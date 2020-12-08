Connect with us

News

‘Strong Message’: US Supreme Court Rejects Attempt to Overturn Trump’s Pennsylvania Election Loss

Published

on

The U.S. Supreme Court has just rejected an emergency application by a Trump loyalist to overturn the election results by enjoining the state from certifying its presidential electors. No Supreme Court justice dissented from rejecting the case, at least not publicly.

“The top court rejected a petition from Trump ally Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, who argued that virtually all of the state’s mail-in ballots were unlawful,” CNBC reports.

“This is as strong a message as the Court could *possibly* send that it’s not stepping into the election — and that all of this nonsense is over,” University of Texas Law law professor Steve Vladeck noted.

UC Irvine professor of law and political science Rick Hasen, who is also a CNN Election Law Analyst, said the case had “the Dumbest SCOTUS Argument I’ve Ever Seen.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Michigan Dem Attacked With Obscene, Racist Call for Her Lynching – Republican Criticizes Lawmaker for Lack of ‘Compassion’

Published

1 day ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Michigan Democratic Representative Cynthia Johnson is under attack by Trump supporters after the President’s attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani, last week presented testimony and “witnesses” falsely claiming voter fraud and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats and Joe Biden. No court has substantiated those false claims and Trump has lost nearly 50 cases.

Rep. Johnson (photo) posted one of the racist, obscene, and threatening voicemails she’s received after last Wednesday’s hearing to Facebook, and apparently also shared it with her colleagues in the Michigan House.

That voicemail (link below) in part referred to Johnson using vile language, including calling her the “c” word, the “n” word, and the “b” word, and even used the word “Democrat” as a slur.

The person who left the voicemail also called for her to be lynched.

The caller accused Johnson of “bully[ing] witnesses on the stand,” after she asked one of the witnesses to spell her name for the record, a common practice. Witnesses’s names are published and are public information, but many are falsely accusing Johnson of “doxxing” her.

“You’re done,” the racist caller also told Johnson. “You’re so f*cking done. You should be swinging from a f*cking rope you Democrat. You f*cking Democrat, stealing the election you deserve everything you f*cking get.”

“You’re in so much trouble Dems are going down, especially f*cking big lipped [expletive] like you.”

Republican Rep. Mary Whiteford had a problem with Rep. Johnson releasing the voicemail, and said she should have shown more “compassion,” according to Ali Kasben, managing editor of the Gongwer news service.

Johnson was the victim and he target of a racist and obscene attack, which some have characterized as a threat. But rather than show compassion and denounce the caller’s racism and hate, Whiteford chastised Johnson, saying, “I’m praying for you to have compassion for those that you disagree with.”

Here’s Johnson’s Facebook post. To listen you’ll need to click through several times. (Caution: the language is disgusting, as are many of the comments on the Facebook post.)

Image of Rep. Johnson via Facebook

Continue Reading

News

Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet

Published

2 days ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who has been traveling the country advancing a farcical and blatantly false set of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump made the announcement himself, in a racist tweet, calling COVID-19 the “China Virus.”

Giuliani is one of dozens of people closely tied to the President who have tested positive for coronavirus. Near the end of his recovery Trump promised every senior in America would have access to the exact same therapeutics that he claimed “cured” him, “soon,” for free. He recorded that lie in a video months ago (video below), and never acted on it.

Trump has ensured these expensive and hard-to-access therapeutics available to his close associates, including HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.

 

Continue Reading

DRAINING THE SWAMP

Trump Staffers Are Plotting Their Exits: White House is a ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Now

Published

4 days ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

The number of staffers at all levels planning to leave President Donald Trump‘s White House is growing by the day — and some of them are starting to speak out.

Multiple sources inside and outside the White House cited a variety of reasons for the exodus already underway, ranging from the urgent need for employment to a palpable disgust with Trump’s ill-fated election challenges, according to CNN.

One senior administration official described Trump’s White House as a “toxic” place to work.

“I think people are moving on because they have families or livelihoods to support,” the official said. “That, and the place is becoming more toxic by the day … people turning on each other, trying to settle scores while they can.”

“Some are moving on,” another White House adviser said. “It’s time.”

Except for Trump.

“No one expects him to concede. No one!” the adviser said.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.