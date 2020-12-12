'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION'
Pelosi Could Use the 14th Amendment to Avoid Seating GOP Candidates Who Support Trump’s Election Steal
Progressives are pushing for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to avoid seating any Republican House members who have publicly supported President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election from Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden.
That’s because Section 3 of the 14th Amendment literally says that anyone who has tried to rebel against the Constitution after having pledged to protect it can’t hold political office. This would include any GOP House members who signed onto an amicus brief supporting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bogus Supreme Court case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, so that Trump can steal a democratically decided election.
The Section reads: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. ”
Democratic New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell wrote in a tweet, “The text of the 14th Amendment expressly forbids Members of Congress from engaging in rebellion against the United States. Trying to overturn a democratic election and install a dictator seems like a pretty clear example of that.”
Today I’m calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020
Twitter users seem to like the idea:
This seems to be the only remedy that will have any teeth. As of right now, Republicans are so deluded in falsehoods, brimming with such animosity at loss, that they'd entertain overturning this election.
ENOUGH OF THE GAMES. Make them pay for this travesty. Society is dying. pic.twitter.com/g6YkT8HL0g
— 🌐 Agent K ➖🕵️♂️ 🔎 👁️ 💬 📡 ⏱️ 🎯 ⚖️ ➖ 🌊 (@gary_kline) December 11, 2020
There is a logical corollary here: How does Congress seat Republicans who themselves claim by inference that their own elections in the swing states were illegitimate?
— Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) December 11, 2020
A ballot cannot be BOTH illegitimate at the top AND legitimate at the bottom. How do the Repugnicans plan to square that circle?
— KatrinkaC (@katriotic) December 11, 2020
The dems need to do something. Im not a lawyer so I cant say how or what they could do but that is blatantly sticking their middle fingers in their constituents faces for their own benefit. This shit needs to stop.
— Tired In AZ 🌊🌊🌊🌊#resist (@TiredAz) December 11, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION'
Watch: Congressman Who Quit GOP Over Trump Stands on House Floor ‘As an American’ and Says ‘It Is Our Duty to Impeach’
“Impeachment is not about…criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written.”
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) stood on the House floor Wednesday afternoon and told his fellow members of Congress it is their “duty to impeach” President Donald Trump. Amash, originally a Republican who declared himself an independent, leaving the GOP because of Trump, was the only Republican lawmaker to ever support Trump’s impeachment.
During Wednesday’s impeachment debate, he again made his position clear.
“I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the people,” Rep. Amash said. “Impeachment is not about policy disagreements or ineffective governance, nor is it about criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written.”
“Impeachment is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency, and ensuring that executive power is directed toward propewr ends in accordance with the law.”
“We in the House are emowered to charge impeachable conduct,” Amash continued. “The Constitution describes such conduct as high crimes and misdemeanors, because it pertains to high office, and relates to the misuse of that office.”
Watch:
Justin Amash, who left the GOP after becoming the first Republican to back impeachment: “I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law and the rights of the people.” https://t.co/QTVelgw30s pic.twitter.com/U8m0JmQoj1
— ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2019
Trending
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER3 days ago
Experts Mock Trump for Only Being Able to Get a ‘Disgraced White Supremacist’ Attorney for ‘Crazy’ SCOTUS Case
- AMERICAN FASCISM3 days ago
The GOP Is an ‘Organized Conspiracy’ That Exists for ‘No Purpose Other Than Power’ Says Steve Schmidt
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
GOP Lawmaker Who Said There Was a ‘Political Agenda’ Behind COVID Coverage Now Prays for a ‘Miracle’ From His ICU Bed
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Kayleigh McEnany: ‘God Had Planned for Me’ to Be Trump’s White House Press Secretary
- OPINION1 day ago
Meltdown: Trump’s Friday Morning Twisted Tweetstorm
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
GOP Lawmaker Tested COVID Positive Twice – That Didn’t Stop Him From Going to Work in the Statehouse, Even Maskless
- FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES3 days ago
Giuliani Says He Was Treated by Trump’s Physician and Received Same COVID Cocktail as the President – How?
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
‘Fox & Friends’ Goes Ballistic Over ‘Biased’ YouTube Banning Videos Promoting Election Fraud Lies