coronavirus
A New Dawn in the Fight Against COVID: ‘Fauci is Vaccinated’
Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine Monday morning.
Fauci said he hoped his vaccination would serve as a “symbol to the rest of the country.”
“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I [want] to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said.
Just like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires two injections, given 28 days apart, to prime the immune system well enough to fight off the coronavirus. But because the vaccine is so new, researchers don’t know how long its protection might last, The New York Times reported.
CNN political correspondent Abby D. Phillip tweeted, “Great to see Dr. Fauci being vaccinated on TV today. Not just because of the signal that it sends but also because we legit need him to be healthy for as long as possible!”
See additional reactions below.
Fauci is vaccinated.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 22, 2020
Dr. Fauci gave a thumbs up after getting the first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine. He said he hopes he can serve "as a symbol to rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 22, 2020
Wonderful to know that Dr. Fauci will soon be working with a President of the United States who reveres rather than abuses him.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 22, 2020
Great to see Dr. Fauci being vaccinated on TV today. Not just because of the signal that it sends but also because we legit need him to be healthy for as long as possible!
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) December 22, 2020
Fauci walkin’ the walk. pic.twitter.com/kPICYphlnm
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a thumbs up after receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine, saying he hoped getting the vaccine serves "as a symbol to rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine." https://t.co/lzKfIrvEuA pic.twitter.com/LU4Cb2ALTa
— ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
coronavirus
Pfizer Isn’t Sure Whether Its Vaccine Stops People From Being Able to Spread COVID-19
In an interview during the Thursday NBC Dateline special “Race for a Vaccine”, Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla told journalist Lester Holt that he was “not certain” whether the pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 vaccine will stop vaccinated people from being able to spread the lethal virus to others.
“This is something that needs to be examined,” Bourla said. ” We are not certain about that right now with what we know.”
This is an important question, as frontline health care workers, nursing home residents and employees will be prioritized to receive the first vaccinations. If they remain contagious, it could endanger other at-risk populations.
Pfizer claims its vaccine is 90 percent effective, but it must be delivered and stored in extreme sub-zero temperatures in order to work: the optimal temperature is minus 70 degrees Celsius, colder than winter temperatures in Antarctica. Once stored at a normal refrigeration temperature, the vaccine must be used within four or five days or else its active mRNA will break apart, making the inoculations useless.
The extreme temperatures required for its storage have raised serious questions about its costs for transport, storage and availability to millions of Americans who’d need to be inoculated in order to help the pandemic end.
A mid-May survey by the Associated Press and Norc Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago found that 20 percent of American adults say they won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine with an additional 31 percent of people saying they’re not sure if they’ll get vaccinated or not.
Epidemiologists say 70 percent of the population will need immunization in order to end the pandemic, according to Science Magazine.
People who fear receiving vaccines often worry about negative health effects, view medical authorities suspiciously or want more information about them before receiving them. Pro-vaccination experts say that the medical community must use emotional messages and first-person testimonies that appeal to people’s empathy about protecting loved ones rather than fear about killing them.
Trending
- AMERICA'S MIA PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Biographer Perfectly Explains Why President Is MIA on COVID and Russian Hack
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
DOJ Former Legal Counsel Under Trump: ‘I’m Haunted by What I Did’
- News2 days ago
‘Super Stupid’: Michael Flynn Torched by Bush-Era General for Proposing Martial Law to Overturn the Election
- CORRUPTION22 hours ago
Exposed: The 7 Most Shocking Things In the 5,593 Page Stimulus Bill
- 2020 Road to the White House1 day ago
Buttigieg on Ambassador James Hormel: ‘He Helped Pave the Way’
- News19 hours ago
Kansas City Newspaper Apologizes to the Black Community for the Last 140 Years: ‘We Are Sorry’
- News22 hours ago
Elton John and David Furnish Write Love Notes Every Saturday
- News6 hours ago
Vatican: It’s ‘Morally Acceptable’ to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Derived from Aborted Fetuses