaders has been linked to a white-nationalist hate group, has been called a front for the far-right group Resist Marxism, and “has endorsed the far-right ‘helicopter’ meme, which calls for liberals to be thrown from helicopters as in Augusto Pinochet’s Chile.”
Meanwhile, Ianni is claiming Super Happy Fun America was merely “expressing our First Amendment rights to protest an illegal election,” and the thousands of pro-Trump extremists, many of whom illegally breached the walls of the Capitol, were “very moving, very inspiring,” and “what America is all about.”
Getty Images published this photo purportedly of Ianni at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Ianni refused to tell MetroWest if she was one of those who illegally breached the Capitol building.
Massachusetts based Trump supporters and insurrectionists Mark Sahady, Brandon Navom and Suzanne Ianni on their way to the Capitol and then inside the capitol. Pretty easy one here.
You might know Mark Sahady from organizing the bigoted Straight Pride Parade last year in Boston pic.twitter.com/zmkV6zBzeF
— Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) January 9, 2021
Ianni says they will never stop fighting.
“We will fight tooth and nail,” she told AFP. “This isn’t over just if Biden gets inaugurated, if that happens. We’ll never stop fighting. And Trump will be our president for the next four years, no matter who they inaugurate.”
“The media is portraying us as a bunch of domestic terrorists,” Ianni told MetroWest, and “showing the same video clips over and over. What you’re not seeing is a bunch of people walking around. It’s our right to this government, and the Capitol police waved them in.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Out-and-Out Communists’: Fox & Friends Host Has a Fit Over Joe Biden’s ‘Centrist’ Label
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday called the Democratic Party “out-and-out communists” after The New York Times noted that President-elect Joe Biden has picked a “centrist” cabinet to lead his government.
Campos-Duffy began the segment by defending President Donald Trump’s delay in signing a bill that provides money to keep the government running and to help with COVID-19 relief.
“Nothing good happens with bills when you’re up against deadlines like this,” she opined. “You’re saying, if you want your measly $600 of crumbs, you’ve got to pass all these other special interest projects that Nancy Pelosi loves. All these stupid foreign policy programs that are about gender, you know, relief and all these other things that are in there.”
According to Duffy, “most common sense Americans” are on Trump’s side.
Fox News co-host Will Cain took issue with The New York Times, which published a report that claims Biden “leans centrist” with his cabinet picks and governing philosophy.
“Our political future, our country’s future is not going to look like it did 10, 15, 20 years ago,” he insisted. “Simply returning to the Joe Biden of 2010 and the Paul Ryan or Mitt Romney Republican Party of 2012 and calling things centrist isn’t going to work. It quite simply isn’t going to exist in 2022, in 2021.”
“Business as usual is over,” Cain said. “Donald Trump has scrambled that idea. Joe Biden will not, cannot be who he was — what was it — six years ago, eight years ago. We’re now headed into a new America.”
Campos-Duffy argued that the Times had failed to recognize “just how much the Democrat [sic] Party has changed.”
“There is a very powerful and growing wing of radicals,” she asserted. “I would challenge you to say they’re not even socialists, many of them are out-and-out communists on the left.”
“There is a reason why he picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate because she is actually the most left-wing senator that the Democrats have,” Campos-Duffy added. “There was clearly a need to make a bridge to that left-wing radical side.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Is a Political Cult’: Jonestown Survivor Sees Parallels Between Trump and Cult Leader Jim Jones
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) survived the Jonestown massacre, and she’s finally ready to admit that President Donald Trump leads a cult like the one that nearly killed her.
The California Democrat was shot five times by cult followers and played dead to survive the 1978 massacre in Guyana, where she and her boss Rep. Leo Ryan, who was killed, had gone to investigate, and as recently as two years ago she was unwilling to compare Trump to cult leader Jim Jones, reported The Daily Beast.
“I recoiled from the question,” she said. “I wasn’t prepared to think this was a parallel. Now, four years into this nightmare of melodrama and manipulation, the parallels are pretty clear.”
Trump dominates the Republican Party, and even the powerful Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is forced to go along with his lies, and Speier said the dynamic is clearly similar to the Peoples Temple, where followers feared they would be cast out for challenging Jones.
“Community had become their family,” Speier said, “and like the 70 percent of Republicans today who think the election was filled with fraud, those that had some sense of independence couldn’t express it. Once you get deep into something like this, even if you know it’s not right, you stay there, you’re transfixed.”
Jones persuaded his followers to turn over their assets to him, which created pressure on others to do the same, and Speier compared that to Trump raising $200 million since losing re-election.
“If you’re a true believer, you will show your allegiance, your faith, by providing your world possessions to the family,” Speier said.
“He’s created a cult of personality — and as hard as it is for me to say, he exudes charisma and people want to follow him,” she added. “When you see the Proud Boys on the street knifing people and inciting violence, it’s a little chilling. This is a political cult. The other is a religious cult.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Calls Grow for Expulsion of ‘Insurrectionist’ and ‘Enemy of Democracy’ Josh Hawley After He Roadblocks Biden DHS Pick
- TICK TOCK2 days ago
‘Counting Down the Minutes’ NY Attorney General Warned on Trump’s ‘Corruption’ as Soon as He Issued 143 Pardons
- News2 days ago
Trump Issues One More Pardon From Mar-a-Lago, With Just Minutes to Spare – to Ex Husband of Fox News Host
- RACISTS2 days ago
‘The Terror Hotspots Were Trump Rallies’: Former WH Aide Stephen Miller Slammed After Attacking Biden on Twitter
- News2 days ago
Fox News Upset Over Biden’s Denouncement of White Supremacy – Because It Might Offend Trump Voters
- 'SENATORS SHOULD BE COMPETENT'1 day ago
AOC Smacks Down Ted Cruz After He Says Paris Climate Agreement Is About the ‘Citizens of Paris’
- News3 days ago
Trump Grants Over 140 Pardons and Commutations – Who’s on the List Just as Notable as Who Is Not (Complete List)
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
Trump Mocked After WSJ Reports He Wants to Start a New ‘Patriot Party’ – The Original Was Linked to the Black Panthers