‘Grifting Liar’: Trump Campaign Surrogate Matt Schlapp Gets Nevada Smackdown Over ‘Massive Amounts of Fraud’ Lie

One of President Donald Trump’s top supporters pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election received a brutal fact check on Monday.

Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, has been alleging election fraud in Nevada.

On Monday, he reportedly sent out a fundraising appeal based on claiming his organization had “uncovered massive amounts of fraud” in Nevada.

Veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent offered a brutal fact check.

“I’m in Nevada, too, Matt, and you are a grifting liar. You have not uncovered ‘massive amounts of fraud.’ Those numbers you are passing on to suckers to extract $35 from them are phony. A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con,” Ralston reported.

 

Giuliani Snaps When He’s Asked Why DOJ Isn’t Pursuing Voter Fraud: ‘I Don’t Know and I Can’t Worry About That’

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, seemed stunned on Sunday after he was asked why the Department of Justice is not pursuing the campaign’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

After Giuliani made multiple claims of voter fraud on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why federal law enforcement had not launched an investigation.

“Where is the DOJ?” she asked. “Where is Bill Barr on this? If this was systemic and you’ve got all of this evidence, where is the DOJ?”

Giuliani appeared to be taken aback by the question.

“Uh, uh,” he said, struggling for a response. “The answer to that is I don’t know and I can’t worry about it.”

The president’s attorney then changed the subject to complain about a dispute over election monitors in Pennsylvania.

“Will the president concede anytime soon?” Bartiromo wondered.

“At this point it would be wrong for him to concede,” Giuliani replied. “There is strong evidence that this was an election — at least three or four states and possibly ten — it was stolen.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

 

‘Disinformation Grifter’: Ex-Trump Intel Chief’s Anti-Biden Stunt Backfires, Earns Him a ‘Manipulated Media’ Label

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence, is under fire after posting a 2019 photo of Joe Biden and attacking him as “phony” for not wearing a mask. Since the photo was celarly taken months before the coronavirus was even discovered, Grenell is getting slammed on social media, but refuses to apologize or taken the tweet down.

After countless Twitter users reported the photo Twitter on Monday afternoon – almost 24 hours after it had been posted – finally slapped a “manipulated media” warning label on it, but it was too late. The image has already received nearly 40,000 likes and 21,000 retweets and quote tweets.

PolitiFact rated Grenell’s tweet as “False,.” If Grenell’s intent was to damage Biden it backfired as mainstream media outlets reported on the false tweet.

Grenell is doubling down, now attacking Biden for not wearing a mask while delivering a speech outdoors when there was no one near him.

On social media Grenell is getting dragged. Here’s what some are saying:

 

 

