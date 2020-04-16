Connect with us

‘Big Marie Antoinette Energy’: Ivanka Trump Trounced for Traveling to NJ After Urging Americans to ‘Please Stay Home’

‘Please Please Stay at Home’ Ivanka Trump Pleaded – Then She and Her Family Traveled to NJ in Violation of Federal Guidelines

First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, also a Senior Advisor to the President, traveled from Washington, D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier this month, “to celebrate the first night of Passover,” The New York Times reports.

Along with Mr. and Mrs. Kushner were their three children, an untold number of Secret Service agents, and whatever drivers and private plane pilots and attendants transporting them from their D.C. home, where a stay-at-home order in in place city-wide. It is unknown if any maids, cooks, or other assistants were present to assist the family.

“Ms. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining,” The Times notes.

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” the First Daughter said on Twitter in this video she posted urging everyone to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 30,000 people in the United States. “Each and every one of us plays a role.”

“We’re all in this together,” she has also said.

The Times adds the Kushners traveled, “even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom.”

Jared Kushner later traveled back to the White House.

Many are outraged.

Law Professor and former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:

NY Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie:

CNN Political Analyst Joe Lockhart:

Former Obama White House Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu:

Actor, Director, Producer Ken Olin:

Former NSC spokesman for President Barack Obama:

Writer at The New Yorker Lauren Collins:

 

