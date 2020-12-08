‘Strong Message’: US Supreme Court Rejects Attempt to Overturn Trump’s Pennsylvania Election Loss

Michigan Democratic Representative Cynthia Johnson is under attack by Trump supporters after the President’s attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani, last week presented testimony and “witnesses” falsely claiming voter fraud and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats and Joe Biden. No court has substantiated those false claims and Trump has lost nearly 50 cases.

Rep. Johnson (photo) posted one of the racist, obscene, and threatening voicemails she’s received after last Wednesday’s hearing to Facebook, and apparently also shared it with her colleagues in the Michigan House.

That voicemail (link below) in part referred to Johnson using vile language, including calling her the “c” word, the “n” word, and the “b” word, and even used the word “Democrat” as a slur.

The person who left the voicemail also called for her to be lynched.

The caller accused Johnson of “bully[ing] witnesses on the stand,” after she asked one of the witnesses to spell her name for the record, a common practice. Witnesses’s names are published and are public information, but many are falsely accusing Johnson of “doxxing” her.

“You’re done,” the racist caller also told Johnson. “You’re so f*cking done. You should be swinging from a f*cking rope you Democrat. You f*cking Democrat, stealing the election you deserve everything you f*cking get.”

“You’re in so much trouble Dems are going down, especially f*cking big lipped [expletive] like you.”

Republican Rep. Mary Whiteford had a problem with Rep. Johnson releasing the voicemail, and said she should have shown more “compassion,” according to Ali Kasben, managing editor of the Gongwer news service.

Johnson was the victim and he target of a racist and obscene attack, which some have characterized as a threat. But rather than show compassion and denounce the caller’s racism and hate, Whiteford chastised Johnson, saying, “I’m praying for you to have compassion for those that you disagree with.”

Rep. Cynthia Johnson shared a voicemail in which a person called her the n-word & said she should be lynched with lawmakers in the House. She said a Republican rep responded like this. Of note, the names of those speaking before House committees is public information. pic.twitter.com/8bpWgHCQ8d — Ali Kasben (@kasbenal) December 7, 2020

Here’s Johnson’s Facebook post. To listen you’ll need to click through several times. (Caution: the language is disgusting, as are many of the comments on the Facebook post.)

Image of Rep. Johnson via Facebook