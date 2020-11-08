Giuliani Snaps When He’s Asked Why DOJ Isn’t Pursuing Voter Fraud: ‘I Don’t Know and I Can’t Worry About That’

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, seemed stunned on Sunday after he was asked why the Department of Justice is not pursuing the campaign’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

After Giuliani made multiple claims of voter fraud on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why federal law enforcement had not launched an investigation.

“Where is the DOJ?” she asked. “Where is Bill Barr on this? If this was systemic and you’ve got all of this evidence, where is the DOJ?”

Giuliani appeared to be taken aback by the question.

“Uh, uh,” he said, struggling for a response. “The answer to that is I don’t know and I can’t worry about it.”

The president’s attorney then changed the subject to complain about a dispute over election monitors in Pennsylvania.

“Will the president concede anytime soon?” Bartiromo wondered.

“At this point it would be wrong for him to concede,” Giuliani replied. “There is strong evidence that this was an election — at least three or four states and possibly ten — it was stolen.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.