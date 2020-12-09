AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Concern Grows as Trump Repeatedly Calls for Election to Be ‘Overturned’ – and Republicans Refuse to Stop Him
More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President’s attacks on democracy, but with Republicans’ refusal to defend it.
President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.
Trump is growing more agitated, according to reports, and spends his days focusing on little except the election.
Wednesday morning, amid a flurry of tweets, Trump posted a one-word demand:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
That was followed Wednesday afternoon by another call to overturn the election he lost by more than 8 million votes.
If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
A growing question for some is at what point does being a liar and a sore loser rise to the bar of illegal activity?
To be clear, not only is there no evidence of election fraud or cheating, but Trump’s own attorneys have been unable – or unwilling – to offer any in court.
Voting rights experts and Mother Jones journalist Ari Berman:
It’s 36 days after election, safe harbor deadline has passed, 302 electoral votes certified for Biden, won by 7 million votes nationwide, Trump has lost 51 court cases & yet he’s still calling for election results to be overturned & 90% of GOP either encouraging or silent
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 9, 2020
Andrea Mitchell quoting MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell:
.@KellyO: “Today for President Trump, it’s more defiance. He wants to see the results that have been certified around the country overturned in his favor-The legal set of affairs the President finds himself in is one defeat after another, including the Supreme Court.” #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) December 9, 2020
Edward-Isaac Dovere, staff writer at The Atlantic:
Pretty clearly, if Donald Trump could have overturned the election results and seized power through court challenges or other routes, he would have—and also pretty clearly, there are not many Republican leaders who would have opposed him as he did.
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 9, 2020
Los Angeles Times White House reporter Chris Megerian:
The president continues to campaign against democracy with the tacit (and occasionally enthusiastic) approval of a major political party https://t.co/abE1XDmpf8
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 9, 2020
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent:
It’s awful that Loeffler/Perdue back this deranged Texas lawsuit.
Republicans aren’t just “humoring” Trump. Many of them support *overturning* the election.
This lawsuit succeeding would be “the end of democracy as we know it,” @steve_vladeck tells me:https://t.co/Gjp7eiYeYR pic.twitter.com/Kzix270IDl
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 9, 2020
Mother Jones’ D.C. bureau chief David Corn:
By the way, Republicans, this is very wrong. Trump is not pursuing legal options here. He is pressuring elected officials to overturn an election so he can retain power. He is subverting democracy. And you’re enabling this. https://t.co/tWdkPcsjCm
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 8, 2020
CNN’s Berman Destroys Trump for ‘Masquerading’ as a Victim While ‘Literally Trying to Undermine Democracy’
‘No Calls’ to Families of Coronavirus Victims
CNN’s John Berman blasted President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership Tuesday morning, slamming the lame duck in the White House for “literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public,” and playing the victim while showing no interest for actual victims of coronavirus.
“This morning, 102,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, that’s a record,” Berman told “New Day” viewers. “It’s like the entire population of South Bend, Indiana in the hospital at once. An average of 2200 Americans die every day, 2200, and for all that death and suffering, the outgoing president is consumed with just one person: himself.”
“His energy, such as it is, is almost completely focused on throwing out the results of the election he lost again,” Berman continued. “He is literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public, as he holds maskless indoor events in small rooms in the White House. No public concern over a single life lost but abundant whining about his own personal political loss. Overnight CNN confirmed that the President made multiple calls to the Speaker of the House in Pennsylvania about that state’s election results. Again, as far as we know, no calls to the families of a coronavirus victims, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership. it’s theater, deadly undemocratic theater.”
JUST NOW: “As far as we know, no calls to the families of a Coronavirus victim, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership, it’s theater. Deadly, undemocratic theater.” @NewDay pic.twitter.com/TbKhwXf90k
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 8, 2020
‘Call Off Election’: Trump in Untethered Rant Falsely Claims Georgia January Runoff ‘Won’t Be Needed’
The President of the United States is demanding a governor break the law in an effort to illegally award him that state’s Electoral College votes.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia “call off” the January runoff election, because his state was “scammed.”
Americans can now add President Trump’s name to the list of Republicans who are working to depress voter turnout from members of their their own party at next month’s critical election that will determine who will win both U.S. Senate seats for the state of Georgia.
The President is claiming not only was there election fraud in Georgia, but that the fraud in the Peach state was so massive that incumbent GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue actually won their races. That’s false. In reality, both obtained less than 50 percent of the vote, and are facing their Democratic challengers in a January 5 runoff.
Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
Trump’s tweet is of course a lie, one of countless lies about the election Trump has made for months now.
Trump’s lie is so provocative Twitter quickly slapped a warning label on it.
So critical are those two races, not only for the people of Georgia, but for control of the entire U.S. Senate. Should both Democrats – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock – win, Democrats will control the U.S. Senate.
‘Nothing’s Off the Table’: Trump Pressing His GOP Allies to Take One Last Shot at Overturning His Election Loss
President Donald Trump is running out of options for overturning his election loss to Joe Biden, and perhaps his last, best hope is pressuring one of his Republican allies in Congress to take drastic action.
The Electoral College officially votes for the president Dec. 14, but individual members of the House and Senate may legally challenge the results from the floor before Congress certifies the results a few weeks later — and several GOP lawmakers and aides say they’re considering that rarely used maneuver, reported Politico.
“Nothing is off the table,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
Gaetz says Democrats tried the same maneuver in January 2017, when a handful of House members took that procedural step before their efforts collapsed during a joint session of Congress presided over by Biden, who was then the outgoing vice president.
Vice President Mike Pence will serve the same role in this proceeding next month, perhaps setting up an awkward scenario if Trump still refuses to deny his plainly obvious loss.
Voters picked 306 electors for Biden and 232 for Trump, and they will cast their formal votes in two weeks, and the Electoral Count Act passed in 1887 outlines the procedure for Congress to officially certify the election in a joint session at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.
That same federal law also gives lawmakers the power to challenge the results, and one House member and one senator could band together to challenge entire slates of electors — although they must provide an explanation in writing.
Once that happens, the House and Senate meet in their own chambers to debate the outcome for up to two hours before voting, and this process could play out for multiple states, because each state’s electors are certified separately.
Some of the president’s allies are already urging congressional Republicans to take this action, and several incoming GOP lawmakers, such as Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, agree with Trump’s lies about election fraud.
Some GOP state legislators in Pennsylvania filed a resolution disputing their state’s election results, and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), who challenged the state’s mail-in voting system in court and lost, could take that fight to Congress.
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) has signaled that he may challenge the election results, and a chief of staff to another GOP lawmaker said his boss may do so.
Politico also reported that Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert may be open to challenging the president’s election loss.
Aides to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to comment, although the California Republican has previously backed Trump’s effort to overturn his loss.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has raised questions about the election’s legitimacy, based on Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems unlikely to favor a potentially toxic vote on the challenge.
If all these long-shot scenarios break for Trump and the Senate upholds challenges to some slates of electors, that would put the GOP-majority Senate at odds with the Democratic-majority House.
Federal law gives the governors of those states the power to resolve that unprecedented dispute, but the Constitution expressly grants state legislatures the authority to appoint presidential electors.
That’s the argument Trump’s legal team has pushed to encourage GOP state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters, but Pennsylvania’s official response to that claim argues that the framers never intended to give legislators the power to decide an election on their own.
