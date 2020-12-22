Trump’s Personal Bankers Abruptly Resign from Deutsche Bank

President Donald J. Trump’s personal bankers, Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi, have resigned from Deutsche Bank. The financial institution has loaned the Trump Organization more than $300 million over the years.

“Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi have tendered their resignations to Deutsche Bank effective as of year-end, which was accepted by the bank,” Daniel Hunter, a spokesman for the bank said in a statement.

CNN Business reported Monday that Vrablic and Scalzi have worked closely together for years since joining Deutsche Bank 10 years ago. Vrablic was a trusted contact to the Trump Organization and Kushner and assumed the bank’s lending relationship with Trump in the private side of the bank after the commercial lending division stopped doing business with Trump.

“I’ve chosen to resign my position with the bank effective December 31 and am looking forward to my retirement,” Vrablic said in a statement.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office and New York Attorney General have both subpoenaed Deutsche Bank about its lending relationship with the Trump Organization.