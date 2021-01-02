Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Vandalized with Pig’s Head, Fake Blood, and Graffiti

On New Year’s Day, a vandal reportedly spray-painted graffiti and left fake blood and a real pig’s head on the garage of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The graffiti read, “$2K” with a line through it as well as “CANCEL RENT! WE WANT EVERYTHING!” with a small, inaccurately drawn anarchy symbol drawn next to the concluding line.

The vandalism was reportedly called in to San Francisco police around 3 a.m., though there have been no reported arrests.

It’s misguided that the vandal would target the Democratic leader’s house for vandalism seeing as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the one who has blocked Senate from passing $2,000 stimulus checks twice this last week.

Pelosi, on the other hand, has said that “Democrats are ready” to back $2,000 stimulus checks by “unanimous consent.”