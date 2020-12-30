Pelosi Rips McConnell for ‘Endless Tolerance for Other People’s Sadness’

President-elect Joe Biden continued his trend of filling his administration with trusted allies, this time calling on former Obama administration officials Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl to serve in top civilian roles at the Department of Defense. Biden made the announcement Wednesday.

Together, Hicks and Kahl share decades of experience in the Pentagon. Their nominations come at a time when tensions between the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden transition team have reached an all-time high.

“These respected, accomplished civilian leaders will help lead the Department of Defense with integrity and resolve, safeguard the lives and interests of the American people, and ensure that we fulfill our most sacred obligation: to equip and protect those who serve our country, and to care for them and their families both during and after their service,” Biden said.

He added, “Dr. Kath Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl have the broad experience and crisis-tested judgment necessary to help tackle the litany of challenges we face today, and all those we may confront tomorrow. They will be trusted partners to me, the vice president-elect, and Secretary-designate Austin — as well as our dedicated civilian and military team — as we work to restore responsible American leadership on the world stage.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, “As we work to contain this pandemic and reopen our economy, we must uphold our responsibility to keep the American people safe and secure. Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl are dedicated public servants who will be strong civilian voices at the Defense Department, and they have the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running on day one.”

She added, “I look forward to working with them and Secretary-designate Austin to support our service members and their families, rebuild our global alliances and partnerships, and make sure the United States is prepared to address new threats and challenges.”

Secretary-designate Lloyd Austin said, “Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl are public servants to their core — and they have spent their distinguished careers advancing the safety and security of our nation. They share my strong belief that we need empowered civilian voices serving alongside military leaders at the Department of Defense to ensure we are always accountable to the American people.”

Austin added, “If confirmed, I look forward to working with them to take on the crises we face in the current moment and prepare ourselves for the challenges of the future.”

If confirmed, Hicks would become the first female deputy defense secretary.