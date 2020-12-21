Exposed: The 7 Most Shocking Things In the 5,593 Page Stimulus Bill

On Monday, congressional leaders finally unveiled the text of the coronavirus stimulus package.

The bill is 5,593 pages, meaning it is basically impossible for any member of Congress to read the legislation prior to voting on it this evening.

“Let’s say the vote is at 8 pm in the House, lawmakers could technically read the Covid relief/omnibus bill at a rough rate of about 4 seconds per page,” HuffPost correspondent Tara Golshan reported. “Basically read Infinite Jest five times over and then some in six hours.”

Here are seven shocking facts about the legislation that have been discovered so far.

Five pages on reincarnation

Beginning on page 5099 of the bill PDF file, the bill spends five pages laying out the process for determining who will be recognized as the next reincarnation of the Dalia Lama.

The language on reincarnation was spotted by Lisa Desjardins of PBS news.

Filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will be more difficult.

Unemployed workers seeking PUA will have to provide documentation within 21 days.

David Dayen, the executive editor of The Prospect, says the new rule is “an effective tax on people’s time.

This is what I was afraid of. Like much of the year, the relief comes with unnecessary administrative burdens, an effective tax on people's time. https://t.co/QImPv75NMD — David Dayen (@ddayen) December 21, 2020

Owners of race horses got a tax break

While Americans will only get up-to $600 in direct financial aid in the bill, racehorse owners will receive a tax break.

The tax break was noticed by Lee Fang of The Intercept.

The so-called 'three martini lunch' tax deduction, used by business to deduct food and beverage expenses, is in there. pic.twitter.com/lOFLc6iYv8 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2020

If you own a multifamily rental property, ie an apartment building, the coronavirus stimulus legislation has a retroactive tax break for you pic.twitter.com/ATllvyM2cU — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2020

Two new museums will be established

One of the little-notices aspects of the bill is that it will authorize two new museums.

CNN reporter Lauren Fox noticed the bill will establish a new American Women’s History Museum and National Museum of the American Latino.

Fun fact: This omni-stimulus includes the creation of TWO new Smithsonian Museums. American Women's History Museum and National Museum of the American Latino. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) December 21, 2020

The new eviction moratorium only lasts for five weeks

Despite the looming eviction crisis, the new bill only extends protections until the end of January.

The length of the eviction moratorium was noted by Elizabeth Landers of Vice News.

as expected, the federal eviction moratorium is extended in this latest relief bill – but only through Jan 31 pic.twitter.com/GZibP9oJ2E — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) December 21, 2020

Stimulus bill decriminalizes unauthorized use of Smokey the Bear

Department of Agriculture propaganda icon Smokey the Bear was also included in the legislation addressing the coronavirus economic crisis.

The legislative language was reported by Erik Wasson of Bloomberg news.

Bill decriminalizes unauthorized use of the Swiss Coat of Arms or Smokey the Bear — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) December 21, 2020

