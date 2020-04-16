ARROGANCE
‘Big Marie Antoinette Energy’: Ivanka Trump Trounced for Traveling to NJ After Urging Americans to ‘Please Stay Home’
‘Please Please Stay at Home’ Ivanka Trump Pleaded – Then She and Her Family Traveled to NJ in Violation of Federal Guidelines
First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, also a Senior Advisor to the President, traveled from Washington, D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier this month, “to celebrate the first night of Passover,” The New York Times reports.
Along with Mr. and Mrs. Kushner were their three children, an untold number of Secret Service agents, and whatever drivers and private plane pilots and attendants transporting them from their D.C. home, where a stay-at-home order in in place city-wide. It is unknown if any maids, cooks, or other assistants were present to assist the family.
“Ms. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining,” The Times notes.
“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” the First Daughter said on Twitter in this video she posted urging everyone to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 30,000 people in the United States. “Each and every one of us plays a role.”
In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before.
In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together. 💛
[Part 1] pic.twitter.com/iYzMunLJyO
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2020
“We’re all in this together,” she has also said.
The Times adds the Kushners traveled, “even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom.”
Jared Kushner later traveled back to the White House.
Many are outraged.
Law Professor and former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:
“Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey”
She couldn’t give a sh–https://t.co/fYCfzVJiBK
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 16, 2020
NY Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie:
big marie antoinette energy https://t.co/zsGsP5FY5E
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 16, 2020
CNN Political Analyst Joe Lockhart:
There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and it’s only the rest of us that have to follow the rules. https://t.co/V2qmLYexMN
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 16, 2020
Former Obama White House Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu:
Used personal email account for govt business
Got security clearance over staff objections
Obtained trademark approvals from China in conflict of interest
Doesn’t follow #Covid19 guidelines that she encourages others to followhttps://t.co/qKhvjxpyqk
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 16, 2020
Actor, Director, Producer Ken Olin:
The First Family simply cannot comprehend the concept of service. They only understand what it means to be served. And that’s what they expect. https://t.co/m0CWN1QADK
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 16, 2020
Former NSC spokesman for President Barack Obama:
Princess @IvankaTrump: do as I say not as I do. https://t.co/s4tci5HvC8
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 16, 2020
Writer at The New Yorker Lauren Collins:
I’m sure she cooked her own meal, made her own bed, drove her own car, cleaned her own toilet, and endangered absolutely no one in doing this https://t.co/AnvB9AzSSb
— Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) April 16, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- MOCKING DEMOCRACY1 day ago
Kentucky Republicans Celebrate After Making It More Difficult for People to Vote During Coronavirus Crisis
- HOW IS THIS FOR REAL?3 days ago
‘Rage Against The Poor’: Americans Mock Trump’s New ‘Council to Reopen America Panel’
- NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES2 days ago
Watch: CNN Reporter Tells Trump ‘That Is Not True – Who Told You That?’ When He Declares ‘Total Authority’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors
- JUST THE FACTS3 days ago
‘Here Are the Facts’: Pete Williams Destroys Trump’s Claim–Says Only States, Not the Feds, Can Open or Close Businesses
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
‘My First Calling Is to My Savior’: Pompeo Brags He Is Using Role of Secretary of State to Evangelize World Leaders
- GRIFTERS2 days ago
Mnuchin’s Treasury Dept. Is Letting Banks Seize Coronavirus Relief Checks Up to Full $1200 to Pay Off Debts
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY1 day ago
‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response