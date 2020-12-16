AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Trump Hasn’t Fired FBI Director Chris Wray Yet Because WH Counsel ‘Strongly’ Warned It Could Put Him in Legal Jeopardy
With barely more than a month left in his job it looks like President Donald Trump might not fire FBI Director Chris Wray before he leaves office. Trump for months has been wanting to, according to several reports, especially after Wray in September disputed the president’s false claims of voter fraud.
Trump “has come so close to firing FBI Director Christopher Wray in recent months that the White House counsel’s office has warned him not to do so because it could put him in potential legal jeopardy,” NBC News reports, citing two officials.
Lawyers in the White House Counsel’s office “strongly” advised Trump against firing Director Wray “out of concern that doing so would risk creating the perception that a ‘loyalty test’ was being imposed on a position that traditionally has maintained independence from the White House.”
Trump had already fired former FBI Director Jim Comey less than four months into his presidency. He also fired Andrew McCabe, who had served as acting FBI Director until Wray was sworn in, just 26 hours before he was to retire in 2018.
Trump may still fire Wray “on a whim,” NBC notes, and adds “officials said they are prepared for Trump to go on a firing spree before leaving office next month.”
That official warned to expect “some more fairly significant terminations in the national security or intelligence community.”
Many expected Trump to fire Attorney General Bill Barr, who resigned, some believe under pressure, on Monday. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has also been rumored to be the target of Trump’s anger, with the president wanting to fire him after he fired his cybersecurity director Chris Krebs for announcing the 2020 election was the most secure in history.
And “CIA Director Gina Haspel was so convinced she might be fired that she was seen cleaning personal items out of her office at CIA headquarters last month after Trump ousted Defense Secretary Mark Esper,” NBC News adds.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Concern Grows as Trump Repeatedly Calls for Election to Be ‘Overturned’ – and Republicans Refuse to Stop Him
More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President’s attacks on democracy, but with Republicans’ refusal to defend it.
President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.
Trump is growing more agitated, according to reports, and spends his days focusing on little except the election.
Wednesday morning, amid a flurry of tweets, Trump posted a one-word demand:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
That was followed Wednesday afternoon by another call to overturn the election he lost by more than 8 million votes.
If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
A growing question for some is at what point does being a liar and a sore loser rise to the bar of illegal activity?
To be clear, not only is there no evidence of election fraud or cheating, but Trump’s own attorneys have been unable – or unwilling – to offer any in court.
Voting rights experts and Mother Jones journalist Ari Berman:
It’s 36 days after election, safe harbor deadline has passed, 302 electoral votes certified for Biden, won by 7 million votes nationwide, Trump has lost 51 court cases & yet he’s still calling for election results to be overturned & 90% of GOP either encouraging or silent
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 9, 2020
Andrea Mitchell quoting MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell:
.@KellyO: “Today for President Trump, it’s more defiance. He wants to see the results that have been certified around the country overturned in his favor-The legal set of affairs the President finds himself in is one defeat after another, including the Supreme Court.” #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) December 9, 2020
Edward-Isaac Dovere, staff writer at The Atlantic:
Pretty clearly, if Donald Trump could have overturned the election results and seized power through court challenges or other routes, he would have—and also pretty clearly, there are not many Republican leaders who would have opposed him as he did.
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 9, 2020
Los Angeles Times White House reporter Chris Megerian:
The president continues to campaign against democracy with the tacit (and occasionally enthusiastic) approval of a major political party https://t.co/abE1XDmpf8
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 9, 2020
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent:
It’s awful that Loeffler/Perdue back this deranged Texas lawsuit.
Republicans aren’t just “humoring” Trump. Many of them support *overturning* the election.
This lawsuit succeeding would be “the end of democracy as we know it,” @steve_vladeck tells me:https://t.co/Gjp7eiYeYR pic.twitter.com/Kzix270IDl
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 9, 2020
Mother Jones’ D.C. bureau chief David Corn:
By the way, Republicans, this is very wrong. Trump is not pursuing legal options here. He is pressuring elected officials to overturn an election so he can retain power. He is subverting democracy. And you’re enabling this. https://t.co/tWdkPcsjCm
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 8, 2020
CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser:
Now that Trump is openly calling to "OVERTURN" the election, I'm wondering where this leaves the Republicans who said he was merely pursuing his legitimate legal options after the election that he lost…
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 9, 2020
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
CNN’s Berman Destroys Trump for ‘Masquerading’ as a Victim While ‘Literally Trying to Undermine Democracy’
‘No Calls’ to Families of Coronavirus Victims
CNN’s John Berman blasted President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership Tuesday morning, slamming the lame duck in the White House for “literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public,” and playing the victim while showing no interest for actual victims of coronavirus.
“This morning, 102,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, that’s a record,” Berman told “New Day” viewers. “It’s like the entire population of South Bend, Indiana in the hospital at once. An average of 2200 Americans die every day, 2200, and for all that death and suffering, the outgoing president is consumed with just one person: himself.”
“His energy, such as it is, is almost completely focused on throwing out the results of the election he lost again,” Berman continued. “He is literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public, as he holds maskless indoor events in small rooms in the White House. No public concern over a single life lost but abundant whining about his own personal political loss. Overnight CNN confirmed that the President made multiple calls to the Speaker of the House in Pennsylvania about that state’s election results. Again, as far as we know, no calls to the families of a coronavirus victims, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership. it’s theater, deadly undemocratic theater.”
Watch:
JUST NOW: “As far as we know, no calls to the families of a Coronavirus victim, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership, it’s theater. Deadly, undemocratic theater.” @NewDay pic.twitter.com/TbKhwXf90k
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 8, 2020
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Call Off Election’: Trump in Untethered Rant Falsely Claims Georgia January Runoff ‘Won’t Be Needed’
The President of the United States is demanding a governor break the law in an effort to illegally award him that state’s Electoral College votes.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia “call off” the January runoff election, because his state was “scammed.”
Americans can now add President Trump’s name to the list of Republicans who are working to depress voter turnout from members of their their own party at next month’s critical election that will determine who will win both U.S. Senate seats for the state of Georgia.
The President is claiming not only was there election fraud in Georgia, but that the fraud in the Peach state was so massive that incumbent GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue actually won their races. That’s false. In reality, both obtained less than 50 percent of the vote, and are facing their Democratic challengers in a January 5 runoff.
Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
Trump’s tweet is of course a lie, one of countless lies about the election Trump has made for months now.
Trump’s lie is so provocative Twitter quickly slapped a warning label on it.
So critical are those two races, not only for the people of Georgia, but for control of the entire U.S. Senate. Should both Democrats – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock – win, Democrats will control the U.S. Senate.
Trending
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Stephen Miller Blames ‘the Media’ for Trump Losing 59 Cases but Says ‘Alternate’ Electors Are Voting to ‘Certify’ Him
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT2 days ago
WSJ Writer Who Attacked Jill Biden for Using ‘Dr.’ Once Wrote He ‘Would Wish Homosexuality Off the Face of This Earth’
- SEDITION?2 days ago
Trump Firing Up Supporters Who Call for Martial Law and Political Violence
- GRIFTER1 day ago
McEnany Walks Away, Refuses to Answer When Reporter Accuses Her of Hypocrisy: ‘You Spread Disinformation Every Day’
- GRIFTER1 day ago
‘Sit This One Out’: Internet Blasts ‘#FakeScientist’ Ivanka Trump for Claiming ‘Lockdowns Are Not Grounded in Science’
- OPINION2 days ago
Expert Says If Trump Pardons Julian Assange It Would Be a ‘Quid Pro Quo’ and a ‘Crime’
- News2 days ago
US Congressman Quits GOP – Becomes an Independent Over Trump’s ‘Unfounded’ Election ‘Conspiracy Theories’
- TRUMPISM IS FASCISM2 days ago
Rick Wilson: Trump Is Leaving Behind the Worst ‘Scum’ of the GOP to Continue the Destruction He Began