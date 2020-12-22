News
Trump’s Personal Bankers Abruptly Resign from Deutsche Bank
President Donald J. Trump’s personal bankers, Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi, have resigned from Deutsche Bank. The financial institution has loaned the Trump Organization more than $300 million over the years.
“Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi have tendered their resignations to Deutsche Bank effective as of year-end, which was accepted by the bank,” Daniel Hunter, a spokesman for the bank said in a statement.
CNN Business reported Monday that Vrablic and Scalzi have worked closely together for years since joining Deutsche Bank 10 years ago. Vrablic was a trusted contact to the Trump Organization and Kushner and assumed the bank’s lending relationship with Trump in the private side of the bank after the commercial lending division stopped doing business with Trump.
“I’ve chosen to resign my position with the bank effective December 31 and am looking forward to my retirement,” Vrablic said in a statement.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office and New York Attorney General have both subpoenaed Deutsche Bank about its lending relationship with the Trump Organization.
News
Pence Tells Trump Supporters to ‘Stay in the Fight’ — But It’s ‘Futile’
Alarm bells rang Tuesday when Pence continued the Trump team’s false election fraud rhetoric – even after no evidence was obtained through various investigations. “Stay in the fight,” he urged.
It is federal law that Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open the sealed certificates from each state containing a record of their electoral votes. At that time, bipartisan representatives from both chambers read the results out loud and conduct an official count.
The president of the Senate, in this case Vice President Mike Pence, then presides over the session and declares the winner from the official tally.
This is how it’s historically happened, but what if Pence makes the decision not to announce the winner as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris? Then it gets dicey.
“The role of the vice president as presiding officer is often an awkward one, as it will be for Pence, who will be charged with announcing Biden’s victory — and his own defeat — once the electoral votes are counted. It will be especially tense for the former Indiana congressman as his boss, Trump, has refused to concede,” the Associated Press reported in their explainer piece.
“I think there comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts you’ve been unsuccessful,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn told reporters, saying he hopes anyone entertaining the idea of an objection would realize that it “would be futile and it’s unnecessary.”
Watch the video below to see Pence’s remarks from a news conference on Tuesday.
Vice President Mike Pence: "[Democrats] want to make rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable." pic.twitter.com/LXB8pvKSR8
— The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2020
coronavirus
A New Dawn in the Fight Against COVID: ‘Fauci is Vaccinated’
Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine Monday morning.
Fauci said he hoped his vaccination would serve as a “symbol to the rest of the country.”
“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I [want] to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said.
Just like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires two injections, given 28 days apart, to prime the immune system well enough to fight off the coronavirus. But because the vaccine is so new, researchers don’t know how long its protection might last, The New York Times reported.
CNN political correspondent Abby D. Phillip tweeted, “Great to see Dr. Fauci being vaccinated on TV today. Not just because of the signal that it sends but also because we legit need him to be healthy for as long as possible!”
See additional reactions below.
Fauci is vaccinated.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 22, 2020
Dr. Fauci gave a thumbs up after getting the first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine. He said he hopes he can serve "as a symbol to rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 22, 2020
Wonderful to know that Dr. Fauci will soon be working with a President of the United States who reveres rather than abuses him.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 22, 2020
Great to see Dr. Fauci being vaccinated on TV today. Not just because of the signal that it sends but also because we legit need him to be healthy for as long as possible!
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) December 22, 2020
Fauci walkin’ the walk. pic.twitter.com/kPICYphlnm
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a thumbs up after receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine, saying he hoped getting the vaccine serves "as a symbol to rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine." https://t.co/lzKfIrvEuA pic.twitter.com/LU4Cb2ALTa
— ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2020
News
Former Trump Official Calls His Desperate Actions to Steal the Election ‘Unconscionable’
A former Trump administration official on Tuesday unloaded on President Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate bids to stay in power.
Elizabeth Neumann, the former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, told CNN that she was horrified by reports that the Department of Defense fears Trump will order them to intervene and help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“It’s just unconscionable that we’re talking about the president of the United States and the military having to be fearful of him,” she said. “But sadly this is who Trump is and he has been this way for the last four years.”
Neumann then explained that the latest reports about Trump’s disturbing behavior are right in line with behavior she personally witnessed while working for the White House.
“He doesn’t understand the Constitution, he is incompetent in being able to carry out his duties, and his priorities are not what’s best for the country, but what’s best for him,” she said. “I find it interesting that you have White House officials now sounding the alarm, but the person that he is and the way that he has operated… hasn’t changed.”
Watch the video below.
