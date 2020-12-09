Concern Grows as Trump Repeatedly Calls for Election to Be ‘Overturned’ – and Republicans Refuse to Stop Him

More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President’s attacks on democracy, but with Republicans’ refusal to defend it.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.

Trump is growing more agitated, according to reports, and spends his days focusing on little except the election.

Wednesday morning, amid a flurry of tweets, Trump posted a one-word demand:

That was followed Wednesday afternoon by another call to overturn the election he lost by more than 8 million votes.

If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

A growing question for some is at what point does being a liar and a sore loser rise to the bar of illegal activity?

To be clear, not only is there no evidence of election fraud or cheating, but Trump’s own attorneys have been unable – or unwilling – to offer any in court.

Voting rights experts and Mother Jones journalist Ari Berman:

It’s 36 days after election, safe harbor deadline has passed, 302 electoral votes certified for Biden, won by 7 million votes nationwide, Trump has lost 51 court cases & yet he’s still calling for election results to be overturned & 90% of GOP either encouraging or silent — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 9, 2020

Andrea Mitchell quoting MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell:

.@KellyO: “Today for President Trump, it’s more defiance. He wants to see the results that have been certified around the country overturned in his favor-The legal set of affairs the President finds himself in is one defeat after another, including the Supreme Court.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) December 9, 2020

Edward-Isaac Dovere, staff writer at The Atlantic:

Pretty clearly, if Donald Trump could have overturned the election results and seized power through court challenges or other routes, he would have—and also pretty clearly, there are not many Republican leaders who would have opposed him as he did. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 9, 2020

Los Angeles Times White House reporter Chris Megerian:

The president continues to campaign against democracy with the tacit (and occasionally enthusiastic) approval of a major political party https://t.co/abE1XDmpf8 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 9, 2020

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent:

It’s awful that Loeffler/Perdue back this deranged Texas lawsuit. Republicans aren’t just “humoring” Trump. Many of them support *overturning* the election. This lawsuit succeeding would be “the end of democracy as we know it,” @steve_vladeck tells me:https://t.co/Gjp7eiYeYR pic.twitter.com/Kzix270IDl — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 9, 2020

Mother Jones’ D.C. bureau chief David Corn: