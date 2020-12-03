Connect with us

'NEPOTISM BARBIE'

‘Two-Bit Con’ Ivanka Trump Slammed for Trying to Equate Herself With Former Presidents: ‘Off the Charts Entitlement’

Published

on

First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump is once again rankling Americans as she continues to try to elevate herself by proximity to power.

Remember, for example, how the then 35-year old angered world leaders and American citizens alike by attending the 2017  G20 Summit, even sitting in for her father, the President of the United States, and trying to hobnob with the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China President Xi Jinping, and Christine Lagarde, the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

Or, last year, when she, for no reason, took what The Guardian called “a prominent role in meetings with the G20 and Kim Jong-un.”

On Saturday, the French government released a video from the G20 summit in Osaka that showed Ivanka awkwardly interjecting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister, Theresa May, Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau and IMF director Christine Lagarde, whose icy expression spoke volumes. During the summit, Ivanka was also included in photographs of a group of leaders.

The First Daughter, who is not an elected official and has no prior government experience or expertise, is at it again.

Thursday morning news broke that former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have agreed to appear in person and be filmed taking the coronavirus vaccine, an important attempt to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and a historic effort to convince as many Americans as possible to also take it.

Ivanka Trump decided to once again elevate and equate herself with the three world leaders.

It’s not going well for her.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.