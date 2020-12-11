News
Supreme Court Tosses Texas Multi-State Demand to Void Millions of Votes in Four States Biden Won
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a demand from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 17 other states to void millions of legally-valid ballots from voters in four states Joe Biden won.
That case was joined by 125 Republican members of Congress.
BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to overturn the outcome of the election. https://t.co/7eyfSI9yno pic.twitter.com/p2kWbqMZhY
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 11, 2020
It’s important to note the Supreme Court refused to hear the case based on lack of standing. It should have berated the filers for bringing such a frivolous case to the court, but did not.
#BREAKING: The Supreme Court acted with unusual speed to reject a bid from Texas’ Attorney General—supported by President Donald Trump—to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President Elect Joe Biden, per @Arianedevogue
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2020
SCOTUS break: Justices rule against widely ridiculed Texas bid to overturn Biden's win. 'Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.' pic.twitter.com/J3JGwCxdTI
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) December 11, 2020
Supreme Court Rejection pic.twitter.com/nZTeDtcvj9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 11, 2020
Developing…
Nunes Says He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies
UPDATE: Nunes says he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He’s challenged previous reporting from a Politico reporter (below) who did not say antibodies. It’s unclear if the California Congressman said “antibodies” during the original interview. This report has been changed to relect the new information.
U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He would be the latest Republican in President Donald Trump’s orbit to have had COVID-19.
Politico’s Carla Marinucci reports the Trump-loving California Congressman known for his conspiracy theories surrounding the Russia investigation told a local radio station of his diagnosis.
New! Ca Rep @devinnunes tells @KMJNOW he tested positive for COVID-19
— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 11, 2020
Nearly 60 people in Trump’s orbit have tested positive in the past several months. It’s unknown how many have received VIP treatment and care.
Several months ago Nunes was caught on a plane not wearing a mask.
This article was updated at 5:50 PM ET.
White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief if Vaccine Isn’t Approved by End of Day: Report
The White House has reportedly threatened FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn with the possible loss of his job if he does not approve the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the day.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows spoke with Commissioner Hahn (photo, right) by phone on Friday, Axios reports, saying Meadows “hinted” that Hahn’s “job security might be in jeopardy.” Hahn has since denied pressure from Meadows.
The Washington Post first reported the exchange, saying “White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to submit his resignation if the agency does not clear the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine by day’s end.”
Trump himself pressured Hahn very publicly Friday morning, tweeting for him to approve the “dam” vaccine “now.”
While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic @US_FDA saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Axios calls it “one more example of the White House putting political pressure on the FDA to expedite its green light on a coronavirus vaccine.”
There’s essentially no chance that the vaccine will not be approved, after an FDA advisory committee on Thursday recommended approval.
But any suggestion that the FDA is rushing approval or cutting corners could have extremely negative affects on some, especially conservatives, who already are opposed to taking the vaccine.
Biden-Harris Just Beat Trump Again – This Time for TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year,” beating Donald Trump for the honor.
Biden and Harris have beat Trump for the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, and in all recounts, and in all but one of the well-over 50 court cases filed by or for the Trump campaign.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
“Biden had the vision, set the tone and topped the ticket,” TIME writes. “But he also recognized what he could not offer on his own, what a 78-year-old white man could never provide: generational change, a fresh perspective, and an embodiment of America’s diversity. For that, he needed Kamala Harris: California Senator, former district attorney and state attorney general, a biracial child of immigrants whose charisma and tough questioning of Trump Administration officials electrified millions of Democrats. The Vice President has never before been a woman, or Black, or Asian American.”
“I will be the first, but I will not be the last,” Harris says in a separate interview. “That’s about legacy, that’s about creating a pathway, that’s about leaving the door more open than it was when you walked in.”
Trump has been so desperate to have his photo on the cover of TIME magazine he had fake ones made and installed at his golf resorts. In 2017, after The Washington Post exposed the forgeries, TIME had him remove them.
