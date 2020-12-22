A New Dawn in the Fight Against COVID: ‘Fauci is Vaccinated’

Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine Monday morning.

Fauci said he hoped his vaccination would serve as a “symbol to the rest of the country.”

“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I [want] to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said.



Just like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires two injections, given 28 days apart, to prime the immune system well enough to fight off the coronavirus. But because the vaccine is so new, researchers don’t know how long its protection might last, The New York Times reported.

CNN political correspondent Abby D. Phillip tweeted, “Great to see Dr. Fauci being vaccinated on TV today. Not just because of the signal that it sends but also because we legit need him to be healthy for as long as possible!”

