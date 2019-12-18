'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION'
Watch: Congressman Who Quit GOP Over Trump Stands on House Floor ‘As an American’ and Says ‘It Is Our Duty to Impeach’
“Impeachment is not about…criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written.”
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) stood on the House floor Wednesday afternoon and told his fellow members of Congress it is their “duty to impeach” President Donald Trump. Amash, originally a Republican who declared himself an independent, leaving the GOP because of Trump, was the only Republican lawmaker to ever support Trump’s impeachment.
During Wednesday’s impeachment debate, he again made his position clear.
“I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the people,” Rep. Amash said. “Impeachment is not about policy disagreements or ineffective governance, nor is it about criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written.”
“Impeachment is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency, and ensuring that executive power is directed toward propewr ends in accordance with the law.”
“We in the House are emowered to charge impeachable conduct,” Amash continued. “The Constitution describes such conduct as high crimes and misdemeanors, because it pertains to high office, and relates to the misuse of that office.”
Watch:
Justin Amash, who left the GOP after becoming the first Republican to back impeachment: “I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law and the rights of the people.” https://t.co/QTVelgw30s pic.twitter.com/U8m0JmQoj1
— ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RACISM SEXISM TRUMPISM2 days ago
Pompeo Pilloried After Posting Photo of Policy Board Hillary Clinton Created That Now Has ‘Lots of White Males’ but No Women
- FOX NEWS IS STATE TV2 days ago
Watch: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host ‘Stunned’ Fox News Poll Shows Majority of Americans Want Trump Impeached
- DO NOT PASS GO3 days ago
Supreme Court Timeline on Trump’s Taxes Gives Time for Manhattan Prosecutors to File Charges: Former US Attorney
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP1 day ago
‘Happy Impeachment Eve’ Is Trending and Flooding Twitter With Hilarious Memes
- News2 days ago
Russian State TV Not Even Pretending Anymore – Now Calling Trump Their ‘Agent’
- GOP IN CRISIS1 day ago
Rick Wilson Drops the Mic on McConnell and Graham’s Trump Defense: ‘They Know the Truth and Choose the Lie’
- BYE1 day ago
GOP Mass Exodus in Full Swing: One of the Top House Republicans (Who Is Sexist and Anti-LGBTQ) Just Announced He’s Retiring
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP2 days ago
Here Are 5 Key Takeaways From the Just-Released House Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Report