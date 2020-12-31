Wisconsin Hospital Finds 500 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Intentionally Destroyed

An employee at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton in Wisconsin intentionally destroyed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine, which resulted in approximately 500 doses.

The individual admitted to intentionally removing the vials from refrigeration. Fortunately, the vials are able to remain at room temperature for up to 12 hours. This allowed clinicians to salvage some of the doses.

“We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values.”

The medical center, which is part of Advocate Aurora Health, said they notified “appropriate authorities for further investigation” and added that the individual is no longer employed by Aurora, NPR reported.

See below for the statement.

BREAKING: Advocate Aurora now says an employee at its Grafton hospital intentionally removed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator resulting in nearly 500 doses having to be thrown away pic.twitter.com/yjhCOM64Ge — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) December 31, 2020