Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Vandalized with Pig’s Head, Fake Blood, and Graffiti
On New Year’s Day, a vandal reportedly spray-painted graffiti and left fake blood and a real pig’s head on the garage of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The graffiti read, “$2K” with a line through it as well as “CANCEL RENT! WE WANT EVERYTHING!” with a small, inaccurately drawn anarchy symbol drawn next to the concluding line.
The vandalism was reportedly called in to San Francisco police around 3 a.m., though there have been no reported arrests.
It’s misguided that the vandal would target the Democratic leader’s house for vandalism seeing as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the one who has blocked Senate from passing $2,000 stimulus checks twice this last week.
Pelosi, on the other hand, has said that “Democrats are ready” to back $2,000 stimulus checks by “unanimous consent.”
BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD and spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am and police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/D3ERXteFCl
— Sam Houston (@_s______h___) January 1, 2021
‘Pay-Per-View’: Internet Slams Boston Globe for Saying Americans Don’t Want to See Trump Dragged Out of the White House
“This is a deep, almost surreal misunderstanding of our nation”
The Boston Globe is probably surprised after publishing a piece asking, “What if Trump won’t leave the White House?”
On social media the paywalled newspaper tweeted, “Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20, so we asked experts in the art of persuasion how they go about dislodging the reluctant.”
The responses were passionately opposed to the Globe’s premise, including some suggesting billing it as a pay-per-view event could reduce the nation’s debt. And the volume of responses caused “Boston Globe” to trend.
Take a look.
You misspelled “WE ALL WANT TO SEE HIM DRAGGED OUT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE WHITE HOUSE” https://t.co/Ons9t0ZN5f
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 24, 2020
Dear Boston Globe,
Not only do I want to see this, we can pay off a decent amount of our national debt by making it an international pay per view event.
We send Gritty in, and he doesn’t emerge until his quarry is secured. https://t.co/0L3N7e6uTz
— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) November 24, 2020
SPEAK FO YO DAMN SELF
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 24, 2020
I have gathered a list of volunteers to haul his ass out, so long that if paper were required, a forest of trees would come down. https://t.co/g39H2RBIyS
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 24, 2020
the comments to this are like 90% “Hell yeah we do” https://t.co/XomSzE2jU3
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 24, 2020
Trump terrorized me and my family and much of this country for 4yrs. Don’t dare tell us that we are “hooked on drama” when all the drama came from that White House.
Personally, I’d like to see Trump rolled out Hannibal Lecter style. Safer for all concerned. https://t.co/eDyyL7wvTr
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 24, 2020
Y’all sure about that??? https://t.co/pVrX4o3Wr2
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid ?) (@JoyAnnReid) November 24, 2020
The Boston Globe is severely mistaken if it genuinely believes no one wants to see Trump dragged out of the White House.
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 24, 2020
The Boston Globe does not speak for me or my desires https://t.co/0FUwXCs0AA
— Chad Vigorous (@PrettyBadLefty) November 24, 2020
I’d pay good money to watch Trump get Jazzy Jeff’d. The Boston Globe does not speak for me. https://t.co/RDgSVTWEZ1
— Harry Cassidy (@Hlee3D) November 24, 2020
or, hear me out, we could bring back tarring and feathering https://t.co/I5ER2iiukw
— yam corb (@samcorb) November 24, 2020
This is a deep, almost surreal misunderstanding of our nation https://t.co/T3l3FxlqYo
— Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) November 24, 2020
The Boston Globe not understanding my deep desire to sit on that lawn and watch Trump be dragged out of the WH by his comb over while ICE ships his wife back to wherever the fuck she came from. pic.twitter.com/cagjywwWNf
— Wait_For_it (@BronxBaker82) November 24, 2020
We could pay off the national debt making that pay-per-view. I’d watch it over and over.
— toronodon (@toronodon) November 24, 2020
I want him dragged even if he’s willing to go.
— Elon Green (@elongreen) November 24, 2020
I’d happily pay to watch that mango-faced fuckopotamus get dragged out of the White House.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 24, 2020
I absolutely want to see that. I want to see it in person. https://t.co/tvdqxFMdKO
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 24, 2020
You really can’t read the room…
— BGryphon (@bgryphon) November 24, 2020
What the fuck are you talking about? OF COURSE WE DO. https://t.co/hI3bQ2Un6V
— Red (@Redpainter1) November 24, 2020
