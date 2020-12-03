‘Two-Bit Con’ Ivanka Trump Slammed for Trying to Equate Herself With Former Presidents: ‘Off the Charts Entitlement’

First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump is once again rankling Americans as she continues to try to elevate herself by proximity to power.

Remember, for example, how the then 35-year old angered world leaders and American citizens alike by attending the 2017 G20 Summit, even sitting in for her father, the President of the United States, and trying to hobnob with the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China President Xi Jinping, and Christine Lagarde, the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

This is Ivanka Trump, an unelected real estate executive, sitting between British PM Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Xinping. pic.twitter.com/Vld4skaSBS — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 8, 2017

Or, last year, when she, for no reason, took what The Guardian called “a prominent role in meetings with the G20 and Kim Jong-un.”

On Saturday, the French government released a video from the G20 summit in Osaka that showed Ivanka awkwardly interjecting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister, Theresa May, Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau and IMF director Christine Lagarde, whose icy expression spoke volumes. During the summit, Ivanka was also included in photographs of a group of leaders.

The First Daughter, who is not an elected official and has no prior government experience or expertise, is at it again.

Thursday morning news broke that former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have agreed to appear in person and be filmed taking the coronavirus vaccine, an important attempt to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and a historic effort to convince as many Americans as possible to also take it.

Ivanka Trump decided to once again elevate and equate herself with the three world leaders.

I applaud these pronouncements to help assure the public that the vaccine is safe and effective. My offer holds to do the same. https://t.co/CXswL8eaWg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 3, 2020

It’s not going well for her.

This is so ridiculous but telling that @IvankaTrump puts herself in the same class as Obama, Bush, and Clinton. https://t.co/RUv1NfGp68 — Nina Warner (@NinaWar13079067) December 3, 2020

Imagine being an unelected official only appointed through nepotism and putting yourself on the level of 3 two-term former Presidents. https://t.co/EiGLmfUkXm — Austin Crann (@aacrann) December 3, 2020

I often think of @IvankaTrump when my thoughts turn to former Presidents. https://t.co/M19k8mC2hP — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 3, 2020

Off the charts entitlement from this unelected presidential “advisor” who’s trying to insert herself in the company of former presidents. No worries, Vanky…when it comes to helping themselves, we know the Trump family will always be first in line. https://t.co/z2VH0ZuiCe — Shelly (@TexHellCat) December 3, 2020

This one thinking she’s as important a figure as former Presidents of the United States. https://t.co/rt54MuanRB — Christmas Cyn the City (@sindonne) December 3, 2020

Nepotism Barbie thinks that she’s still relevant. https://t.co/bpZmPzZ1r2 — *you’re (@RKJ65) December 3, 2020

lol @ putting herself on the same level as former Presidents. https://t.co/r6I9Rc3xcX — G. 😷 (@GuilleCummings) December 3, 2020